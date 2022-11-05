JERRY DAVICH: On this Election Day, we should audit Porter County's 2018 general election fiasco

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Election campaigns for county auditor races are usually as interesting as a spreadsheet for paper clip sales.

This isn’t the case this year in Porter County, which embarrassed the Region (and the state) in the 2018 general election. If you recall, Election Day four years ago was a debacle, a train wreck, or a black eye — take your pick on the most appropriate description. Regardless, it was highly publicized and largely ridiculed, making national headlines.

It took three days for the preliminary tally of results to be released by election board officials, prompting the Porter County Board of Commissioners to issue a bold statement after a contentious news conference.

“Porter County Clerk Karen Martin must resign, effective immediately,” the release stated.

Martin, who lost her bid for the county auditor's office that day, was saddled with most of the blame for the fiasco, which included not only delayed election results but also precincts opening late and absentee ballots not being distributed, among other problems.

I remember it well and I wonder if Porter County voters will also remember it this Election Day when they cast their ballot either for Martin, the Republican candidate, or for her Democrat opponent, Toni Downing.

My opposing questions: Do voters care about Martin mishandling her role with Election Day 2018, then ducking her leadership responsibilities as that week unfolded? Or should that embarrassing experience not be used against her as she campaigns for another public office at the county level?

My reminder: Election Day isn't only to vote on people, but also to vote on principles.

If Martin wins this race, it would send a signal that voters are either forgiving or forgetful. Or possibly it would represent a Republican-red wave that’s predicted by some political observers to sweep across Porter County and, in time, across Northwest Indiana, similar to the rest of our conservative state.

Although it’s fairly obvious that I’m more liberal than conservative when it comes to social issues, I don’t vote for a political party when it comes to local elections. I vote for the person.

I’ve voted for Republicans who have impressed me. I’ve voted against Democrats who have disgusted me. In some races, I don’t even notice a candidate’s party affiliation. It just doesn’t factor into my decision.

For the Porter County auditor race, it’s a no-brainer decision for me, though I know very little about Martin’s opponent, Downing, who’s been chief deputy auditor for eight years. Downing’s most impressive campaign asset to me is the endorsement from current Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who I believe is the best in the business.

Term limits for public office holders, which I typically support, are what's forcing Urbanik out of office. In her case, it will be working against voters and taxpayers, I say.

This intriguing county auditor race is one of many on my radar as Election Day approaches. My favorite part of any Election Day is, of course, the results. Politics is a blood sport for many Region residents. Not for me. I don’t get too excited. I don’t get too disappointed. I’m more curious about the scores at the end of the game.

How will Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. fare against Todd Young for the U.S. Senate seat? Can Jennifer-Ruth Green unseat U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan Jr.? Will state Sen. Michael Griffin, a Democrat, fend off Republican challenger Dan Dernulc? I'll have popcorn ready on Election Night.

My second favorite part of any Election Day is watching how the losers react to defeat. Do they do it with grace and class, or with pettiness and bitterness? Do they face the public with the same bravado as they campaigned, or do they hide behind others at news conferences?

These final days leading up to Election Day give us an opportunity to perform an audit on each candidate. Let’s not forget our results on Tuesday.