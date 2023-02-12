Do opposites really attract? Can couples stay together after cheating? Do “love languages” make a difference? Is it better to marry younger or older in life? What exactly defines flirting? And how do you trust romance after a soul-crushing divorce?

These complicated questions and related topics will be explored on my new weekly podcast, “She Said, He Said,” which launches on — when else? — Valentine’s Day. Hosted by me and my wife Karen, our audio and video podcast will offer opinionated points and playful counterpoints about couples, relationships and the maddening differences between the sexes.

We will volley back and forth difficult issues and silly subjects, from a woman’s and a man’s point of view, including stepchildren and the conflicted feelings that come with kids who aren’t yours biologically, May-December relationships, “walkaway wife syndrome,” and how couples with children can keep the flames of romance flickering.

“She Said, He Said” welcomes other couples into the podcast studio to share their personal stories, private setbacks and hard-earned love lessons. Together, we explore the incredibly challenging adventure of mating, dating and somehow staying together. Or not staying together.

Our first episode explores how couples initially meet. Is it love at first sight or is it nothing at all that evolves into everything eventually? Karen and I chat with a married couple whose first and second kiss came exactly 10 years apart, at the stroke of midnight during New Year’s Eve parties.

Another show includes the high-pressure dynamics of a marriage between a police officer and a high school teacher. What’s it like when a bomb threat gets called in to the school, the wife is in a classroom by herself, and the husband speeds frantically to the scene? They tell us, in high-suspense detail.

Another episode shines a light onto the emotional subtleties of making up after a fight or argument. Also, the social expectations of drinking alcohol at public gatherings. We talk with experts in the field of relationships, whether it’s a nationally known author or a married couple who've been together longer than Karen and I have been alive.

Future episodes will focus on child adoption, codependent couples, romance tips and what happens when people settle for a relationship that doesn’t live up to what they wanted once upon a time.

Special guests will touch on other intriguing topics or simply offer a few laughs. This includes familiar faces — and voices — in the Chicago metro area, such as Chuck Swirsky, the radio voice of the Chicago Bulls whose book, “Always a Pleasure,” offers behind-the-scenes insights about the relationships within the sports world.

On most of our shows, we ask guests the same simple questions to break the ice, such as “What is your favorite and least favorite word?” Responses included “moist,” “kind,” “passion” and “woodpecker.” Yep, woodpecker.

We asked one guest, who volunteers countless hours across the Region, another standard question: Where were you born? She replied, “I was born in Lake County, probably Merrillville."

Probably? We burst into laughter. I was tempted to call her mother during the show to find out.

Other topics include the generational differences between the sexes, the audible enjoyment or irritation of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), the spoiler alert for a classic movie, and what it’s like to live every day with a “Karen.” Seriously. I know.

Every show ends with what we affectionately call “A Lovely Waste of Time,” sharing lighthearted stories about what most couples deal with on a daily basis. You know, annoying habits, silly banter, playful debates and late-night confessions. Also, we share our favorite restaurants in the Region for date nights and tasty escapes. We call it “Off the Eaten Path.”

We also delve into sensitive “pillow talk” subjects that are too often only whispered about in public. We invite readers, viewers and listeners to join us. We welcome your opinions, your experiences and your love lessons.

In future episodes, I'll share behind-the-scenes peeks into my job as a newspaper columnist and the fascinating people I interview. We will read excerpts from my columns over the past 25 years to illustrate the many shades of love, romance, divorce and child-rearing.

Relationships can be sweet yet bittersweet, funny yet painful, playful yet hurtful, and typically more complicated than we first think. With so many proverbial fish in the sea, too many people are drowning in loneliness or solitude. We will dive into these topics as well.

Karen and I have lived through most of these experiences. Maybe you have too. We hope you join us.

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, which offers a multiuse facility designed for intimate gatherings, unique parties, guitar lessons and podcast recordings. (For details, visit Creataspaceplace.com or call 219-945-3182.)

Times subscribers will be able to watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where they enjoy other podcasts, including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy. Video trailers also will be available at NWI.com.