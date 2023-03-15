Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I looked over the shoulder of my classmate, Mike Davis, and took a quick peek at his high school diploma, decorated with an official seal and traditional signatures. Then I looked back at mine. It was empty inside. No diploma. No seal. No signatures.

“Pomp and Circumstance” bounced off the walls of the auditorium. The audience applauded my fellow high school graduates. I sat frozen in shame, taking only a minute to realize what had happened — I didn’t graduate from high school.

It was 100% my fault. I ended up one credit short of earning my diploma. I had no excuses. I chose work over school. Period. My mistake, and that embarrassing moment dramatically changed my life. More than 40 years later, it continues to ripple through my life.

Last week I recalled this humbling and haunting moment when I read the speech by first lady Jill Biden at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.

“High school education just isn’t enough for so many of the jobs of the 21st century," she said. "But there are great careers out there that can be found with associate’s degrees and certificates and other job training and paths that don’t really require the four years of college.”

I amassed only four months of college at a local Purdue University campus after acquiring a General Equivalency Diploma, or GED, 10 years after I left high school. I’ve always regretted not earning a diploma, or a college degree, though it definitely propelled me to become an overachiever in the workplace.

There’s nothing like a chip on your shoulder to get you out of bed in the morning and keep you up late at night. Only in hindsight can I say I wouldn’t replace my proverbial chip with any kind of degree — associate, bachelor's, graduate or doctorate.

I’m used to being the least educated professional in any workplace setting. However, I wonder how many of today’s high school grads will be prepared to face similar situations in their career. And at what long-term cost.

"Why do I want to put in all the money to get a piece of paper that really isn't going to help with what I'm doing right now?" Grayson Hart asked in an Associated Press story that caught my attention.

I asked myself the same thing in the late 1970s before my mediocre high school career ended with a disgraceful thud.

Hart, a recent high school grad, lives in Tennessee and intentionally skipped college to pursue a career as a youth theater director. A heart filled with ambition is more valuable than a shoulder weighted down by an old chip.

“Hart is among hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic but didn't go to college,” the AP story stated. “Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don't require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt.”

Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. The slide in the “college-going” rate since 2018 is the steepest on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state of Indiana showed a 12-point drop from 2015 to 2020, with the pandemic prompting colleges to scramble for new students.

Many of those high school grads are skipping the college experience for apprenticeships in trade careers. Many of them are hoping to avoid student debt that can haunt college grads for years after they begin their career. I admire their boldness but worry about their potential lost wages over the span of decades in the workforce.

“For those who forgo college, it usually means lower lifetime earnings — 75% less compared with those who get bachelor's degrees, according to Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce,” the AP story stated.

As I can personally attest, this is a whopping loss of income over the course of a lifetime. I‘ve struggled financially since that moment on stage when I was 18, clueless amid my peers, and without a diploma. My lack of a college degree also has cost me significant money in my career, likely tallying up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Before I stumbled into the newspaper business and writing professionally, I worked for my family’s food and catering business making a paltry income year after year. It has cost me compounded savings and investments that I will never recoup. I traded it all away for life experiences that I deem priceless but which came with a steep cost.

Those experiences have added context and perspective to my writing, though I wonder how much income has been forfeited along the way. Plus, in the 10 years it took me to eventually pursue an alternative educational plan, my college-educated friends had already begun bankrolling their heftier paychecks.

Meanwhile, I felt like the “high school dropout” who wondered what life would be like with a college campus experience, a meaningful degree and the long-term benefits that came with it. Today, in the wake of the pandemic, a new generation of possibly disillusioned high school grads are shunning or delaying the college experience.

“At worst, it could signal a new generation with little faith in the value of a college degree,” the AP story stated.

This would be devastating, not only for massive labor shortages in multiple fields but also for all the young people who may be jeopardizing their futures by devaluing a college education.

Me? I got lucky. They may not be as fortunate.