Marie Douglass rushed out to her driveway to greet me.

“You don’t mind dogs, do you?” she asked.

“Well,” I replied with hesitation, “I’m not a real dog person.”

I never know how dog lovers will take this disturbing news. Some pet owners get immediately offended, as if I told them I don’t like their child. Others immediately try to win me over with their pooch, as if I’ll instantly fall in love with it.

“You’ll love MY dogs,” Douglass told me.

I just smiled.

“Don’t worry. I’ll keep ‘em off you,” she said as we walked into her home.

Two minutes later, there I was sitting in her living room with one of her dogs drooling on my leg, another one on my lap helping me take notes, and a third one sitting at my feet.

“Get off Mr. Davich or he’ll never come back,” Douglass said with a laugh.

Douglass, who was the sweetest woman in the world, was right. I never returned to her living room to talk with her. I’d chat with her anywhere else. It had nothing to do with her and everything to do with her canine companions.

I’m simply not a dog lover. Or a pet lover. Or an animal lover. Cats, hamsters, goldfish, rabbits, whatever, I have no interest. Heck, I’ve never owned even a pet rock. As a kid, my family had a couple of dogs, but I don’t recall any warm memories with them. We shared air space, sort of how I live with my wife’s dog, a 14-year-old pug named Buzz. In dog years, he’s like 200 or something.

The older the better for me when it comes to dogs. The less likely they are to jump on me, lick me, sniff me, or bite me. I’m not the kind of person to embrace a dog with gushing emotion or physical affection. I just don’t have it in me. And dogs know it. They gravitate to me, knowing I don’t want to be in their orbit.

A few years ago I visited a house for an interview and was met by a very large dog on the driveway.

I slowly and cautiously walked toward the door. The dog slowly and cautiously walked up to me. He didn’t growl. He didn’t bark. He didn’t bite. He simply walked up to me and stopped. I froze.

After a brief stare-down between us, the dog nonchalantly lowered his head, opened his mouth, and vomited on my new gym shoes. Then he slowly walked away as if nothing happened.

True story. And it’s an illustrative story too. This is the sort of relationship I have with animals.

I rarely write about pets, even though readers continually suggest such columns. I understand that people like stories about a lost puppy or sick kitten. I’ve written plenty of them. Still, I often decline to write these stories, citing all the humans I’m busy writing about. In other words, I routinely disappoint a lot of pet lovers.

Sometimes I do it in person.

At a recent dinner out with friends, our conversation flowed like the draft beer on tap. Laughs. Jokes. Smiles. Good times. And then the subject of dogs came up.

At first, I didn’t bite on it. My attention wandered away, like a dog off its leash. Every time I circled back to the conversation, it continued to focus on dogs. And that’s fine. But I eventually lost interest. At some point, I made the stupid mistake of admitting that I’m not a dog lover.

Everything. Changed. That. Night.

“How can you not love dogs?” one of my friends asked.

“Did something happen to you when you were a kid?” the other one asked.

I just smiled.

They were stunned at my indifference toward animals. They also were visibly disappointed. I felt bad for altering the night. And for being honest about such a sensitive subject for them.

“When you take Buzz for a walk, is it fun or is it a chore?” one of them asked.

“It’s a chore!” I replied without thinking.

I have no interest in following behind any living creature — not even my loved ones — to watch them take a dump, then scoop it up and remove it. I also have no interest in walking behind a dog while carrying a plastic bag of poop as the pooch takes its time to sniff around where another dog just pooped.

Nonetheless, I have walked Buzz hundreds of times over the past 13 years when my wife was working or sick or busy. Unlike my friends, Buzz knows that I’m not interested in the fun-loving aspects of his bowel movements. He makes a beeline to certain spots near our backyard, does his business (always while looking away from me), then scampers back inside our home like a returning hero.

I would do the same for Buzz if he repeatedly took me for a walk and expected me to poop in short order. It would be the least I could do. He has a million things to do.

I certainly wouldn’t take my time while Buzz impatiently waited for me before leaving for work. Or waited in the rain. Or during a snowstorm. If I knew Buzz had to use the toilet after a long day away from home, we would have the same mutual agreement.

At this point in today’s column, if you’re feeling the urge to send me an angry email or voicemail, let me leave you with another doggone story.

Last Easter, my niece hosted a family celebration that turned into a somber night. Her beloved golden retriever, Oliver, died of natural causes.

During Oliver’s life, I didn’t give him much attention. But that night on his proverbial deathbed, something touched me. So I touched him. While everyone was in the basement, I sneaked upstairs and quietly petted Oliver’s head, knowing I would never see him again.

He quietly looked up at me. I looked into his sad eyes. We bonded for a minute. A few hours later, he was put to sleep at an animal hospital. It crushed my niece and her husband.

The next day, I showed my niece a video of me petting Oliver before he died.

“Awwwww, you do care about him!” she said.

I just smiled.