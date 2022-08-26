JERRY DAVICH: Looking for an escape from reality? 'Fantasy rules' at the Bristol Renaissance Faire

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’ve been searching for a mystical land in our troubled, polarized country where everyone feels welcomed, I found it.

If you too want to find this magical refuge from reality where partisan politics is nonexistent, where marginalized subcultures can be themselves, and where everyone can proudly fly their freak flag, you can do so over the next two weekends. But then — poof! — it will vanish again into the ether.

This place is located at the intersection of whimsy and charming, where history meets fantasy without apology or judgment. It’s called the Bristol Renaissance Faire, just over the Wisconsin state line near Kenosha, and only a two-hour road trip from Northwest Indiana.

“Welcome! Welcome!” three women in period-era costumes yelled to guests from a balcony over the entrance.

As my wife waited in line to purchase $30 tickets ($26 if purchased at Menards), I glanced on my phone at the faire’s website, which recommends wearing costumes for a more memorable experience.

“Many of our guests come in costume and we feel that the whole experience is heightened and more fun when you come dressed to play,” its FAQ proclaims.

For my virginal visit last weekend, I didn’t come dressed to play. I was one of those boring guests who didn’t dress in costume of any kind. Not a flamboyant outfit. Not a stitch of leather. Not a monk’s robe. Not even a pair of elfish ears. How 21st century. I know.

In fact, one of the fair’s performers asked if I was the bodyguard for my 21-year-old stepdaughter. Obviously, he shouldn’t have looked down on me like that in public, but he had no choice. He was on stilts.

“Comfortable clothes are recommended,” the website states, so I dressed accordingly.

I’m not sure how comfortable I’d be dressed in a bright red sleeveless tunic and cross-gartered breeches, with a laced-up, linsey-woolsey jerkin and fanciful hat with a coif underneath. Not to mention cloth-hosen stockings and shoes, a large belt to carry my oddments, and a cape from the skins of rabbit or squirrel.

I’m used to dressing like a poor peasant, but not one who looks so … eye catching. On that day, I wore a black shirt, black vest and cargo shorts, standing out like a straight guy in a gay bar while accompanied by my two fair maidens.

The faire is not only “LGBTQ+ friendly,” as its website states, it’s friendly to everyone, whether you’re into cosplay in all its forms or draw your inspiration from the sci-fi scene, anime, comics, television, fairy tales or anywhere else. It’s an open-minded, judgment-free masquerade party and you’re invited.

My favorite aspect was the intriguing parade of imaginative people who strolled by, some of them looking as if they were its king and queen with everyone else serving as their royal subjects. As soon as I entered the whimsical village of Bristol, I instantly realized I was in the minority. And I loved it.

I wandered around in amazement like a first-time visitor to Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina (also known as the Mos Eisley Cantina) in the movie “Star Wars,” where pilots enjoyed strong drinks and hot tunes while visiting the desert world of Tatooine. For a second, I thought to bring my alto saxophone to the faire, but was told that no instruments were allowed except for a drum for its "drum jam."

I saw other guests playing an ocarina, a wind instrument with finger holes. (I was too cheap to buy one.) Bodacious music, jests, jokes and stories wafted throughout the spacious 30-acre faire — open Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day — with 16 stages, 175 local vendors, 13 pubs, and more than 2,000 costumed cast members.

Season passes cost $200, and I can now see why people would want to return again and again throughout the summer. Anything goes, outfit-wise, although the faire’s official time-setting is 16th century England. The event was once called King Richard’s Faire, if you’re old enough to remember.

Guests have worn pretty much everything through the decades, from Roman legionnaire garb and World War II fatigues, to “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Trek” get-ups, to dressing up as “Furries,” people with an interest in anthropomorphized animals. I saw every mask imaginable, but not one medical mask for COVID, another welcomed reprieve from reality.

Come as you are, or come how you feel. Let your inner nerd become your outward hero. Be a celebrity for a day. Everyone is accepted here. And they're fêted. The only divisiveness that guests witness is the famous Mud Show, pitting two sides of the audience against each other in a hilarious 27-minute show that has entertained generations of fans.

I laughed so hard my face hurt, thanks to The Sturdy Beggars, a rotating troupe of three middle-aged men who playfully remind guests that all of us wallow in the mud at some point in our lives, sometimes face first. And many of us end up eating mud.

This brilliantly written and performed show is able to divide its audience members into two opposing tribes without using the words Trump or Biden. Amazing, huh? Words were weaponized but only in a playful sense. (Bring a few spare dollar bills to enhance your experience, it’s worth the cost.)

The only other weaponry I saw was strictly ornamental and period-appropriate, such as plastic swords, faux daggers, and peace-tied bows and arrows. Because the faire is a “special event” by Wisconsin law, it does not permit guests to bring any type of concealed weapon or firearm on the property. Another escape from our daily reality.

The faire’s secret weapon is what our country struggles at attain: inclusiveness.