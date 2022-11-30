JERRY DAVICH: I kept testing positive for denial, and then COVID finally caught up with me

The clock struck 9:46 a.m. when I blacked out and struck the bathroom floor.

The last thing I remember was feeling disoriented as I stumbled around for pills to treat my throbbing headache. The bathroom immediately went dark for me even though a light was on. My wife heard the heavy thud from bed.

“Jerry! Jerry!” Karen kept saying as she knelt over me.

I wondered why she was yelling my name at me. I thought I was in bed, not flat on my back near the bathroom sink.

“What happened?” she asked.

“I'm not sure. But I’ll be OK,” I replied, staggering to my feet. “Just get me back to bed. I feel exhausted.”

On the way back to bed, just a few feet away, I blacked out again. I was out cold. My wife was worried sick.

"Should I call for an ambulance?" she asked.

"No, just get me into bed," I told her as I gathered my thoughts.

I’ve never blacked out or fainted in my life. Not once in 60 years. On Monday morning, I did so twice within five minutes. What the heck is happening here, I wondered through a fog of confusion.

I crawled back into bed and tried falling asleep after listing all of my symptoms to my wife, just in case an ambulance was needed. Severe chills. Spiking fever. Profuse sweating. Nausea. Abdominal pain. Nasal congestion. Mental disorientation.

"Maybe it's an appendicitis attack," I said. "Is that on the left side or the right side?"

My wife used her phone to quickly look it up. "It moves to the right side," she said, reciting Dr. Google.

My sharp pain was on my left side. Just one day earlier, I felt only mild flu symptoms. I figured I’d be fine by the next day. I was wrong. I felt ... just ... miserable. My wife felt similar symptoms, suffering severe chills in the middle of the night and a throbbing headache all morning.

“Should we test for COVID?” she asked after suffering similar symptoms.

We pulled out the COVID testing kits we received from the federal government last year, the ones I thought I'd never need. I figured the kits would make a nifty souvenir from "the pandemic of 2020" to someday show my grandson.

"Look at this dusty relic from the past," I would tell him. "Pops never had to use his kit."

Wrong again. Twenty minutes after I twirled a swab through both nostrils, the results were in — positive. My wife tested positive as well.

“Well, this explains a lot,” I told her.

Never in my life have I felt like this, experiencing such a wide range of seemingly unrelated symptoms. In between taking a series of over-the-counter medications, I thought of all the columns I’ve written since early 2020 about COVID-19, its variants and the pandemic.

I’ve chronicled the lives, and a few deaths, of more than two dozen Region residents who became infected by this coronavirus. For some of them, their lives have never been the same.

“It’s like COVID has never left my body,” a woman told me earlier this year. "I'm a long-hauler."

Around that time, I began feeling sick with a sore throat, congestion, cough, fatigue and body aches. You know, just another common cold that I likely caught from a family member. But everything is different in our post-pandemic world. Our thought process can go from zero to 60 in no time flat when we first get sick. Our mind races. Our fears tap us on the shoulder.

COVID cases are no longer front-page news every day, but it’s still in the back of our minds. It continues to lurk like the shadow of a cemetery tombstone.

You can criticize or doubt COVID death data. Still, the bottom line is clear: the U.S. experienced a 20% increase in the category of “excess deaths” since the pandemic began in 2020.

Since that time, I haven’t been an alarmist about COVID, and I’ve routinely downplayed our collective hysteria about this mysterious virus. I’ve been tested only twice before at public facilities. Both times were strictly for columns, not for concerns I would actually test positive.

My vaccination card looks like a bingo card just before a winner yells out. I've had all of my recommended shots and boosters. I’ve had a good run of great health for nearly three years since the pandemic was formally declared. Oh well, I guess it was just a matter of time before COVID caught up to me.

It’s human nature to wonder how and when I got infected. Was it at a family Thanksgiving gathering? Was it at a public speaking event I attended last week? I’ll never know.

It’s not like I go around licking door knobs. Yet I also didn’t wear a facial mask as often as others do. In hindsight, I simply didn’t take COVID as seriously as I should have. And then it infected my life. It feels like an intruder is inside me and my body is trying to fend it off as I sleep.

By Tuesday morning, I began feeling a little better. I woke up to the same realization that most other COVID patients have likely had at some point: COVID seems like a distant rumor, or an abstract concept, or a politicized issue, until it infects you.