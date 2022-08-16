JERRY DAVICH: On 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his life still captivates adoring fans

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The emotional woman in the darkened theater was only 6 years old when Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977. It didn’t matter.

The King of Rock and Roll influenced her just as he did millions of other fans who swooned during his life and sobbed after his death.

In one of the early scenes of the new musical biopic, “Elvis,” the now 51-year-old woman squirmed in her seat like a teenybopper when Elvis’ character first goes onstage and instantly captivates the young women in the audience. His hips gyrate, his lip curls, and his sensual voice begins seducing countless virgins.

The girls in the movie begin throbbing in their seats, then uncontrollably rise to their feet as Elvis’ sexualized song reaches its climax. The woman in the theater would also have jumped to her feet if she watched the performance live. The latest silver-screen portrayal of Elvis as an up-and-coming superstar seems to hit all the right notes for fans.

The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann, known for his overly stylized, sharply polished productions with an eye toward heightened reality and colorful characters. Few humans were more colorful and captivating than Elvis, who had a natural charisma that oozed from his pores like perspiration onto a neck scarf.

This carnal charisma was captured on screen by actor Austin Butler, who starred alongside superstar Tom Hanks, who portrayed Elvis’ controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is viewed through Parker’s perspective, but it’s Elvis who immediately takes center stage in viewers’ hearts, just as he did in real life.

“I knew the director would make Elvis’ life visually stimulating,” the woman in the theater said. “If you think of it, Elvis’s life was just that — visually stimulating.”

For two hours and 39 minutes, the woman sat transfixed on every scene, every line of dialogue, every incarnation of her musical hero. At some points, she mouthed the lyrics to his unforgettable songs. She gyrated to his music. She felt sadness when prescription drug addiction kidnapped his natural talent.

“His drug use is very well known, but how he was abused by other people now seems to be coming to light,” she said. “It wasn’t until recently that I truly discovered how horribly exploited he was. He was taken advantage of from just about everyone around him. Colonel Tom Parker ran his show horse literally until he died. Parker was a carnival barker, and Elvis was his three-ring circus.”

It’s this high-profile poignancy that separates Elvis from other superstar entertainers, an aspect illustrated throughout the film. Fans didn’t simply enjoy Elvis, they worshiped him, emulated him, and canonized him. It’s the eternal beauty of Elvis, who died at 42.

Tuesday is the 45th anniversary of his death, yet his life continues to deeply affect his fans, of any age. I not only witnessed this during the movie, where viewers sat transfixed by glamorized scenes of his life, I witnessed it at his Memphis home, Graceland, the second most visited house in the U.S. after the White House.

There, musical history meets manic hoarding on the grandest level with hundreds of Elvis items on display in multiple museums and interactive exhibits. Yes, profiteers are still making serious money from a country boy who was christened a musical god.

Graceland has become a 14-acre shrine to its former owner, attracting an intriguing pilgrimage of adoring fans and fanatics. I visited the site last year during a drive to San Antonio, Texas, to visit my stepdaughter who’s serving in the U.S. Air Force.

My wife Karen first visited Graceland in 1988, six years after it opened to the public as a museum. She was excited to return as an adult, not as a teenager, to see if Elvis’ spell continued to mesmerize her. It did, and it does.

Not so much for me. I’ve never felt powerful or profound emotions about Elvis, the man, the myth or the legend, though I enjoy his gospel renditions as much as his rock hits. I’m more amazed by the grace of his fans, who continue to show reverence to their long-lost idol.

At Meditation Garden, where Elvis is buried alongside his parents and his daughter’s son, I watched one woman stand over his grave for several minutes without once looking up. I was captivated by her, not by his gravesite. Elvis left this reality long ago. His spirit obviously hasn’t.

After I left Graceland, I concluded that most visitors there aren’t only celebrating Elvis’ life and times. They’re celebrating their own as well. Their lives during his songs. Their losses since his death.

“Maybe, but Elvis was iconic in every way. His looks, his clothes, his lifestyle, his voice,” the woman in the theater told me.

At the end of the movie, the real Elvis Presley is shown in old video footage as a bloated, exhausted entertainer who somehow manages to sing “Unchained Melody” to an admiring yet likely sullen audience.

During that powerful close-up scene, I looked over at the woman next to me crying uncontrollably. In the span of two emotional and entertaining hours, I watched her go from swooning to sobbing. It was touching. It was fascinating. It was Elvis.

“There will never be another one like him,” she said, wiping tears from her face.