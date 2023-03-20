Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Our species is continually evolving, and we are continually struggling to understand our evolution. This is particularly true with our emerging transgender population.

Modern science is still discovering natural variations in nonbinary babies regarding genetics, physical development, and brain identity. To dismiss these new discoveries is to dismiss the existence of nonbinary individuals who struggle to fit into our society.

For anyone who needs a reminder, the definition of nonbinary is “denoting, having or relating to a gender identity that does not conform to traditional binary beliefs about gender.” Essentially, these traditional beliefs insist that all humans are exclusively either male or female. Period. End of discussion.

This isn’t true, and time will prove it, though most people reading this today will likely be dead by the time our society fully understands nonbinary science and lifestyles. I’m not an expert in any way, but I’m open to learning about its complexities without my implicit biases tainting my perspective.

I consider myself largely ignorant about the nuanced and complicated topics of transgender status, gender identity, and sexual orientation. I’ve never had to deal with it personally, nor has a close loved one.

I was reminded how murky this issue can be after hearing from readers in response to my previous column on a 28-year-old transgender man from our Region.

“The article on trans man this morning really opened my mind up more about what a transgender person faces in their life. I appreciate all of your writings,” Janice M., of Schererville, wrote to me in an email.

I profiled Kaden Alexander, who was born as Kaitlyn Sowers and who struggled to find himself in a society pockmarked by social stigmas, personal biases, and public scrutiny. He’s now happily married, with a young child, and working as a public defense attorney to help others in need. (Read this column at nwi.com.)

“My deepest thanks and admiration for the courage you displayed writing the article and The Times for publishing this insightful piece about transgender people,” Ken B., of Valparaiso, wrote. “It is so unfortunate how Indiana and other conservative legislatures throughout our country have proceeded out of fear and ignorance. Well done!”

Any praise for acting courageously should go to Alexander and other people in similar situations. I can’t imagine making such a journey simply to feel like, well, me.

I understand that this topic confuses some people and angers others. I heard from readers who not only condemned my column but also condemned the lifestyles of anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender individuals.

“Yuck,” one reader commented on the online version of my column.

Another reader echoed the reaction of millions of Americans.

“What an adult wants to do is their business. A minor child needs to be protected from an extreme cosmetic surgery that isn't reversible, and will change their life forever. A lot of trans people who had the surgeries to ‘change’ their gender regret it within a couple of years. Unfortunately, there is no going back to the way they were before.”

I understand her perspective. But I question her facts. And I wonder how many transgender people she has had discussions with about this topic.

“Transgendered folks have brains structured the way they identify with rather than the gender of their body,” Norm H. wrote to me. “Basically, while science can't read your thoughts, in male and female brains different brain structures are different sizes. This can be measured by having the person think about certain things and observing the area and size of the brain structures that light up in an MRI.”

Not everyone who read my column focused on the science. Some of them saw red flags about the societal and cultural implications of this issue. As one reader told me, “I read most of your articles and I appreciate many of them. I do not agree with your presentation of the transgender world.”

To be clear, that presentation was simply one perspective of the transgender world. I’m not educated enough or experienced enough to offer a more complete viewpoint. The term "transgender" can describe a wide scope of people experiencing a wide range of forms — from transsexual people, to cross-dressers, to transgender individuals, to anyone rejecting male and female gender identities.

As with any complex issue — whether it’s abortion, race relations, presidential politics, climate change, etc. — we can’t fully illustrate it by paint-by-number definitions. To better understand something is to keep exploring it and, if possible, without our biases, prejudices, and ignorance getting in the way.

I struggle to do this every day with every issue. And I like it this way. I’d rather challenge my perspective than crystalize it. Not everyone agrees with me or wants to embrace such angst, nor should they. I’m just wired this way naturally, similar to how many transgender people are wired naturally. For most of them, they’re simply trying to be who they believe they are. And I’m simply open to their journeys.

“Enough is enough. Stop the attacks on trans youth,” one reader wrote, reflecting the stance of the ACLU and other advocates for the trans community.

I agree with this stance, though I also believe that too many young people have glommed onto the transgender experience as a way to find themselves and their overall identity. When my stepdaughter was in high school just three years ago, it seemed like dozens of her classmates identified as anything other than male or female.

I began learning a new vocabulary of self-descriptive terms and pronouns far beyond “they” “them” and “their.” I wonder how many of them have already phased out of it, or who will someday as adult life grips their daily world. I know that I’m certainly not the same person I was at 18, or 28, or 48.

“What a powerful message today,” Geraldine F. wrote regarding my previous column.

Today’s column offers a different message. Possibly not as powerful as Kaden Alexander’s journey, but hopefully one that can “transform” our scope of understanding about a multifaceted and controversial subject.