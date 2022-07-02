JERRY DAVICH: 'He wanted to go out with a bang. The biggest bang he could find.'

Have you heard the one about the fireworks lover whose final wish was to put some of his cremains into a bottle rocket-type device and aim it toward heaven?

“True story,” said Alex Morgavan, whose family owns Fireworks on Lincolnway in Valparaiso. “He was a wild guy and that's the way he wanted to go.”

The guy ran a fireworks store in Gary for many years, similar to Morgavan’s grandmother, Jean Morgavan, who sold fireworks near the entrance to U.S. Steel’s Gary Works plant. It eventually became a four-generation family business with a long wick dating back decades.

Jean Morgavan relocated her fireworks store to U.S. 30 in Valparaiso, taking advantage of its heavy traffic and history of pop-up fireworks stands. The Morgavan family has since catered to Region residents’ red, white and true-blue fascination with fireworks or anything that goes boom.

“For me and my family, it seems to be more of a tradition than a fascination,” Alex Morgavan told me Thursday in the store’s backroom as his family prepared for another Fourth of July.

For the past two decades on this star-spangled holiday, they’ve gathered at their newly renovated store — not at their homes or a park or other public place — to sell every imaginable kind of fireworks. Roman candles. Skyrockets. Firecrackers. Smoke bombs. You name it, they probably sell it. And light it.

“This year will be no different,” Morgavan said, chasing down his 3-year-old daughter, Nova.

Named for the classic model of a 1970 Chevy, the young girl’s bright smile is nothing less than a supernova in a dark sky.

“She’s already learning the business and seems to love all of it,” her father said. “Just like I did as a young boy.”

Morgavan’s oldest sister, Natalie, initially sparked the business idea as a way to earn money for the siblings’ college educations. She talked their father, John Morgavan, into letting them use the front end of the family’s transmission shop on Lincolnway. It’s become a destination shopping excursion every summer for thousands of loyal customers.

“People are very passionate about their fireworks, patriotic pyrotechnics, and just to watch things get blown up,” Alex Morgavan said. “Other people simply like to enjoy it, watching people blow up things in the sky and make it look pretty.”

“Some people don’t mind paying big money to do it. It seems to be the favorite part for some customers. If they find out how much their bill is and still have more to spend, they do more shopping. For them, it’s like Christmas. Even better, it’s Christmas in July," Morgavan said while opening new boxes of colorfully-named fireworks.

The arsenal of popular products includes Mr. Poop, Armed Forces, Hey You Guys, Texas Rattlesnake, Blow Up the Virus, Reptile Dysfunction and Border Patrol.

“People's fascination with fireworks comes from many different places,” Morgavan said as a video monitor demonstrated bombs bursting in the nighttime sky. “Some people are just pure pyromaniacs who have to light off something. They can't get enough. The bigger, the brighter and the louder, the better.”

I wondered what our founding fathers would think of Independence Day, 2022. On July 3, 1776, John Adams, our nation’s second president, wrote that Independence Day should be solemnized with “pomp and parade … games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations.”

Or simply by blowing things up, as I learned long ago by another fireworks lover. His nickname is “Willy Works,” also known as Rick Chandler, a fast-talking, hard-selling cross between P.T. Barnum and Ernest T. Bass, the explosive character from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

With a patch over his right eye, a towering red, white and blue hat, and a quip for every customer, Willy summed up his personal fascination with fireworks.

“I’m just a Kentucky hillbilly who likes to make people smile, especially on the Fourth of July,” he once told me.

This brings us back to that fireworks salesman from Gary who sold stockpiles of it to the Morgavan family years ago.

“I did fireworks deals with him before he passed away a few years back,” Alex Morgavan said.

“In his will, he requested that his cremated remains be put into a mortar shell, launched into the sky, and blown up” he said with a laugh. “I guess he wanted to go out with a bang. The biggest bang he could find.”

