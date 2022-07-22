JERRY DAVICH: Hobart man behind beloved Mr. Pierogi character announces 'retirement'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I expected Mr. Pierogi to greet me at his front door with a bottle of beer, a grilled bratwurst, a meaty high-five, and a song-and-dance routine.

Matt Valuckis welcomed me into his Hobart home with a polite handshake, an offer of coffee, and a scrapbook of memories about his doughy, fun-lovin’ alter ego. For 25 years, he has been portraying the beloved costumed character who serves as the face of the annual Pierogi Fest in downtown Whiting.

This year’s fest, from July 29 to 31, comes with a surprising public announcement: Valuckis is resigning as Mr. Pierogi. Yep, it’s true. Call it retirement. Call it a needed reprieve. Call it going out with a dollop of class and a keg of chutzpah. Next weekend will be his last fest as “Mr. P.”

“It’s the perfect time to step down as Mr. Pierogi,” Valuckis told me while sorting through a scrapbook stuffed with reheated memories of his earlier days. “I started this when I was 21, with all the time and energy in the world. I’m 46 now, with other responsibilities and two sons who are 6 and 3. It’s time.”

He paused to smile at one of the old photos in the scrapbook, posing with strangers who have since become friends. Mr. Pierogi has taken thousands of such photos, capturing the essence of this wacky, lovable festival that put Whiting on the map in our hearts.

“After 25 years of doing this, I want to start enjoying the fest with my boys,” Valuckis said. “I want to be on the other side of it.”

His wife, KeriAnne, president of the Mr. Pierogi Fan Club and his handler in public, nodded in agreement.

“It’s time to move on,” she said.

They’ve been a couple for 17 years, married for 14. They go together like a cheese pierogi and a frying pan. She’s 100% Polish. He’s 100% ham.

“When we first met and he told me he’s Mr. Pierogi, I laughed so hard I fell on the floor,” she said. “What kind of idiot dresses up like a pierogi in public in the middle of summer? Well, it turns out he is my idiot.”

“Yeah, I’m her idiot,” Valuckis said with a shrug.

Once upon a time, the couple’s idyllic plan was to pass down the iconic Mr. Pierogi role onto their oldest son. Maybe someday, who knows. Wackier things have happened in Valuckis’ delicious life.

In 1997, he wasn’t even supposed to be the guy in the Mr. Pierogi suit. He was offered the gig only after the original Mr. Pierogi, John Milch, had a schedule conflict. As a 21-year-old guy without much else on his agenda, Valuckis agreed to walk around the fledgling event and spin some tunes as a deejay.

The “official” backstory is much spicier.

Almost 30 years ago, Mr. Pierogi’s wife left him for Mr. Keilbasa, for what many think are obvious reasons. Mr. Pierogi went into deep depression, couldn’t get out of his frying pan, and simmered in buttery despair.

“I was not in a good place,” he tells fest-goers every year.

The city of Whiting, being the upstanding eastern European town it is, came to his rescue by throwing a party in his honor. They jokingly called it Pierogi Fest and the rest is his-story.

“I have the mind of a 12-year-old boy. That kind of makes me perfect to wear the suit,” Valuckis writes on Mr. Pierogi’s Facebook page, @mrpierogi.

He’s been posting a 25-day countdown to the fest, each post with a freshly sautéed aspect of his role as Mr. P., including his interactions with Miss Packzi, Halupki Guy, the Busicias, and the Pieroguettes, the girls who’ve been around since the beginning as Mr. Pierogi's entourage. Miss Sauerkraut, Miss Plum, Miss Cheese and Miss Potato, to name-drop a few.

“Thank you all for letting me into your lives,” Mr. Pierogi told his fans.

“We have made so many friends through this festival,” Valuckis told me. “This is what I want to celebrate for Mr. Pierogi’s 25th anniversary next weekend.”

He’s expecting a raucous sendoff, starting Thursday night with a performance by “Mr. Pierogi and the Doughboys” at Bulldog Brewing Co. in Whiting, followed by another gig Saturday at the same venue. It will be nothing like his early days as Mr. P.

“When I first started out, I could walk up and down 119th Street for an hour and nobody would stop me to talk or for a photo,” Valuckis recalled.

That changed with every passing festival. Mr. Pierogi has been on the cover of “Women’s World,” appeared on “Wild Chicago” and The Travel Channel, among countless other media appearances. Valuckis also has officiated weddings as Mr. Pierogi, and has donned five different costumes through the years.

His wife takes between 2,000 and 3,000 photos of Mr. Pierogi with fest-goers every year.

“The pictures are one of the neatest parts about the gig,” Valuckis said.

Some guests want to recreate photos taken years ago. Others proudly show him photos from 15 or 20 years ago of their children with Mr. Pierogi.

“They take it seriously and it rocks,” he said.

These days, he can’t even sneak away to use the bathroom without his wife-handler. At last year’s fest, he suffered heat stroke, twice. She escorted him to a "refrigerated" building for a few minutes.

“It’s insane,” Valuckis said.

I’ll share more excerpts from our conservation on my Facebook page and in a column next week after I join Mr. Pierogi on his popular float in the Pierogi Fest parade. Watch a video of Valuckis in his own words at NWI.com.

“I have loved every aspect of being Mr. Pierogi. It’s been a blast," he said. "But I want to make new memories with my sons at a festival that I’ve loved for so long.”