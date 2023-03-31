Johnell Davis stood outside a basketball practice facility on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. It was just him. No TV cameras. No sports reporters. No fans.

“I’m treated just like I always am here, even this week,” Davis told me over the phone.

He had just finished his team’s last basketball practice before packing his things for their flight to Houston. On Saturday, he and his fellow FAU Owls will play San Diego State in a Final Four game that broke pretty much every bracket prediction. No one picked FAU to get this far in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. March Madness indeed.

“We had confidence from the first game. We had nothing to lose. No pressure,” Davis said modestly.

The second-year freshman goes by the nickname “Nelly,” given to him a long time ago by his father, John, whom he calls Pops. The nickname came from Pops’ love for the music of rapper Nelly.

“He used to listen to Nelly a lot,” Davis said. “I like my name. It’s cool.”

Davis gained national attention this month by becoming the first player in the history of the NCAA tourney to score at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in one game. His skills are as well-rounded as a brand-new basketball.

Davis gained viral video attention for a televised post-game interview miscue when he told a reporter: “I've been trying to prove this (expletive) since Day One,” and then apologized for cursing on-air. “Oh …,” he said.

My first question for him was to define what he meant by “Day One,” before he went from 21st Century Charter School in Gary to Final Four stardom. His family lived so close to the high school on Washington Street that he had no excuses to not get there every day.

Davis said he attended 21st Century to stay out of trouble on the streets.

“Did it work?” I asked.

“Yeah,” he replied. “It made me a better person.”

Davis has been shooting hoops since he was a young boy: “My Pops put me in biddy basketball.”

Shot after shot. Game after game. League after league. He played indoors with proper hoops and backboards. He played outdoors on cracked courts with crooked rims. It didn’t matter. He kept playing, often against his two older brothers, Jonathan and Jeffery.

“My brothers were always bigger than me so I’m used to playing players who are bigger than me. You know how older brothers can be, bullying you around and stuff. It made me tougher.”

Davis’ parents were tough on all of their four children, he said.

“Just to make us a better person. For our future,” he said.

Last week, WGN-TV aired an interview featuring Davis’ family. His mother, Lucresia, got emotional while talking about her youngest son, who watched on FaceTime.

“That just shows the passion she got for me,” Davis said. “And the love she has for me.”

Since FAU got into the Big Dance, the entire city of Gary and the Region has a love for Davis, who usually has a basketball in his hands. The ball has been his lottery ticket with winning numbers so far. In his room, he spins it around out of habit and practices his shooting form while lying on the floor.

“Basketball is the sport I spend most of my time with, so I put my heart into it and see where it will take me,” he told me.

Davis is 6-foot-4 with the ball skills of a shorter guard. He’s all hustle and loves to shoot, usually coming off the bench to give his team a spark with his talents. At 21st Century, he scored 2,228 points during his high school career. But he also scored serious points academically, earning 16 college credits while in high school.

‘He’s a great young man’

“Nelly took his academics seriously in high school,” said Kevin Teasley, founder and president of GEO Foundation, which operates 21st Century.

He remembers the first time he met Davis.

“Yes, he was known as a great player, but he wanted to make sure I saw his name on the school’s college and career banner. He had me take a picture of him pointing out his name,” he said.

The school challenged Davis with a full-court press of academic goals.

“The reason we really push the academics is too many guys think they are the next LeBron James,” Teasley said. “Most aren’t. And they don’t focus on academics. They put all their eggs on the court. Not good.

“Nelly is arguably one of the best players to come out of Gary, and he focused on his academics, too. Very balanced and smart young man. Nelly earned all his success himself. Against great odds, he did the work. He was the one with the self-discipline and time-management skills and the drive to succeed academically and athletically. We just helped create the conditions for success.”

FAU basketball coach Dusty May told Teasley that Davis is one of the smartest players on his team.

“Whenever they need anything tech-wise fixed, they call on Nelly. May said Nelly could be an engineer,” Teasley said. “He plans to graduate with his four-year college degree next year.”

21st Century wants its students to take advantage of the school, not the other way around. Championship banners on the walls are flashy, but the most important thing is student success after graduation, he said. Did the school do its job to prepare them? Did students take advantage of its college and career programs?

“Nelly did take advantage of everything we offered in the classroom and on the courts,” Teasley said. "He’s a great young man. Humble indeed. And he’s sincere. He’s kept in touch with me since he graduated."

Davis told me that Teasley has treated him “amazing since Day One, like a real friend.”

Teasley has been attending FAU’s games in the tournament, celebrating courtside with Davis after each one and sharing photos on social media. At one game, Teasley somehow coaxed legendary director Spike Lee to record a brief motivational video for his 21st Century students.

“Yes, I’m headed to Houston to cheer on the Owls this weekend,” Teasley said. “Should be great fun.”

21st Century is planning on building a new athletics center for its students.

“We need a new gym not just for school sports, but for the community,” Teasley said. “I get calls all the time from my students and alums over the holidays wanting to use our gym. They have nowhere to play. Our new center will help, and I hope it becomes a crown jewel in Gary. We have nothing like what other traditional schools have when it comes to athletics facilities. It’s time we upgrade. Our kids deserve it.”

‘Dawgs come out of Gary’

Davis hosted a basketball camp for kids last year at his former school. He tells young basketball players to work hard, be humble and to out-hustle their opponents.

“Your time will come. Be ready for it,” he tells kids. “I tell them that dawgs come out of Gary.”

Davis hasn’t returned home for nearly a year because of academic studies, college life and, now, the team’s run in the NCAA tournament.

“I’m making sacrifices here for the basketball season,” he said. “But I’m always proud about where I come from. I’ll get back to my crib soon.”

He enjoys life in Florida with “palm trees, warm weather and everything.”

His dream there remains the same since his high school days here: “To win a championship.”

His team’s daily practices remain the same too.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said.

I asked whether he plans to do anything different Saturday for the biggest game of his life.

“Same routine I do for every game,” he replied. "I hope to get a nap before the team leaves for the court. I’m just trying to be in the moment.”