JERRY DAVICH: My unforgettable assignment at Ground Zero just days after the 9/11 attacks: 'We’re driving into history'

Two days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, editors of this newspaper offered me an assignment I couldn’t refuse. A few hours later, I was driving to New York City with a Times photographer, Tasos Katopodis.

We didn’t know what to expect when we arrived at our hotel near Lower Manhattan. Fear. Chaos. Body bags. A second attack on the city? Another targeted skyscraper? We had no idea.

“We’re driving into history,” I told Tasos when we hit the road.

My primary assignment was to locate people from our Region who also were driving from Indiana into history for whatever reason — as needed firefighters, cops, and first responders, or volunteers who wanted to donate blood or sacrifice weeks of their lives during that unprecedented crisis.

My secondary assignment was to chronicle what I would experience there: the sights, sounds, smells, feelings, and descriptions that awaited stunned visitors, including two Hoosier journalists on deadline.

“Just write what you’re feeling,” said Tamara O’Shaughnessy, a former Times editor.

Twelve hours later, Tasos and I got our first sight of the smoke still billowing from the World Trade Center destruction zone, dubbed “Ground Zero.” I pulled the car to the side of a road and we stared at it for a few minutes. It looked like an apocalyptic scene from a futuristic movie.

“Let’s go,” Tasos told me.

He was eager. I was nervous. We drove through the Lincoln Tunnel and straight into another reality.

In Lower Manhattan, machine gun-toting National Guardsmen occupied desolate streets near relocated piles of rubble, charred-out vehicles, and ash-covered sidewalks. An endless parade of emergency vehicles passed us with sirens screaming. Adjacent office buildings housed makeshift relief headquarters and hints of collapse.

Relentless smoke seeped through the streets, choking those who got closer to Ground Zero. Our eyes felt it first, then our mouths, throats, and noses. Most people wore white "face filters,” as they were called, 20 years before such a sight would be commonplace in public due to a different attack on our country.

Tasos and I bought face filters at a pharmacy after getting our photos taken for media identification purposes. I proudly wore my press credentials on a lanyard around my neck, immediately starting to talk with anyone who would answer my questions.

“I shouldn't be saying this, but they're downplaying how many are dead in there. Bodies are everywhere," Ray Basri, a cardiologist from upstate New York, told me.

He had been pulling "bodies and body parts" out of the Trade Center site for two straight days.

Keep in mind that at this point of the crisis, everyone still believed that living, breathing survivors would be rescued from the wreckage of carnage inside what we now know was a mass burial site.

At the 69th Regiment Armory, a makeshift missing-persons headquarters, hundreds of sobbing relatives searched desperately for any updates about their loved ones. With each new day of waiting and praying, they were the ones looking lost and unreachable.

At that time, I used a cheap flip phone with no camera and no national provider coverage. Unlike today, I couldn’t easily contact anyone from our Region who may be in New York City to offer their assistance. I had to use the hotel room phone, which tallied up a ridiculously high bill that my editors had to hide from their boss.

Instead of making more calls, I wandered around the perimeter of the Ground Zero site asking the same oddly specific question to strangers: “Are you from Indiana?”

Along the way I stumbled onto an abandoned police vehicle with its tires scorched to the rims, its windows blasted out, and its seats burned to a crisp. I smelled it before I saw it. I watched young kids sing "God Bless America" as volunteers ran bottles of water to exhausted rescue workers. People cheered every firetruck that passed by. “Thank you!” people yelled to first responders.

Outside the Jacob Javits Convention Center, a long line of eager volunteers snaked around the massive building.

“This is our new home,” Mark Rapp, of Indianapolis, told me.

He was a member of Indiana's National Search and Rescue Team, living from a sleeping bag inside the convention center when he wasn’t retrieving bodies at the WTC site in 12-hour shifts.

I narrowed my search to look for someone from Northwest Indiana — my primary assignment for being there. In the meantime, I jotted down my feelings for what would eventually become a series of stories that continue to this day, the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

“Numb. Surreal. Unimaginable. Unfathomable. These are the words Americans are saddled with after what took place Tuesday morning,” I scribbled into a notepad.

“Commercial airplanes transformed into kamikaze missiles; terrified women leaping to their deaths from 80-story windows; an endless plume of smoke hovering like a plague above New York City; and foreigners celebrating our loss while we lick our wounds," I wrote.

As a proud and historically fearless nation, we felt profoundly fearful and vulnerable, a shell-shocked country left dazed and paranoid, swinging in the dark at an invisible enemy. Yet collectively we felt strong, resolute, and bound by our love of country, not divided by our politics.

If you lived through that time in America the Beautiful, you know what I mean.

Near the Ground Zero rescue site, I passed countless food pantry volunteers handing out bottomless cups of caffeinated patriotism. I also passed several impromptu shrines adorning fire stations.

“I'm here to pay my respects. Those men were heroes," Thomas Bandon, a retired firefighter from Wisconsin, told me.

He drove 19 hours — straight through — simply to light a candle and say a prayer for his firefighter brothers. I got goose bumps when he first told me. I got goose bumps again when I first wrote it.

After interacting or approaching a few hundred people, each with their own amazing story to share, I bumped into John Novello, a 50-year-old elevator repairman who drove his 1996 Ford Escort to New York City just after the attacks.

“You can’t do anything sitting in your living room,” he told me, echoing the feelings of thousands of volunteers who showed up to do … something.

Novello wore his normal work clothes — Levi’s jeans, denim shirt, old boots, and a yellow hard hat. A red-white-and-blue bandanna wrapped around his sweaty neck.

“It’s hard to believe what those terrorists did here,” he said, wiping his brow. “I feel I’m at least throwing a rock at those sons-a-bitches.”

I asked where he was from.

“Schererville, Indiana,” he replied.

I could have kissed him. I may have kissed him. His story ran the next day in this newspaper.

I returned home a couple of days later to join the rest of the country in a mourning period that, for many of us, continues to this day.