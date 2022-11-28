JERRY DAVICH: Liberian journalist hopes to hit the visa lottery with his new bride

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The email initially looked like just another online scam.

“Good day! Sir, I'm Anthony Kokoi, a young Liberian…” it stated.

My instinct was to click delete. And then I noticed its next line.

“I am a volunteer reporter at the Daily Observer newspaper here in Liberia,” the email continued. “My hopes are to become a professional journalist and writer. I wish you could be one of my mentors in my journalism career.”

I replied, “I'd be happy to help you anytime.”

This exchange took place in 2016. I honestly didn’t think I’d hear again from Kokoi. I was wrong. We became Facebook friends that year.

“Here in my country, we have many young people who are passionate about becoming professional journalists and writers, but only few are afforded the opportunity, with political stories being the order of the day,” Kokoi told me. “I really appreciate you taking up your time to talk to me Mr. Davich. From a far distance. I will always remember this.”

We developed a pen pal-type digital conversation from half a world away. To be exact, from Valparaiso, Indiana, to Paynesville, Liberia. It’s one of the beautiful aspects of the digital age.

I asked him questions. He asked me questions.

“What comes to your mind when you hear about Africans?” Kokoi asked me.

“What kind of reaction is President Trump's victory getting there?” I asked him.

Through the years, Kokoi asked me to review his writing as he worked to become a journalist. He sent me his stories. I offered him editing suggestions.

“The article I asked you to help me review in December won me the Press Union of Liberia's Best Sports Reporter award last night,” Kokoi wrote to me in May of this year.

“On Nov. 2, 2019, I received the Liberia Football Association's Best Sports Journalist Award.”

Earlier this year, he asked me to improve one of his stories on deadline. I was driving to an interview so I pulled over to the side of the road to take a peek. As vehicles whizzed past me, I thought about how surreal the situation seemed. I was editing the writing of someone I’ve never met and who lives in Liberia, located on the West African coast.

“Thanks again for your support whenever I need you,” Kokoi wrote.

My favorite exchange took place earlier this month.

“Hello Jerry, after dating for seven years, my wife Abersau G. Baker-Kokoi and I got married on November 12,” Kokoi wrote.

They graduated from different high schools and met at a journalism program. He’s 27. She’s 26.

“Her openness and academic accomplishments made me start to admire her,” Kokoi told me. “She once felt terrible after scoring 90 on a test on health reporting when she was aiming for 100. To this day, she still values education and strives to be among the top students.”

The couple connected on Facebook, beginning a conversation that never ended. After seven months of friendship, he publicly declared his love for her in 2015.

“She graciously accepted, expressing her love for me as well,” he said.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Kokoi proposed marriage. She said yes.

He attends an undergraduate program at the University of Liberia. She is pursuing a master's degree in epidemiology at the Cuttington University School of Graduate and Professional Studies in Monrovia. They have an infectious love for each other, and a shared dream from their childhoods.

“We hold out hope that we will both, or one of us, be selected in the U.S. Diversity Visa lottery, move to the United States, find employment, and support our families back home in order to provide better learning opportunities for our children as well,” Kokoi told me last week as he watched the World Cup.

He was a guest panelist for Liberia Broadcasting System, the state-owned television network, another accolade in his young life.

“I am confident that by moving there and landing a better job, I would be able to significantly better myself and support my family back home,” Kokoi said.

This is the like-minded mantra for countless foreigners who yearn to someday enter the gated community called America. Beyond the partisan politics, the inflammatory rhetoric, and the realities of illegal immigration, most of these people simply want a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

“America is a country where someone can acquire knowledge and return home to contribute to his own country's development,” Kokoi told me just after we first connected online.

Many of us think of “the lottery” as a chance to hit a financial jackpot. For millions of others around the globe, such as Kokoi and his new bride, it’s the chance to simply get here and start scratching out a new life.

“America is a great place to be,” he told me.

This is one of my favorite sentences he ever sent me. No editing necessary.