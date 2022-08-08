JERRY DAVICH: How close do you live to your childhood home? New study may surprise you

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

How close do you live to your childhood home?

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that six out of 10 young adults, born between 1984 and 1992, live within 10 miles of their childhood home, and eight in 10 of this population live within 100 miles.

I found the results rather surprising. I wrongly figured that this younger demographic would live much farther away from their birth cities after escaping to bigger and brighter futures. Then again, my two biological children fit into this age bracket and both live within 100 miles of their childhood home in Portage.

“Even the prospect of higher earnings in more distant locations does little to change these patterns,” according to the study, authored by researchers at the Census Bureau and Harvard University.

I expected such a migration pattern for people of my generation. The notion of returning “home” is a powerful motivator as we age, either to lure us back to our beginnings in life or to care for older parents. Dorothy may have been right — there really is no place like home. Or close to it. Sometimes it takes a proverbial adventure to Oz to remind us of this realization.

“Home is where we landscape our character,” Albert Koch told me last year.

The 81-year-old retired school teacher has authored two books on life lessons that circle around the importance of home.

“Home is where the quality goes in before the person comes out. Home is what really mattered to E.T.” Koch wrote in his first book, “Help Mom with the Dishes: Lessons from Life’s Classroom.”

Although Koch has lived in Dyer for nearly 20 years, he still calls Whiting his home. This is the generational power of our childhood homes.

Only 17 miles separate me from my childhood home in Gary and my current home in Valparaiso. Because of this close proximity, I often return there although it’s no longer in existence on the 4500 block of Miller Ave. in the Glen Ryan Subdivision of Miller.

My family’s tiny cracker-box of a house was razed a few years ago after a house fire destroyed it. All that’s left are two hulking trees, a disappearing driveway to nowhere, and a small lawn of overgrown memories.

Last week I again returned there to take photos for this column. I was there less than five minutes yet my childhood of vivid memories came alive. I recorded a video, instantly naming all of my old neighbors, one by one, who now exist only in my mind.

This is the magic about the place where we were raised. It lives on in our collective memories, as clear as the trusty route from our first home to our first job.

I asked my social media readers how close they live to their childhood home, prompting more than 200 responses. The distance between their childhood home and current home ranged from 8,936 miles, from someone who was born in Durban, a coastal city in eastern South Africa, to just a few feet.

“I live in my childhood home right now. I’ve have moved several times but always end up in my childhood house,” Sandy Skafte commented.

More people than I expected live in the same home they were raised.

“I moved back into my childhood home from 2000 to 2005 after my mom passed away. It was a good five years,” Nancy Webster commented.

“I live two blocks away from my childhood home. Love the neighborhood,” Richard Perez wrote.

Other readers live far away from their childhood neighborhood, including one of my current neighbors, Flora Ellis, who was raised in the Philippines.

“8,444.43 miles away,” she said, to be exact.

Her migration pattern as a young adult was atypical compared to most of the data reflected in the new study. Its dataset includes migration between commuting zones for all 741 “CZs” in the U.S., defined as collections of counties that measure local labor markets. (Interactive data visualizations can be found at migrationpatterns.org.)

There are significant differences in migration patterns by race and ethnicity. For example, Black young adults moved, on average, 60 fewer miles than white young adults — 130 miles vs. 190 miles. This is because white young adults were more likely to leave their childhood commuting zones and, when they did, they traveled farther.

“Our results suggest that individuals who benefit most from local wage growth are those who grew up nearby, and that those born in a given place are unlikely to benefit from local investment in faraway locations,” the study’s authors conclude. “In other words, for many, particularly Black and Hispanic individuals and those from low-income families, the ‘radius of economic opportunity’ is quite limited.”

Economic opportunity is such an important motivator for most of us until we begin realizing its radius doesn’t include our extended families, our community roots, and our mutual recollections with friends and loved ones.

I realized this last week when I found myself staring at a large “You Are Here” map of Northwest Indiana. NIRPC hosts a booth at the county fairs, asking for residents’ opinions or criticism about the Region’s roadways, trails, land usage, and transportation issues. I immediately noticed how close I live to my childhood home.

It turns out that for many of us, “You Are Here” means “You Are Close to Home.”