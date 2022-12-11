JERRY DAVICH: Have you ever made a donation and wondered who it helped? I tracked down mine

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Have you ever made a donation to an organization and wondered exactly who it helped?

I recently made a modest donation to United Way Northwest Indiana through The Times Media Co., then traced it to its recipient — Kamorre Williams, a 25-year-old married father of two who moved to Portage from Chicago earlier this year.

“We moved here to get away from the drama there,” Williams said. “My family needed some help, and we learned that Northwest Indiana has resources we can use.”

Williams is a client of United Way’s Level Up program, created in 2019 as a pilot program in Lake County. Its initial goal was to help 10 working yet struggling families, labeled as ALICE families, for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.” (For more info, visit unitedwaynwi.org/level-up/)

“Unlike traditional United Way models, this program is both funded and operated by United Way Northwest Indiana,” said Erin Stojic, the program’s director. “We employ all of the case managers and fund a few grant positions in the community to support with things like child care.”

Williams, whose children are 1 and 2, works for the U.S. Postal Service out of the Schererville office. He’s also enrolled in a real estate exam prep class with Listing Leaders Academy in Valparaiso.

“I knew very little about real estate until now,” he said. “I dream of owning property and becoming an entrepreneur. I want to operate my own business someday.”

After arriving in this Region, Williams began searching online for resource help and educational financial assistance. He learned about the Level Up program and applied.

“A few weeks later, someone contacted me,” he said. “I thought they never got my application.”

A United Way representative explained the program to him. He has learned budgeting tips, how to be money smart, how to create a resume and the soft skills needed to advance his career.

“These types of things were not taught in my home or in school.

United Way has become such a familiar organization in our lives that we forget how it helps people, and who those people may be.

“I’m grateful for this program,” Williams said as his children loudly chased him around his home. “I’m trying to get a level up, like the program says.”

United Way Northwest Indiana serves residents in Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter and Starke counties, with 90% of its funds earmarked for programs, and roughly 5% going to fundraising and 5% for administrative costs, according to its website. It partners with 300-plus network organizations and roughly 5,000 volunteers.

“We’re working to expand our services to meet residents where they are at,” said Adam O’Doherty, the organization’s president and CEO.

Roughly $5 million is distributed each year in community resources through 10 programs, partner-network support services, and direct-resident services, such as Level Up, which hosted a graduation day for clients in October at the Wicker Park Social Center. Williams hopes to someday be one of those graduates.

“I like my job at the post office, but I look forward to accomplishing my career goals with the help of the Level Up program,” he said.

These questions can help determine if the program is for you or someone you know: Do you work all the time, but still have trouble paying the bills? Have you missed work because your child care is not reliable? Do you want to move up in your career, but need more training or education? Are you one financial emergency away from being in financial ruin?

Criteria requirements include current employment, age 18 or older, reliable transportation, a Northwest Indiana resident, and a commitment to completing all programs.

By end of 2025, the team hopes to reduce the number of Region households living below financial sustainability levels by graduating 1,000 residents through this program. United Way will establish a new Community Navigator resource referral service to guide at least 3,500 households to the immediate help they need.

United Way NWI receives more than 1,000 phone calls from people requesting emergency help every year. In our Region, almost one in three households can’t afford basic needs such as food, child care, housing, health care and transportation.

“We were struggling a bit when we left Chicago,” Williams said. “It’s definitely calmer here than it was there. We’re just happy to be around this kind of calm.”

When I was his age, I also was a struggling father of two young children who worked a lot of hours in a family business but needed public assistance to make ends meet. I could have used a program like Level Up to help guide me. I had no money smarts. And I had no money.

I remember a retail clerk pulling out a pair of scissors to cut up a credit card of mine that kept getting denied. I also remember my home’s utilities getting shut off for lack of payment. And I cringe when thinking how much money I’ve paid in interest charges on credit cards.

“This program was helpful when my family went through our own hardships,” Williams said.

His parents worked hard but spent too much time earning a living more than living a life, he said.

“I’m hoping to change that with my family. I’m still young, so I still have hope,” he said.

I don't know about you, but finding a face to attach to my donation gives me hope for future donations.

