JERRY DAVICH: My prediction for this historic snowstorm – unexpected heroes and babies

Constant winter alerts. Dangerous wind chills. Blizzard conditions. Black ice. Plunging temperatures. Crippled traffic. Downed power lines. A “once-in-a-generation type weather event.”

Are media outlets rightfully preparing us or wrongly scaring the bejeebers out of us? Did you wake up Friday morning more fearful or excited? Maybe a little of both.

More importantly, is your home properly stocked up on milk, bread and eggs? Nothing says “we’re ready for a major snowstorm” like French toast.

Depending on where you live in the Chicago metro region, you can expect to see anywhere from two inches to 12 inches of snow, according to predictions that have been all over the map. But only if that map hasn’t blown away from wind speeds that could reach up to 150 mph.

Well, at least we’re going to have a white Christmas. And a white-out Christmas Eve, making this possibly the coldest holiday weekend in roughly 40 years for portions of the Midwest.

Admit it, you’re a little excited by all the hubbub about this snowstorm. The chatter in grocery store lines. The constant news alerts. The search committee for shovels and rock salt. The anticipation of it all.

This past week, I’ve received a flurry of press releases as more than 80% of the U.S. braces for temps below freezing.

“With a blast of snow and arctic air forecast for much of Indiana, the American Heart Association urges caution when picking up that shovel or even starting the snowblower,” the release stated.

“With much colder weather in the forecast, Indiana American Water is urging customers to act now to secure homes and businesses against freezing pipes,” another release stated. Our weekend mantra should be, “drip, drip, drip.”

“With a foot of snow in the forecast… Plowz and Mowz, the Uber of Snow Plowing, is gearing up to take on the winter storm,” another one stated.

“We are preparing all available NIPSCO crews and contractor resources accordingly to respond to this anticipated weather,” a NIPSCO release stated.

My biggest concern in a serious snowstorm isn’t having a heart attack, sliding off the road, or not having enough milk and bread. It’s losing power at my home. It’s not like in the summertime when you open your windows, sweat a little, and complain a lot. It’s much more serious. (If you experience an outage, report it on the NIPSCO app, or online at NIPSCO.com/outage, or call 800-464-7726.)

On Wednesday, the winter solstice, everyone I spoke with mentioned some aspect of the looming snowstorm. They either cursed it, feared it, cheered it, or shrugged it off.

“I don’t believe it,” a coworker told me. “They first said it would be two feet of snow, and now it’s less than six inches. They have no idea what’s coming.”

I know what’s coming — unexpected babies.

Eating warm soup, sipping hot chocolate, and binging Netflix shows are all cozy and fun during a snowstorm. But historically, and eventually, other more primal pursuits may come into play. So let me be the first to say “Congratulations!” to all those Region couples who will become new parents in about, ohhhhh, nine months from now.

I also know what else will be coming — unexpected heroes.

Every time people are subjected to the frigid wrath of Mother Nature and Old Man Winter, other people step up to help them. They shovel neighbors’ driveways. They check on elderly loved ones. They deliver warm meals to healthcare workers. They rescue motorists stuck in snow drifts.

A few years ago, a hospital worker left her job just before a “code white” warning was issued to workers. It was too late. Although she followed a snowplow truck to get home, it didn’t help. The truck got stuck, too, along with a few other hapless vehicles.

Minutes passed, then hours before nearby residents on snowmobiles stopped to check on those stranded motorists. They brought them snacks and drinks. They brought gasoline to one motorist whose car was on empty. They brought a needed reminder that people tend to reveal their humanity during a crisis.

Similar stories will emerge this holiday weekend as we bury out our vehicles, walk sideways against the wind gusts, and momentarily forget our political differences. Yes, such silly disputes quickly melt away in dangerously cold temps.

The last time our Region was hit by blizzard conditions, I felt compelled to drive around in my car to see what was going on. Fortunately, my occupation is my excuse for such ill-advised adventures. But if I didn’t do this, I would have missed Gary Goins, of Valparaiso, standing in a peculiar spot that day — his rooftop.

“I’m shoveling off the heavy snow to get a little weight off the roof,” he casually told me, as if he was standing on his sidewalk.

I enjoy how we can make light of such a potentially dangerous situation.

“FREE SNOW SHOVELING CLASS,” my neighbor, Connie Keene, reposted on her Facebook page. “This Friday, and Saturday, I will be holding a FREE snow shoveling class in front of my house. I will provide the driveway to ensure your training is conducted in the most life-like situation.”

That’s the spirit. Count me in.