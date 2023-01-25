JERRY DAVICH: Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Our best friend in the whole world has died.

Lin Brehmer, whose voice is as familiar to me as my late brother’s, passed away Sunday.

“It’s great to be alive,” he told me thousands of times.

Not personally, though it felt like it.

Lin was not only my favorite radio host on Chicago's WXRT, 93.1 FM. He was one of my favorite people on the planet. So much so that I can't bring myself to call him only Brehmer in this column.

Lin was a one-man refuge from the storms of daily life for tens of thousands of listeners, sharing the same recognizable voice for more than 30 years.

“Take nothing for granted,” he reminded me each day.

Truth be told, I may have taken him for granted through the years. His voice. His laugh. His jokes. His lust for life. His on-air essays through a poetic segment he called “Lin’s Bin.”

“We have always measured time,” Lin told listeners in one of his essays.

I measured much of my time through his weekday morning shows. For many years, I didn’t need to look at a clock. I simply needed to listen to WXRT. If Lin was still on the air, it wasn’t yet 10 a.m.

I could set my clock to his verbal patter and joyful enthusiasm. His voice was as steady as a song that’s been played hundreds of times on the radio. It entertains us in the moment while catapulting us back in time to earlier moments when that same song played.

Lin, as with our most beloved radio personalities, gave us the same gift each time we listened to him. He was an endless turntable of positive vibes. It didn’t matter my mood or attitude or whereabouts. Lin knew just what to say.

As I’ve written before, radio DJs, especially at XRT, have a magical relationship with listeners. They know we’re out here, somewhere. We know they’re in there, somewhere. We meet somewhere in between, possibly while we’re at work, or washing dishes, or escaping from our hectic lives.

They keep us company when we’re bored, or lonely, or driving errands. They fill the gaps in between songs with witty banter, nuanced insights and funny stories about their personal lives. In Lin’s case, he publicly shared echoes of his battle with prostate cancer and the treatments that may have extended his life, but noticeably affected his voice.

In recent weeks, he sounded frail and raspy. I could tell Lin struggled to do what he loved to do. Still, his failing body didn’t deter his infallible spirit.

After taking a leave of absence to undergo chemotherapy treatments, Lin returned to the airwaves last year with only his voice diminished. Not his joy for living. Not his enthusiasm for the mundane. Not his appreciation for the job.

“Just the most wholesome guy ever,” recalled Cathy Brown, owner of Valpo Velvet Shoppe in Valparaiso.

“He has visited me twice at Valpo Velvet and we have remained friends. He just came in this past November for lunch and ice cream. He brought his wife, Sara, and he took time out to talk to each one of my kids and my customers,” she said.

“We kept in touch. I cherished his friendship and our visits,” Brown added. “I shall miss his knowledge and beautiful stories.”

Lin and Brown became friends when The Decemberists performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago. They shared a love for that band, as well as for The Who and My Morning Jacket.

For most of his listeners, Lin fit into their lives like a morning jacket. He was soft, warm, dependable. We would wake up, reach into the XRT closet and pull out the most comfortable voice imaginable. He would entertain us, educate us and remind us about the irrefutable joy of our own existence.

Lin often described “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones as the greatest song ever written. He gave us shelter every time during his show, first in the mornings and then in the mid-days.

On Monday, XRT hosted a daylong tribute and celebration for Lin. It was beautiful. Song after song. Memory after memory. It not only embraced Lin. It embodied him.

“Lin had a lust for life,” his longtime colleague Terri Hemmert told listeners. “We'll hold each other up through this heartbreaking time. Lin would want that.”

Lin loved the Chicago metro region. He loved the Cubs. And he loved people.

I remember calling in to his show to request a song or ask a question about a band. It was like calling my older brother. It was that casual. I was that annoying. He never seemed to mind.

“Thanks for calling in,” Lin would tell me in the early days before social media.

Over the course of his career, Lin said tens of thousands of words on-air. He waxed eloquent about lofty topics. He quoted great literature. He cited obscure details. Brown summed up listeners’ relationship with him in just five words.

“He was a beautiful friend,” she told me.

When she told me this, I realized that Lin was my only friend who I never met in person. It doesn’t matter. It never mattered. I can still hear his voice in my head. And he’s laughing.