JERRY DAVICH: New Netflix doc 'D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!' has compelling Region angle

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tom Colbert is convinced that his crack team of cold case experts has pulled the ripcord to the truth about D.B. Cooper, the infamous jetliner pirate who has since become an American folk legend.

Colbert, whom I’ve known since 2018, is one of the first cold-case experts to be interviewed for the new Netflix four-part series, “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” which debuted Wednesday. My one-word review: fascinating.

The documentary’s tagline teases viewers with this intriguing description: “In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.”

This true-crime saga is considered the Holy Grail of cold cases in our country, in part because it has yet to be officially solved by the FBI or anyone else. But also because D.B. Cooper, whose name was bungled from the start by sloppy reporters, immediately parachuted into American pop culture, and has continually fascinated generations of “Cooperites,” as they’re called.

“With that said, the D.B. Cooper case has not gone worldwide until now,” Colbert told me before the documentary’s global release. “For many people around the planet, this is the first time they’re hearing about this case.”

If you recall, a man with an alias of Dan Cooper hijacked a Northwest Orient Airlines flight on Nov. 24, 1971, and later parachuted to a shadowy fate with $200,000 in ransom money. His remains were never found. And neither was his identity.

“A few Cooperites give their own theories in the documentary, with their own suspects, but our team of experts is convinced we know his true identity,” said Colbert, who was 12 when Cooper skyjacked that jet and seemingly vanished into mid-air.

Colbert, who lives in Ventura, California, has a unique connection to Northwest Indiana regarding this case, which marked its 50-year anniversary in 2021. In 2015, he reached out to a Vietnam War veteran from Wheatfield to tap into his decades-old decoding skills.

“It’s like your Social Security number. Once you learn it, you never forget it,” Rick Sherwood told me in 2018. “The Army drilled Morse code and other codes into my head, and I’ve never forgotten them. I just never thought I’d have to use it again.”

Sherwood, a soft-spoken military veteran with no desire for publicity, welcomed me into his home to discuss his role in helping to break this cold case. (Read this 2018 column on my Facebook page.) The Gary native hadn’t used his code-breaking skills since his 26-month tour of duty while serving in the covert Army Security Agency.

Colbert reminded Sherwood that he served briefly in Vietnam alongside a helicopter pilot named Robert Rackstraw, who served only temporarily in Sherwood’s radio research team. During that war, Project Left Bank was a highly classified mission involving the interception of airborne radio communications with specially-equipped helicopters. Sherwood took part in this code-breaking mission.

Colbert, a former researcher at CBS News, shared with Sherwood a series of six cryptic letters, claimed to be written by a Dan Cooper, shortly after the 1971 hijacking, each one including a series of seemingly random numbers.

The letters were written in part to taunt the FBI, which opened a full-scale investigation after the crime, yet those random numbers were never decoded. In 2016, the FBI ended its massive investigation, dubbed NORJAK, for Northwest Hijacking. That same year, Colbert released his book, “The Last Master Outlaw,” which identified Rackstraw as Cooper.

“He is one of the slickest cats on the planet,” one source told viewers in the first episode of the Netflix documentary, which I watched Wednesday.

Colbert told me, “It’s being advertised as a fun hunt for audiences around the globe. But our greatest adversary in this 10-year quest wasn't the skyjacker, but the FBI, who we had to sue in federal court for the sealed Cooper file.”

Colbert said Freedom of Information Act memos revealed that Rackstraw outfoxed the FBI up to nine times over the course of decades.

“The further that our elite team of investigators went down his trail, the more they exposed his shadowy world of espionage, and this made the intelligence community very nervous,” Colbert said.

He leads a nonprofit organization called The Case Breakers, a 40-member task force of seasoned investigators from across the country. (In a future column, I will explore other cold-case mysteries his team is investigating, including the Zodiac Killer, the burial location of Jimmy Hoffa and the Atlanta child murders.)

“My wife, Dawna, and I led the historic fight for the truth, but I’m just the ringmaster with this group. Our experts are the lions and tigers,” Colbert said.

Four years ago, the FBI told me in a prepared statement, “During the course of the 45-year investigation, the FBI exhaustively reviewed all credible leads, coordinated between multiple field offices to conduct searches, collected all available evidence, and interviewed all identified witnesses.”

In other words, Rackstraw was never officially identified as Cooper. He died in 2019, at 74.

“The reason he was never charged is that he was a CIA pilot around the globe, and a four-time felon with 35 criminal titles when in the United States. Any time he screwed up, the CIA gave him a get-out-of-jail card,” Colbert said.

The Netflix documentary reveals only a handful of hundreds of suspects who were believed to be Cooper. The series focuses as much on the “Cooperites” as it does the confounding case, which remains the only unsolved skyjacker case in U.S. history.

“The daring hijack and disappearance remain an intriguing mystery — for law enforcement and amateur sleuths alike,” the FBI states on its website.