JERRY DAVICH: In the blink of an eye, from a toddler to a grandfather

The short, bald man gave me a clear double-take inside Carriage Court Pizza in Crown Point. A couple minutes later, he started wandering my way.

I hoped that one of my newspaper columns over the past 25 years didn’t anger or offend him. It would be an awkward encounter at the celebration we were attending for a surprise wedding proposal.

“Are you Jerry Davich?” he asked with a hearty handshake.

“Yes I am,” I replied.

“I’m Chuck,” he said with a broad smile. “Chuck Nuzzo.”

Chuck Nuzzo? I hadn’t heard that name in more than 50 years. I flashed back to my early childhood and watching my parents play poker with friends into the wee hours of the night. The other couple at that poker table, weekend after weekend, was Frank and Angie Nuzzo, Chuck's parents.

This time it was me who gave a quick double-take to “Chucky” as I called him back then, and it all started coming back to me. The late-night poker games. Dollar bills tossed into the middle of the table. Funny banter between our parents. And all of us kids getting bored at some point and falling asleep.

“I remember all that,” Nuzzo told me.

Both of our fathers were poker junkies. My dad gambled away his weekly paycheck more than once at those poker games. It’s part of the legend behind our families getting together at each other’s homes back in the day in Gary.

I vividly remember peeking over the edge of those makeshift poker tables to see all the money piling up under a cloud of cigarette smoke. In hindsight, I’m surprised I didn’t die from all the secondhand smoke I inhaled as a kid. Everyone and their grandmother was a smoker back then.

Anyway, all of these hazy memories swirled around me in that pizza restaurant as Nuzzo shared his recollections of the “good old days.” I was more captivated that I hadn’t seen Chuck in more than half a century.

Think about it for a minute. Both of our lives went in different directions after our parents stopped playing cards together, likely in the early 1970s. My last memory of Nuzzo was as a toddler. And now — in the blink of my eye — he’s a grandfather. Incredible.

It turns out that Nuzzo is the grandfather of a young woman who said yes to a wedding proposal earlier that evening. Her fiancé is the son of friends of mine. They invited my wife and me to join them for the party.

Nuzzo lives in Lowell. I live in Valparaiso. By random luck, our paths crossed that night in Crown Point. Our paths may never cross again, though Nuzzo’s wife, Sue, is a Facebook friend of mine.

There’s a unique power to the expansiveness of time. It’s even more powerful when time appears to not exist. For example, when someone we used to know many years ago goes through the aging process, but our last memory of them is that of a youthful person.

A few years ago, the name of a former high school classmate popped into my head for no reason. It had been 35 years since we last saw each other, likely at our high school graduation ceremony. I wondered what he was up to and what he looked like these days. So, of course, I pulled up his name on Facebook.

Boom — there he was as a middle-aged man. In the span of just a few seconds, he went from 18 to 55 from my perspective. Incredible, again.

I stared at a photo of his face, trying to look past his wrinkles, his receding hairline and his sagging face. Somewhere in there I noticed the same smirk he sported as a teenager. But he looked so … old. I remember him so … young.

At my 30-year high school reunion, I experienced the same phenomenon on a much larger scale. All of my former classmates aged three decades in three minutes. It was fascinating. It was disturbing. I wanted to immediately leave before their current image replaced their former image.

It was too late.

Their new profile photo in my mind was instantly updated to reflect how they looked as aging adults, not as ageless teenagers. I ended up fleeing the scene as soon as they asked me to join them in a game I hate playing. It’s called "Remember when?" Ugh. I’d rather not.

I have to admit, though, that Chuck Nuzzo held my attention at that pizza joint as we briefly entered Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine and transported ourselves to a smoky poker game with our parents in their prime.

For a few minutes there, both of us did a double-take together at a life that now exists only in our minds. Him in a playpen near a crowded poker table. Me learning how to play from the table's edge. And then, poof, we both returned to the present time as grandfathers who randomly bumped into each other.

Incredible, indeed.