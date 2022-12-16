JERRY DAVICH: Look, up in the sky! Here is why you should now think of Octave Chanute.

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“What’s the story about the airplanes on the roof?” he asked.

I looked up.

On the roof of the Gary Aquatorium, located on the Lake Michigan shoreline, an airplane is mounted on one end and a hand glider on the other end.

“Oh those,” I replied. “Well, the glider is in honor of Octave Chanute, the grandfather of flight whose aviation experiments predated the Wright brothers. He used the heights of the Indiana Dunes to attempt to fly down to the lake with wings and gliders.”

The rooftop airplane honors the Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneers who spearheaded the integration of the armed forces.

“I had no idea,” the guy replied, looking up again at the roof.

It was his first, and likely only, visit to Northwest Indiana. I met him and his team of colleagues for a photo and video shoot at the National Historic Landmark in Gary. The Aquatorium Bathhouse, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, was rescued from demolition by the Chanute Aquatorium Society in 1991.

Chanute and his team experimented with many wing configurations from atop Indiana Dunes. Their results were later used by the Wright brothers.

“Hoosiers should know — and be proud,” Stuart Walesh told me after my latest visit to the Aquatorium, where I got married in May.

“I feel some distance connection to Chanute because he was, and I am, a civil engineer,” said Walesh, of Valparaiso.

In 1910, after two decades of aviation contributions, Octave Chanute passed away in Chicago at 78 while afflicted with pneumonia. At his funeral, Wilbur Wright stated in his eulogy that Chanute had “vast influence in bringing about the era of human flight.”

I wouldn’t have known this if I didn’t read Walesh’s mini-biography about Chanute on his highly informative website, helpingyouengineeryourfuture.com.

“Using my knowledge of and experience with non-technical knowledge and skills, I help individuals and organizations engineer their futures,” the site states.

Walesh certainly helped engineer today’s column.

Unfortunately, I read his mini-bio of Chanute after I attempted to explain someone all of us should know — Hoosiers and Americans alike.

“Having largely completed his engineering practice at age 58 in 1890, Chanute turned his attention to the possibility of winged flight,” Walesh writes in his bio of Chanute.

“Motivated by observations of the impact of wind on bridges and roofs, Chanute began to study what was known around the globe about heavier-than-air flight and, in the process, corresponded with other aviation pioneers,” the bio states. “His research led to a series of published papers, which evolved to become his 1894 classic book ‘Progress in Flying Machines.'”

Chanute organized events that brought world aviation experts together, such as the International Conference on Aerial Navigation held in Chicago in 1893 as part of the World's Columbian Exposition. Building on what he had learned about flight theory, Chanute funded the design and construction of many gliders that were test flown during the summers of 1896 and 1897 by younger associates on the sand dunes in Indiana along the south shore of Lake Michigan.

“During the two summers, the team conducted more than 700 glide tests using various single and multi-wing configurations — as many as 12 wings. The team’s testing led to the conclusion that the biplane glider — two-winged — was the most effective,” Walesh writes.

“I wrote this mini-bio as part of an evolving series to help inquisitive individuals of all ages learn more about engineering,” he told me. “We may know something about engineering because we frequently see or use the results of engineers’ efforts. Another way to learn about engineering is to meet some exemplary engineers.”

Octave Chanute, an aviation pioneer, was an exemplary engineer.

Born in Paris, France, in 1832, he came to the U.S. in 1838 when his father accepted a position at Jefferson College near New Orleans. They moved to New York in 1846 where Chanute attended private schools. At 17, he started his self-taught education and training as a civil engineer.

As a practicing engineer, Chanute led an amazing number of engineering projects, including the Chicago and Kansas City stockyards, and he was part of the team that designed the Hannibal Bridge, the first bridge to cross the Missouri River at Kansas City, Walesh writes.

Often innovative, Chanute created a process for pressure-treating wooden railroad ties with an antiseptic to increase their useful life. He also developed a method for monitoring the longevity of ties and other wooden structures. Ever versatile, Chanute helped plan an elevated railway system for New York City.

After reading Chanute’s landmark book, Wilbur Wright began to correspond with him in 1900, which led to a productive working relationship. Over the next few years, they discussed many topics, sometimes during one of Chanute’s visits to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, such as aircraft design and where and how Orville and Wilbur Wright should conduct their powered flights.

“The Wrights adopted the biplane configuration that resulted from Chanute’s tests conducted at the Indiana sand dunes,” the bio states.

Unfortunately, two years after the Wright brothers’ successful first flight, they and Chanute had a falling out in 1905. It resulted from the Wrights’ reluctance to share some of their flight control and other ideas with other aviation enthusiasts, which clashed with Chanute’s highly collaborative approach to scientific and engineering discoveries, the bio states.

“I had no idea,” I told Walesh.

I’m guessing, neither did you?

Every time I now "look up" to see a jet, an airplane or a helicopter soaring across the sky, I’ll imagine what would have been the astonished reaction of Octave Chanute.

