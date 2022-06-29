JERRY DAVICH: Lily lived only 46 days. Her death gave birth to her teen parents' legacy.

They first met in seventh grade, pre-algebra class.

She was shy and soft-spoken. He was chatty and assertive.

“He verged on harassment,” Alexandrya Cox recalled with a smile.

“I was just being myself,” explained Thomas Pagán.

He sat directly behind her in class at Edison Junior/Senior High School in Lake Station.

The next school year, Thomas and “Alex” became a couple. He revealed their puppy-love secret to his parents by leaving a note under his father’s pillow.

“He thought my wife and I would be upset,” said Eluides Pagán, who teaches English at the same school. “We weren’t.”

The young teenagers later became high school sweethearts. Their math always added up when they were together, whatever the equation.

In March 2021, they learned about an unexpected addition to their lives. Alex was pregnant. She told Thomas while he was in third hour of class at school.

“I thought it was an April Fool’s Day prank,” Thomas said with a laugh.

“Worst April Fool’s prank ever,” Alex piped in. “My mind just crumbled when I found out.”

“I don’t remember how she phrased it,” Thomas said.

“Probably badly,” Alex joked.

Thomas’ parents were just as surprised.

“I’m too young to be a grandfather,” Eluides Pagán, 49, told his wife, Stacey.

After their initial shock, the Hobart couple grew to be excited about their first grandchild. Alex had a rough pregnancy early on, with chronic sickness and queasiness. Making things worse, the couple worried about their baby being born with a genetic abnormality in Alex’s family — Snyder-Robinson Syndrome, an extremely rare condition characterized by intellectual and developmental abnormalities. It occurs exclusively in males.

“We were super scared about it if we had a baby boy,” Thomas said.

It would be an anxious waiting period until they learned the gender of their child.

“It’s a girl!” Alex told Thomas over a phone call, again during school hours.

Thomas cried and searched for his father at school for a celebratory hug.

“We were all so relieved,” Thomas said.

During her pregnancy, Alex was allowed to stay home and continue virtual schooling. Worried about COVID-19 and its mutant strains, she wanted to stay as healthy as possible.

Her third trimester was even more troubling, with multiple health problems, hospital visits, and medical tests. At one point, the teens were told their baby could be stillborn. Doctors thought the baby girl would have a better chance of survival outside of Alex’s womb. A breech birth dictated a C-section delivery.

Thomas’ parents drove him to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville to be with Alex. Due to pandemic restrictions, he wasn’t allowed inside the delivery room. He paced back and forth in another room.

“It looked like a scene from an old movie,” Thomas’ father said. “Or like Dagwood and Blondie Bumstead.”

Thomas didn’t know what else to do but pace. “I felt lost,” he recalled.

In her hospital room, Alex talked gibberish under the influence of medication.

“I don’t remember everything about it,” she said.

They were both 16, born just eight days apart, and still under the influence of youth.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Lily Mae Pagán came into the world. She immediately became her parent’s world.

“Thomas didn’t want to be a stereotypical teenage father. He took everything extremely serious,” his father said.

Thomas’ mother said although unplanned teenage pregnancy is not an ideal parenting situation, both kids understood their actions had consequences.

“They immediately took on the responsibility of becoming teenage parents,” Stacey Pagán said.

Alex’s parents were not involved in her pregnancy. Her grandmothers have been her guardians for much of her life.

Three days after Lily’s birth, she was brought home by her nervous yet mature parents. Lily’s nickname soon became “Little Squeaker” for the cute sounds she made. While preparing to raise their baby daughter, Thomas and Alex resumed their online education, as well as their new life together as teen parents.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Thomas said.

Their new normal lasted only two days.

Lily was less than one week old when Thomas found her with spit-up covering her face and nose. Her tiny body looked sickly. Her alarmed parents took her to a Hobart hospital, where Lily’s condition didn’t improve. Doctors initially thought she had pneumonia. It turned out to be much more serious.

“That’s when things started going badly,” Eluides Pagán said.

Lily was referred to a children’s hospital for more tests and specialized care. She was transported by ambulance to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where an expert medical team greeted Lily and her grandmother, Stacey Pagán, who rode in the ambulance.

Due to pandemic regulations, only two people could stay with Lily inside the hospital. Thomas and Alex, just 16 at the time, made their first crucial decision as new parents. It would be them staying with Lily, not Thomas’ parents or Alex’s guardians. Hospital officials not only allowed it, they respected it.

“They never once treated us like teenagers,” Thomas said. “They treated us like parents, like adults, the entire time. They were able to dumb down everything without ever talking down to us.”

This approach included the dire results from multiple medical tests and meetings with the hospital’s renowned team of child care professionals. Doctors detected a mass growing at the base of Lily’s brain stem. The tumor was inoperable. At 13 days old, Lily’s prognosis was terminal.

“It was a tragic situation,” Stacey Pagán said.

The two teenagers had to make a daunting decision about their infant daughter, a decision that would devastate any parent of any age.

“Lily could die on the operating table or die in our arms,” Thomas said as Alex softly sobbed.

My next column will share the couple’s decision in the second installment of this three-part series. Watch a video of Thomas and Alex, in their own words, on my Facebook page at facebook.com/JerDavich.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com or 219-853-2563​.

