JERRY DAVICH: Mother of slain teen begs for justice: 'That’s not self-defense. That’s cold-blooded murder'

The body of Joshua Alvarez laid in an open casket, flanked by flower memorials and fond memories.

“He wanted to grow up quick,” Pastor J. Calaway told mourners.

Nearly every seat was filled inside Kish Funeral Home in Munster, where loved ones converged Monday to say goodbye to a man who will forever be a boy in their hearts. Known to his mother as “Joshie Woshie,” Alvarez enjoyed wearing hoodies, watching TV at full blast, and spending alone time in his car.

“Even when it wasn’t working, you’d find him hanging out in it,” a female family member joked during his funeral service.

Alvarez was typically quiet at family gatherings, “but he was there,” she said.

On the night of July 4, Alvarez was at the wrong spot at the wrong time, his mother told me after her son was laid to rest.

“Joshua rarely left home to go anywhere, but he left that night to see a fireworks show in Lake Station,” Chassidy Reillo, of Gary, said. “He never came back home.”

After attending a Fourth of July fireworks show with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Alizea Yanez, the couple got into a verbal altercation with a man. Their heated words escalated into gunfire in the 3300 block of Edison Street, police said. Alvarez was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 19.

His death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner’s office. A person of interest was taken into custody, then later released by police. His name was not publicly released. The case was presented to the Lake County prosecutor’s office. No charges were filed.

“There wasn’t enough evidence to secure any charges, but it’s still an active investigation,” Lake Station police Capt. Daniel Perryman said. “We’re leaving it open until we get the coroner’s report, based on advice from the prosecutor’s office.”

Police told members of Alvarez’s family that the department is not ruling the incident a self-defense shooting.

“We don’t know 100% what happened that night, which is why no charges have been filed,” Perryman told me.

There is no available video footage of the exchange between Alvarez and the other man. One neighbor’s security cameras that face the scene of the incident were not functioning, police said. A video taken from down the street didn’t show what happened or who the aggressor was. Social media rumors and misinformation have only blurred or distorted facts of the case.

“We just want to find out what actually happened,” said Perryman, an officer with the department’s investigations division.

This much is true. Both men had guns, and both guns were fired, he said.

Reillo said her son shot himself in the groin while reaching for his gun, according to Alvarez’s girlfriend who witnessed the exchange. Police have not yet confirmed this scenario, and the case’s autopsy report is pending.

“There is no physical evidence yet to indicate where the shot, or shots, went from Mr. Alvarez’s gun,” Perryman said.

Reillo said her son was first shot once in the neck, forcing him to the ground.

“And then that other man released the rest of his clip into my son’s body,” she said. “That’s not self-defense. That’s cold-blooded murder. Charges need to be filed. We want justice for Joshua.”

Alvarez’s obituary states, “Josh was a person who always made sure his girlfriend felt loved, protected and safe.”

Yanez escaped the incident without any injuries, though her life also was threatened, Reillo said.

“If I keep reaching out, the right person will come forward. It just takes one person,” she said.

Calaway, from The Gate Church in Hammond, asked funeral guests to shout out a single word that best described Alvarez. Those words included kindhearted, loyal, brave, helpful, savage, and overprotective.

“I’m not saying my son was perfect. But I don’t know what to believe anymore. I just know that I lost my son. He’s gone,” Reillo said after Alvarez’s burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.

Her son’s crowded memorial service focused on his life, not his death.

“Let’s remember how he lived, not how he died,” Calaway said.

Photo collages showed Alvarez from boyhood to adulthood. Mourners stared at the images, sobbing or laughing, depending on their memories. One young man who wore a hoodie, just like Alvarez often did, sat in the back of the room, hanging his head during the entire eulogy.

“It’s hard to understand the why of his death,” a female relative told guests. “His life was a gift. Chassidy, you loved Joshua fiercely then. You’ll love him fiercely now. The love lives on. On this sad day, love endures.”

Alvarez’s obituary lists his survivors, including his life partner, Yanez, “and soon to be, Baby Alvarez.” Yes, a baby is on the way. It’s just another poignant aspect of this case.

Calaway, from The Gate Church in Hammond, shared prayers and biblical scripture, telling guests, “The Lord is the eternal judge of all things.”

In this case, He may be the only judge and jury.