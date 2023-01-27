JERRY DAVICH: Lack of patient advocacy can be costly at doctor visits, hospital surgeries

Dr. Mike Mirochna was the first of many health care professionals to contact me after reading my recent column about John Pementel.

“Your article this morning was touching. But the grander theme is more about several other points,” wrote Mirochna, a family medicine physician from Valparaiso.

Pementel, 63, had surgery in October 2021 after being diagnosed with cancer of the sinus. He claims he didn’t know the extent of his facial reconstruction surgery, including removal of his right eye, at an Indianapolis hospital. (Read my previous column at NWI.com.)

“I did all the research on this type of cancer to prepare myself for the recovery,” Pementel told me in his home in the Miller section of Gary.

What he didn’t fully prepare for was the extent of the surgeries and the emotional backlash during his recovery.

“I believe Mr. Pemental likely has no health care advocate,” Mirochna told me. “He probably had no one to help him take notes, answer questions about the extent of his cancer and the surgeries he would need to recover.”

He’s right. Pementel didn’t mention to me anyone who accompanied him to his appointments and consultations before surgery. This is a critical mistake for too many patients facing serious illnesses or surgeries.

I speak from experience. One of my family members was diagnosed with cancer in September. She has since been on a challenging journey through the health care industry.

From the first minute she entered a hospital for her initial tests and early diagnosis, I documented every interaction with every health care professional. Every nurse. Every doctor. Every exchange. I have more than 200 voice recordings. I worried that we would otherwise miss something critical. Possibly a complex medical term or a new prescription or a doctor’s brief instructions.

“Mr. Pementel probably needed more help understanding exactly what he had and what was going on,” Mirochna said.

He's right again. Pementel said he was under the impression that his scheduled surgery would be less invasive than it turned out to be. We will never know for sure exactly what he understood about the procedure. Or whether he realized the possibilities about his prognosis.

“Mr. Pementel had the correct surgery done to give him the best shot possible to beat this cancer,” his surgeon told me.

When I asked for more details, the hospital declined to share additional input, citing patient confidentiality. This response is the norm from hospitals regarding patients’ cases that don’t positively reflect the hospital or staff.

“I can assure you, we did the right thing for him,” the surgeon told me.

Other medical professionals who contacted me sided with the surgeon, agreeing that Pementel likely knew the possible outcomes of his surgery.

“In the article, it says Mr. Pementel did research into his condition. If he did, he went in then well aware what this type of surgery can entail,” a registered nurse wrote. “I do not understand the point of the story, portraying that this man had his life ruined, instead of saved, by having surgery.”

Mirochna echoed his peers: “I bet that Mr. Pementel was told about all of the things that were going to happen. I have a hard time believing he wasn't told he would lose his eye because his tumor invaded the orbital cavity.”

Another aspect of the disconnect between Pementel and the hospital could be the distance from this region to Indianapolis. Many patients here are sent downstate rather than across the state line to Chicago facilities.

“When patients have Medicaid or health care plans from the exchange, they most likely are having to be referred to Indianapolis for care when they have major surgical issues like this,” Mirochna said. “This is a huge burden for the patients and for the physicians and staff.”

A partial solution to this problem would be Indiana negotiating with Illinois to allow coverage of patients in Northwest Indiana to be treated at Chicago hospitals. Obviously, we are closer to Chicago and in the same time zone.

“My pediatric patients who have private insurance can go to Chicago for specialist care, but otherwise they have to go to IU Riley or St. Vincent," Mirochna said.

Another reader pointed out the “unfortunate truth” about the importance for patients to have a second set of ears when discussing procedural matters. In other words, patients should always bring a friend, family member or advocate to their health care appointments.

“Often important details are lost in these discussions using terms patients find unfamiliar,” the reader said.

As my family can attest, it’s too easy to miss a key word or misconstrue complicated medical jargon during a hurried encounter with health care professionals. I’ve had to replay audio recordings multiple times to simply listen for a single word or phrase.

Several readers asked about the next installment of my ongoing series, “From emergency room to operating room,” chronicling my family’s eye-opening journey through the health care industry.

“My family is now going through a very similar process with a recent cancer diagnosis, and your series has been of particular interest to me and one that I have shared with others dealing with the same situation,” Pete V. wrote in an email. “Did you ever finish the series?”

No, I did not. The fifth installment will run next week, thanks to all the recordings I've kept along the way. I strongly recommend doing something similar, even for less serious cases. Otherwise, it's impossible to conjure up conversations that took place months or years ago, as Pementel has painfully found out.