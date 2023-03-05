Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The four teenage girls stood on Ruth Pelke’s front porch with criminal intentions. When the 78-year-old Bible teacher answered the door, the girls lied to her by asking about Bible study classes she taught.

One of the girls, 15-year-old Paula Cooper, stood behind the other three with a 12-inch butcher knife hidden inside the white denim jacket she was carrying. Pelke invited them into her home and pulled out a pen and paper from a desk drawer to write down a note.

Cooper shoved Pelke to the floor, grabbed a glass paperweight and struck the woman’s head. Cooper then reached for her hidden knife and began violently slashing Pelke’s frail body.

“Where’s the money, b----?” Cooper shouted to Pelke again and again.

Pelke, lying flat on her back and gushing blood, told the girl, “If you do this, you’ll be sorry.”

Cooper continued stabbing her, 33 times in all, eventually leaving the blade in Pelke’s torso. She died at some point during the attack.

The murder took place May 14, 1985, at a modest home on Adams Street in the Glen Park section of Gary. Pelke lived just a few blocks from my aunt’s home. I remember driving past the crime scene site after the killing, wondering exactly what happened inside the home that day.

Soon enough, the news would be everywhere.

“This tragedy in a Midwestern steel town soon reverberates across the United States and around the world — reaching as far away as the Vatican — as newspapers cover the story on their front pages and millions sign petitions in support of Paula.”

This description is on the jacket of a new book, “Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder and Mercy,” by Alex Mar, who lives in New York City. Her book’s title is a reference to biblical scripture.

“Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy times seven,’” The Gospel of Matthew reads.

Mar’s book is based on five years of research, hundreds of hours of interviews with over 80 individuals, thousands of pages of documents, unpublished letters and emails, newspaper features and photographs, and dozens of hours of archival footage.

It explores overarching themes that have always fascinated me about this gruesome murder — mercy, forgiveness, compassion and empathy. And our lack of such virtues.

“When Paula Cooper is sentenced to death, no one decries the impending execution of a tenth grader,” Mar writes. “But the tide begins to shift when the victim’s grandson Bill forgives the girl, against the wishes of his family, and campaigns to spare her life.”

Bill Pelke, Ruth’s grandson, would often talk to me about this horrendous crime and his opposition to capital punishment for Cooper and every other killer. Pelke was a steady customer when my family owned a catering truck serving workers at the former Bethlehem Steel plant in Burns Harbor.

“Jerry, it’s all about love, compassion, and forgiveness. For everyone, all of humanity, including convicted murderers,” he would tell me while eating lunch outside my truck.

I remember shaking my head in respectful disagreement. I didn’t share his sense of mercy, though fortunately I’ve never been forced to test it. Pelke was a soft-spoken man when we talked about issues that captured our passion. The difference is that he acted on his conscience, relentlessly.

"I found that by forgiving Paula, I have not only helped others heal, but I have helped myself," Pelke told me.

Cooper would become the youngest person on death row in the state of Indiana. Pelke would become her most vocal advocate to spare her life in the name of mercy and forgiveness. As Mar asks in her compelling book, “What are we demanding when we call for justice? Is forgiveness an act of desperation or of profound bravery?”

Pelke visited Cooper more than a dozen times in prison, developing a relationship that critics would never understand. During the last two years of her incarceration, Cooper and Pelke exchanged emails on a regular basis. He hoped that together they could continue his international crusade against the death penalty. What a dynamic duo they would become once she got released from prison after 27 years behind bars.

In 2009, Bill Pelke appeared in my head while I listened to the steady drumbeat echoing in the dead of a winter night outside Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Bundled against a wind chill hovering at zero degrees and a merciless wind, a handful of determined protesters paced slowly outside the prison’s front gate.

Clutching handmade signs, “Thou Shalt Not Kill” and “No More Executions,” they demonstrated against the lethal injection execution of Matthew Eric Wrinkles. In 1995, Wrinkles was convicted for the murders of his estranged wife, her brother, and his brother's wife in Evansville.

As midnight neared, I thought of Pelke, who was convinced that his "Nana" would find sincere compassion for her killers. So he did, too.

Pelke’s tragic situation helped divide my thoughts into two distinct ways to view capital punishment. It’s one thing to view it as a public spectator, as most of us do. It’s quite another to view it as a personal participant, as Pelke had been forced to, incarcerated by profound circumstances.

As a public spectator, I felt Wrinkles’ life could have been spared. But if he killed any of my loved ones, I don’t think I could follow Pelke’s forgiving example. I would want Wrinkles dead, and I would have chosen a much more painful way for him to die.

After the execution, I wrote about my feelings and heard from Will McAuliffe, executive director at the time of Indiana Coalition Acting to Suspend Executions, INCASE.

“It is too easy for those of us who haven’t lost a family member to say what we think we would do in that situation but who among us can genuinely pretend to comprehend what that must be like? For that reason, people like Bill are so important.”

In my next column, I will share insights from Mar about why she chose to write a book about this murder case of all the murder cases in the world. I also will share the fates of Bill Pelke and Paula Cooper — two lives and two deaths forever imprisoned together in our thoughts.