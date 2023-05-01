For more than six decades, Ed and Carole Ladendorf made daily decisions together about their lives, their family and their future. Their relationship dramatically changed when Carole was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Ed became her primary caregiver.

“It was like somebody turned off a light switch in her head,” Ed recalled. “Being her caregiver was real hard at times, but I have a big family so I had support. Some caregivers have no support at all.”

About 80% of adults in need of long-term care depend on family and friends as their only source of help, according to the Caregiver Action Network, a nonprofit providing free resources to family caregivers across the country.

The value of the services that family caregivers provide for “free” when caring for older adults is estimated at $375 billion a year. This is almost twice as much as what is actually spent on home-care and nursing home services combined: $158 billion.

More than 65 million people provide care for a chronically ill, disabled or aged family member or friend during any given year. They spend an average of 20 hours a week providing care for their loved one. These caregivers are the foundation of long-term care nationwide, exceeding Medicaid long-term care spending in all states.

Ed, who’s 85 and lives in Griffith, gradually learned that caregiving for a loved one can be incredibly challenging. On some days, it’s not a pretty sight.

“Unless you’re the one doing it, most people just don’t understand what’s involved,” he said. “It can get extremely difficult for anyone who’s not prepared to handle it. Thankfully, my daughter was able to help me care for my wife. She was able to reach through to her mother when I couldn’t do it.”

Carole was a registered nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Ed was a steelworker at the former LTV Steel in East Chicago. The couple has nine children and 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carole’s passion was creating gardens that blossomed with beauty and whimsy, reflecting the couple’s enduring relationship.

The increasing ravages of dementia prompted Ed to become Carole’s primary caregiver. The disease entered their life as a gentle tap on the shoulder. It then forced its way into their home and marriage like an intruder without any mercy.

One morning, Carole asked Ed what he would like for breakfast, just as she had done for 60 years. Pancakes were agreed upon. Carole went into the kitchen, opened the refrigerator and pulled out the buttermilk. Then she froze.

“I don’t know what to do next,” she told her husband.

He didn’t know exactly what to do next with her worsening situation or his duties as a caregiver.

Caregivers for dementia patients in Indiana are spending more hours on caregiving, with many of them experiencing their own serious health issues, according to a report released last month by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Specifically, the number of hours spent providing unpaid care went up 16% from 2021 to 2022. In addition, more than 57% of these caregivers report chronic health conditions and 34% report experiencing depression, the 2023 report states.

“It clearly underlines the need for caregiver support in Indiana,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

Five years ago, Ed discovered ALZConnected, a free online community designed for people living with dementia and those who care for them.

“I knew nothing about dementia and caregiving until I joined it,” he told me. “I got to know other members and we felt like a family.”

He has shared hundreds of posts with other members facing similar circumstances.

“They know exactly what I was going through,” he said. “Caregiving is not for the faint of heart. It can be ugly at times.”

Most caregivers I’ve met are physically and emotionally drained on a daily basis. Yet they wake each morning with the same mission: taking care of their loved one. This often includes dressing, feeding and bathing them, as if they were a child again.

Years ago I wrote about a couple in the same situation, except the wife was doing the caregiving. The only words he spoke at the end were “I love you” and “thank you.”

“If you had to pick only two things to say, those are the right ones,” the wife told me.

I’ve never forgotten it.

Carole Ladendorf died June 24, 2022. She was 82.

“The world was a better place with Carole in it,” her obituary states.

My favorite line, though, in her obit is this one: “Her imaginary rock-star husband was Rod Stewart.”

Ed said Carole still had her humor despite her situation: “Sometimes you just have to laugh. It helps to cope.”

If you need help coping as a caregiver, visit caregiveraction.org or call the organization’s help desk, 855-227-3640. Or contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

Here are a few key tips from the Caregiver Action Network:

• Take care of your own health so that you can be strong enough to take care of your loved one. Accept offers of help and suggest specific things people can do to help you.

• Learn how to communicate effectively with doctors. Be open to new technologies that can help you care for your loved one. Organize medical information so it's up to date and easy to find. Make sure legal documents are in order.

• Seek support from other caregivers. You are not alone.