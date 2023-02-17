Joyce Anderson strolled into the Aquatorium’s outdoor courtyard looking like a local celebrity, dressed to the nines with a subtle flash of fashionable elegance.

“Jerry?” she asked.

“Joyce?” I responded.

It was as if we were total strangers. Not quite, but close.

Until that moment, I had never met Anderson in person. I knew little about her, or her family, or her life. All I knew is that she was the only person invited to my wedding reception that day who I didn’t know personally. My wife, Karen, also had never met Anderson. Yet we both agreed on inviting her to our special day.

“Who does this?” I asked my wife when we created our guest list.

“We do,” Karen replied. “It’s Joyce!”

She sounded as though Anderson were a distant aunt who we felt obligated to invite. In fact, the opposite was true. We very much wanted Anderson to be there, if she wanted to join us. Surprisingly, she did.

“I can’t believe we’re finally meeting,” Anderson told me at the reception.

My wife and I couldn’t believe it either, although we didn’t get to spend as much time with her as we would have liked. There were other guests to greet, countless photos to take, family members to enjoy. Plus, we were worrying about every … little … thing.

“Let me get you something to eat,” I told Anderson after she walked through the venue’s entrance.

I escorted her to the food and bar section of the historic venue in the Miller section of Gary. There, we had carryout trays available so guests could take food home. It’s a small detail that too many weddings do not offer. I tend to not eat enough during public events, with all the chatting and socializing. But later at night, in the privacy of my own gluttony, I devour leftovers like a street urchin from a Dickens novel.

Many of our wedding guests left with carryout boxes filled with food and cake and treats. I loved watching it in action. Everyone enjoys returning home with a meal, right? It’s only fair for the cost of their time and all the hassles to attend a wedding.

“Take all you want,” I told Anderson, handing her a carryout container. “We’re just glad you’re here. We’ve wanted to meet you for years.”

Here’s why. Anderson is a longtime Facebook friend of ours. Through the years, she has shared the most endearing comments since Karen and I have been together. Always sweet, sincere and full of joy. Each time she did, it warmed our hearts. But it also prompted us to wonder again and again: “Who is this wonderful woman?”

We wanted to find out at our wedding. When Anderson showed up, we treated her like an old friend. In a way, it felt like she was.

This is the upside of the digital age and our increasingly smaller world. The same social media sites we complain about to each other provide a broader spectrum of humanity at our fingertips. We know so many more people, but we know very little about most of them.

It’s a strange duality for many of us. We may know people’s names or profile photos or political leanings, yet we don’t know them at all. Not really. They’re our “friends,” yet they’re still strangers. They’re in our lives, but they’re not.

For instance, I’ve wished birthday greetings to hundreds of social media friends without ever meeting them. And I likely never will meet them. It feels at times like two different worlds that will never meet.

In real life, as opposed to virtual life, I sometimes struggle to identify people in person who I routinely interact with on the internet. I wonder how I know them. Is it on Twitter? Instagram? LinkedIn? Facebook? Emails?

I can’t tell you how many times a social media friend has said hello to me in public and I can’t place who they are or how I know them. It happened again last weekend. I was at a store when a guy approached me and assumed I knew him. He started talking as if we had been friends for years. I had no idea who he was. My reaction must have given it away.

“It’s Frank,” he told me. “You know, from Facebook.”

“Ahhhhhhhh, right,” I replied. “Have we ever met in person?”

“Nah, just online.”

As Frank talked, I went through a mental Rolodex for any details about him. Nothing came up. Not his last name. Not his city of residence. Not any of his Facebook posts. And yet we knew other. Sort of.

I wonder how many people on social media have experienced similar situations. It’s as if each of us has an online avatar that serves as an embodiment of who we are. Or at least who we strive to be. Which version of ourselves should other people believe?

My first face-to-face meeting with Anderson was exactly as I had hoped. It didn’t matter that I knew very little about her. It didn’t matter that we may never meet again. Social media served as our bridge from the virtual world to the actual one.

Anderson certainly lived up to her virtual image when we finally met in person. She was classy and impressive. She was elegant and joyful. After the wedding, Karen and I learned that this Saturday, Feb. 18, is her 70th birthday.

It means more to us now that we actually met her. Social media friendships are one thing. Social meetings in person are much more meaningful. Happy birthday, Joyce!