“You always get a special kick on Opening Day, no matter how many you go through. You think something wonderful is going to happen.” — Joe DiMaggio

Contrary to our calendars, the real first day of spring is actually Thursday. Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

Professional baseball is not only our national pastime. It’s our natural pastime, wrapped around the daily lives of many of us like stitches on a ball. Opening Day is not only a day circled on fans’ calendars. It’s a high holy day for fanatics of all ages, with sacred phrases that have spanned generations.

“Play ball.” “Batter up.” “Bang-bang play.” “Can of corn.” The list is as endless as a field of dreams.

Baseball has always been a fluttering knuckle-ball of wishful thinking for fans, allowing us to swing for the fences of American idealism. Our favorite team starts each new season with zero losses and infinite hopes.

All MLB teams are scheduled to play Thursday, making it the first time since 1968 that every team will play its first game on the same day. My favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, plays the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. My second-favorite team, the Chicago White Sox, plays World Series champs the Houston Astros on the road.

Opening Day meant more to me as a kid than it does today. I anticipated it like a national holiday. I counted down the days. I did everything in my power to watch or listen to the first game of the season. It didn’t matter where I was or whom I was with.

In middle school, I brought a small transistor radio (remember those?) to my afternoon classes to listen to the game. I used an earphone with its cord hidden underneath my jacket. Mr. Sanchez, one of my teachers at Kennedy-King Junior High School in Gary, would have given me a swat (remember those?) if he caught me listening to the game.

I didn’t care. I did it anyway. Swat, schwat, I thought.

When I got older I ditched school to celebrate Opening Day either at a friend’s house or at my home, depending on whose parents were at work. We’d turn on WGN, crank up the volume and yell at the TV screen as if we were in the stands. Hey, hey!

In high school, I attended a couple of Opening Day games at Wrigley Field. Remember when only a few thousand diehard Cubs fans would show up during the long season to watch a last-place team lose on a consistent basis? Ah, the good ol' days.

I still have baseball cards of my favorite players from that era. Today, they are merely dusty cards of baseball nostalgia. If I close my eyes, I can envision those joyful packs of Topps cards that came with the worst-tasting gum in the history of the candy industry.

If Joe Pepitone, Johnny Callison or Ken Rudolph ring a bell, you may be an old Cubs fan like me who knows more players’ names than your own family members’ names.

In grade school, I collected the entire team roster of the 1971 Cubs. One day in the fourth grade, I made the stupid mistake of taking my beloved collection of cards to school to show them off. I put the cards in my Banana Splits lunch box, protected in a plastic baggie next to my Thermos (remember those?).

I hid those cards in my locker, but when I returned after class, they were gone. Stolen by someone I still hate to this day, although I have no idea who it is. It crushed me like Ernie Banks crushed hanging curve balls over the middle of the plate.

Several years ago, reader Keith Patterson gave me a framed picture of a few of those 1971 Cubs players. “I heard about what happened to your collection of that team roster,” he told me. “I hope this helps you cope with the loss.” What a class act.

That picture still hangs in my garage, with Fergie Jenkins, Don Kessinger and Ron Santo watching over me every day. Once upon a time, they were the holy trinity of Cubs players to me. A few years later, Bill Buckner became my idol.

“Billy Buck” played 22 seasons in the bigs, flashing his trademark smile underneath a thick mustache and big dark eyebrows. He batted lefty and fielded left-handed, just like me. He played first base, as I did in countless sandlot games. And he gutted out hundreds of games on one bad leg.

He was a hero to me for many years.

“It’s a function of baseball, which is all about length — long games played over long seasons, which accumulate into long careers,” Rich Cohen wrote in his 2017 book, “The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse.”

When Buckner died in 2019, it felt like I lost a beloved uncle. This is the power of baseball, which has stayed with me even though I didn’t stay with it through the years.

On the latest episode of my “She Said, He Said” podcast, I asked Chuck Swirsky why sports entertainment matters so much to us. Swirsky, the radio voice of the Chicago Bulls, immediately knew the psychology behind our fanaticism. (Watch that episode at NWI.com/SheSaidHeSaid.)

“People need a release,” he replied.

Major League Baseball pitches us a slow-release stress-reliever over the span of several months beginning Thursday. This is the ageless beauty of Opening Day and the magic that’s on deck this coming season.

As fans once screamed from the stands more than a century ago: “Cracker jack!”