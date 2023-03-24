“Hi Grandpa, this is Matt,” the caller told 85-year-old Ed Ladendorf of Griffith.

“What’s up, Matt?” he asked.

“Well, I’m really ashamed to talk about this, but I got into an accident. I had to loosen my seat belt to grab something off the passenger seat. I hit another car broadside.”

“Are you OK,” Ladendorf asked.

“I’ve got a broken nose and a few stitches on my lip,” the caller replied. “The driver of the other car is a pregnant woman and she’s in the hospital. I’m in jail. Can you bail me out?”

“How much do you need, Matt?”

“I don’t know,” the caller replied. “You have to call my lawyer.”

He gave Ladendorf a phone number to call. Ladendorf called the number and a man on the other end confirmed that Ladendorf’s grandson was one of his clients. There were so many charges against him, it would be difficult to find a bonding agency, he said.

“I’ll need $7,000 to get him out of jail.”

“I can’t do that,” Ladendorf replied.

“What if I can talk to the judge about half that amount?” the man asked.

“I can’t do that either.”

The call ended.

Ladendorf called back his grandson. It wouldn’t go through. He called back every day for several days. None of the calls went through.

“So I’m thinking, well, he’s still in jail,” Ladendorf said.

Last weekend, out of the blue, Ladendorf’s grandson showed up at his front door.

“Did that pregnant woman lose her baby?” Ladendorf asked his grandson.

“What are you talking about?” his grandson replied.

He didn’t know what his grandfather was talking about. He knew nothing about any accident or phone call or bail-money request or jail time. They started piecing together what happened. It was all a scam using voice cloning and artificial intelligence, like something out of a sci-fi movie.

“I never thought I would fall for a phone scam, but I almost did,” Ladendorf told me.

The next day, Ladendorf filed a police report for attempted fraud to alert others to what had happened to him.

“In Griffith, this is the first known time that artificial intelligence has been used in an attempted crime,” Police Chief Greg Mance told me.

While the premise of the "grandparent scam" that Ladendorf encountered is unfortunately very common within the Region, and the country, the use of artificial intelligence to replicate or mimic the voice of a family member adds a new and very disturbing twist to this prolific type of fraud, Mance said.

“What should concern everyone about the misuse of this type of artificial intelligence is how readily available these programs and applications are,” he said. “And how easily a voice can be replicated and used by anyone to commit frauds and other crimes, most often portrayed to the target victim as being in some sort of legal trouble.”

With just seconds of a recorded voice, a criminal can replicate anyone's voice to read any number of nefarious scripts to their would-be victims. This technology coupled with the personal information most people share on social media platforms provides a plethora of information for a criminal to use to trick victims, Mance said.

“I'm glad this incident was brought to your attention and I hope that it will cause your readers to scrutinize any call they receive requesting information or any form of financial transaction,” Mance said.

The Federal Trade Commission released a consumer alert this week about this rising threat to Americans.

“A scammer could use AI to clone the voice of your loved one,” the alert states. "All he needs is a short audio clip of your family member's voice — which he could get from content posted online — and a voice-cloning program. When the scammer calls you, he’ll sound just like your loved one."

Ladendorf told me: “Not once did I doubt it was my grandson because I recognized his voice. It was Matt’s voice.”

So how can you tell whether it's a family member in trouble versus a scammer using a cloned voice?

“Don’t trust the voice,” the FTC warns people.

“Call the person who supposedly contacted you and verify the story. Use a phone number you know is theirs. If you can’t reach your loved one, try to get in touch with them through another family member or their friends.

“Scammers ask you to pay or send money in ways that make it hard to get your money back. If the caller says to wire money, send cryptocurrency or buy gift cards and give them the card numbers and PINs, those could be signs of a scam."

All of us should be prepared to handle such a situation as AI becomes more prominent in our lives. And in the criminal world. I suggest having a mental list of questions ready to ask callers who pose as loved ones. Questions that strangers would not know, even with so much of our personal information floating through the digital world.

For example, a specific situation that took place. Or a code word for your family. Or the name of a family member who died years ago. Anything that is not likely to be readily available to strangers or scammers.

If you spot a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Also, as Ladendorf did, to local police. I commend him for caring enough about others to share his story.

“People need to know about this scam,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to help out a family member in trouble?”