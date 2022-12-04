JERRY DAVICH: No cash? No problem. Salvation Army's 'TipTap' device offers plastic alternative for kettle campaign.

Tom Miller looked like a human Christmas tree in front of the Walmart in Valparaiso.

He sported a strand of twinkling lights while ringing a bell near a red kettle. I felt compelled to make a donation, if only to record a short video of him in action.

“Merry Christmas,” he told customer after customer.

Miller has been ringing a bell for The Salvation Army since 2006, many years after his parents first introduced him to the holiday charity tradition at the Village Shopping Center in Gary.

“I really enjoy it,” Miller told me. “Being a bell ringer not only gives back to those in need, but it also leaves a lasting imprint on those who donate to the kettle. Even kids like to put money in the kettles.”

More kids may be putting money into the kettles by using the new “TipTap” system for The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana. It’s designed to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash.

“Fewer shoppers are carrying cash today,” Capt. Bersabe Vera, commander of the organization, said in a statement.

Shoppers can now make donations with credit or debit card, and with Apple Pay or Google Pay using the TipTap device mounted on the red kettle stand. The device gives customers the option of a $5, $10 or $20 donation, or any combination of the three, simply by tapping their credit or debit card on the amount chosen.

“TipTap will help us to reach our aggressive Christmas fundraising goal of just over $1 million,” said Kevin Feldman, the organization’s director of development.

This new donation device will surely boost the seasonal campaign, though I tend to give my spare bills to bell-ringers who have a sparkle in their personality. I put this to the test a few years ago by volunteering to ring a bell for The Salvation Army.

My social experiment was as simple as a smile. I donned a red vest, stood near a red kettle, and rang a bell until my wrist was sore. I did this at a few stores across the Region, but I acted differently at each one.

I wondered if people give more money, or any money, if I dressed sloppily rather than spiffy. Or if I greeted strangers with holiday cheer compared to quiet indifference. Or if I made eye contact with them versus looking down at the ground. And also if I stood alongside a young child who rang the bell instead of me.

I learned that most people had already decided to give money, or not, regardless of my props or attitude or appearance. And most of them were prompted to do so by a sort of Pavlovian response to hearing the bell ringing, likely from the parking lot. I just happened to be the person ringing the bell and saying thank you.

The most unusual donation I received was a shiny penny and a yellow guitar pick, squeezed into the kettle by a guy who hurried past me.

“Sorry, it’s all I got,” he told me.

It wasn’t quite the rare gold coin that gets dropped into a kettle by anonymous donors. But I appreciated the guy’s sense of obligation to donate… something.

“When people see us out there bell-ringing in the cold, they will buy us coffee, or hot chocolate, or a warm meal,” Miller said. “I appreciate my fellow bell-ringers. I can't thank them enough for their time and effort that they put in each day.”

I wonder if that guy with the guitar pick would have made a heftier donation if he could have used a credit or debit card. Several people walked passed me and apologized for only having credit cards, not spare cash or loose change. The Salvation Army’s new TipTap device may challenge more people to make a donation.

“People are still giving cash,” Miller said.

Hello darkness, my old foe…

Several readers responded to my column on less daylight in the late afternoon. Here is a sampling of their comments.

“I disagree with your reason for walkers/ joggers/runners/bicyclists having accidents due to the time change,” Judy E. wrote via email. “I’m an early riser and walk the dog at 6 in the morning. So before this time change I was walking in the dark. There are others out as well doing their thing. The time change is not the issue. Someone will get the short end of the stick (dark or light) when the time changes.”

David S. cited multiple opinions, listed in order.

“First, Indiana needs to get off their collective duffs and do away with daylight savings. Second, pedestrians always have the right away no matter where they are. Thirdly, I always contend that people on bicycles are vehicles and must obey the traffic laws at all times. Fourth, bicyclists put themselves in dangerous positions just by their own lack of knowledge of rules of the road.”

Lynda S. wrote, “Sending our youngest and most vulnerable off in the dark five mornings every week is a far greater risk to society before sunrise, than the dangers adults face later in the day. They must get to school and many of them have to walk (usually in city settings) and even those who ride a bus must walk to the bus stop, often in rural and suburban areas where there are no sidewalks.”

Most readers blamed distracted driving more than earlier darkness as the primary problem.

“60% cell phone distraction! 36% texting or talking on a cell phone, 3% not paying attention (other than to their cell phone), and 1% everything else,” Rich P. wrote.

“In the morning, walking, I have seen drivers on their phone, drinking coffee, or even putting on makeup,” Judy E. added. “Obviously their entire focus is not on driving.”

Thanks to everyone who contacted me. I always welcome your feedback.