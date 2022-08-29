JERRY DAVICH: Is your child worth $310,605? As a father of four, I could have been a millionaire.

Is your child worth $310,605?

This is the new estimated cost to raise a child through their high school years, factoring in today’s inflation rate, according to a Brookings Institution report.

This estimate includes costs for the daily essentials such as meals, housing, clothing, and health care, as well as for hidden costs that most parents dole out at some point, such as sports equipment, dance lessons, haircuts, and school field trips, among countless other expenses. And let’s not forget diapers, an item that may be purchased someday by children for their parents later in their life. (It’s only fair, right?)

When I was a young father, I relied on government assistance for a couple of years to purchase infant formula, baby food, and early childhood health care for my two children. I simply couldn’t afford those basic necessities. I could barely afford rent money for a crappy, crowded duplex and its monthly utilities. In fact, one day when my father was babysitting my kids at my house while I was working in our family business, NIPSCO shut off our power because I got too behind on my bills.

How embarrassing. Hopefully my kids were too young to remember it.

I’ve struggled financially for most of my life. Having enough money to raise two kids was always a daily challenge. Just after they both left home and began lives as adults and highly successful working professionals (earning much more money than I’ve ever made), I fell in love with a woman who just happened to have two young children.

I felt as if I was jumping back on a spinning merry-go-round that just threw me off a few minutes earlier. I hung on tightly with one hand while pinching my pennies with the other hand. Not a pretty sight.

These days, I’m officially a father of four. And proudly so. But I have no idea how I afforded it. Initially, had no clue how much money it would cost to raise kids.

In the early 1980s, if God approached me in a dark alley in a trench coat and opened it just enough to show me a child to purchase, I’m not sure I would have bought one. Even at sale price.

“How much for just one?” I’d ask God with a skeptical look on my shadowy face.

“$89,720,” He’d reply, looking down both sides of the alley to make sure no one watched.

“Why such a high cost?” I’d ask, rubbing my chin.

“Well, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report from 1980 estimates it would cost nearly $90,000,” He’d reply. “But listen up punk. If you wait until 2022, it’ll run you more than $300,000 per kid.”

“What?” I’d reply with a startled expression. “I’ll take two. No, make it four. I’m no dummy.”

God gave me a wink and disappeared into the night. To this day, I’m still offended he called me a punk.

In the 1960s, parents paid just $25,299 to raise a child, before it was adjusted for inflation. Still, they got a heck of a deal, I say. I often reminded my folks: “Hey, I’m worth at least $25,000.” They often asked for proof. I’m still working on it.

My older brother, Joe, took a different tact with our parents and their financial struggles to raise kids.

“YOU brought me into this world!” Joe would tell my father during one of their many arguments.

“And I can take you out of it!” my dad would reply with a sly smile.

The latest cost to raise a kid is close to a four-decade high, with inflation trends factored in. That’s a lot of money, especially for parents of multiple children. How do they do it? A colleague of mine recently had a baby. My immediate thought was how much they may end up spending to raise their child. Just curious.

Another question I’ve been wondering: What are childless people spending all of their money on? Birth control?

For those parents of kids with (ahem) questionable price tags, the next time your child disappoints you, angers you, or defiantly challenges you, I suggest you take a deep look into their rebellious eyes and quietly ask yourself this question: Are they really worth $310,605?

The answer may be a silent “No,” or possibly an emphatic “Hell no!” But since you’ve invested so much money into them already, you might as well reach into your pocket once again, open your wallet once again, and hand them something worth tens of thousands of dollars — a condom.

No words need to be spoken.