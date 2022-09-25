JERRY DAVICH: In our scary, troubled world, remember this: 'Flowers are to be picked'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Deadly gun violence. Devastating hurricanes. Destructive wildfires. Nuclear war threats.

It’s a scary world out there.

Divisive politics. Climate change. COVID-19. Daily obituaries.

It’s a confounding world.

Inflation. Gas prices. Paying bills. Raising kids.

It’s a challenging world.

Each day, we leave our home to dodge invisible bullets. Each night, we return home to count our blessings. No wonder that escapism is our true national pastime.

Booze. Drugs. Shopping. Gambling. Overeating. Social media. Television shows. TikTok. Silly memes. We pick our poisons and swallow them whole, followed by a rationalization chaser. We feverishly spend our time while casually wasting it. We defend our decisions as lifestyle choices.

What starts as a simple life for us eventually — inevitably — gets very complicated.

Romantic relationships. Family dramas. Financial troubles. Career missteps. Unexpected illnesses. Bad luck. There are so many obstacles to find happiness. So many variables to navigate. So many people to avoid from dragging us down.

If we’re lucky, we find our purpose. We carve out our niche. We discover what makes us content. Along the way, we create our home sweet home, then we recreate it again and again. We move our stuff from house to house, from city to city. We tidy up our lawns, protect our turf, and try to find refuge from a world we can’t control.

Most of us have small patches of property to maintain. Others have larger properties with more expensive homes. Regardless, all of us are temporary stewards of any piece of land or any rental space. Yet it’s all we have in a world infected with fear, confusion, and uncertainty.

From our home, we plant seeds of hope, we raise our families, and we hope for a bountiful harvest. Some people decorate their tiny patch of property with flowers or landscaping. They adorn their land with a bouquet of beauty.

It's everywhere if you look for it, including my neighbor’s backyard, which abuts my backyard. Over the summer, I watched my neighbor, Pam Petersohn, toil in her beloved soil. She spent hours there each day, planting and nurturing her beds of flowers and shrubs and vegetables.

She used gardening tools I never knew existed. She grew flowers with names I never heard of. She suffered through a blistering sun, oppressive humidity, threats of thunderstorms, and winds that pushed her around. Her garden is her shelter from life’s storms. It’s her therapy. It’s her bliss.

Some days, I left for work in the late morning, watching her tend to her backyard. I returned home in the late afternoon and there she was, still working in her backyard. It must be a labor of love.

Last month, I was invited to a block party in Hobart. One of the neighbors invited me to see their backyard garden.

“It’s amazing,” another neighbor gushed. “You’ve got to see it.”

I was short on time so I politely passed on the opportunity, but I was impressed with the homeowner’s pride to show it off. It reminded me of my neighbor.

Since I met Pam 12 years ago, I figured that her flowers were like her children. She planted them, raised them, and watched them blossom. I never dared take one. It would feel like kidnapping one of her grandchildren.

Earlier this month, my aunt had a birthday. My wife suggested we bring her flowers but it was too late for a floral shop.

“I’ll ask Pam if we can take some of hers,” she told me.

She returned home with a beautiful bouquet.

“Did Pam mind?” I asked.

“Not at all,” she replied. “She said that flowers are to be picked.”

I’ve been thinking of her response ever since that night.

Contrary to cliche, it’s not a small world. It’s a massive world and, as we know, it can be scary, confounding, and challenging. We have no control over it, which can make it even more frightening.

All we can do is tend to our own home, care for our tiny patch of land, and nurture our proverbial gardens. And, when we ever have an opportunity, to share whatever it is we raised with the world. It certainly needs it.

Don't simply smell the roses. Share them. As Pam says, “Flowers are to be picked.”