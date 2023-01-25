 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured top story urgent

JERRY DAVICH: Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

  • 0

Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations.

Our best friend in the whole world has died.

Lin Brehmer, whose voice is as familiar to me as my late brother’s, passed away Sunday.

“It’s great to be alive,” he told me thousands of times.

Not personally, though it felt like it.

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Lin Brehmer, right, and his longtime WXRT colleague Terri Hemmert are pictured. “Lin had a lust for life,” Hemmert told listeners Monday.

Lin was not only my favorite radio host on Chicago's WXRT, 93.1 FM. He was one of my favorite people on the planet. So much so that I can't bring myself to call him only Brehmer in this column.

Lin was a one-man refuge from the storms of daily life for tens of thousands of listeners, sharing the same recognizable voice for more than 30 years.

“Take nothing for granted,” he reminded me each day.

Truth be told, I may have taken him for granted through the years. His voice. His laugh. His jokes. His lust for life. His on-air essays through a poetic segment he called “Lin’s Bin.”

People are also reading…

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Lin Brehmer was a radio host and personality on Chicago's WXRT, 93.1 FM. He died Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68.

“We have always measured time,” Lin told listeners in one of his essays.

I measured much of my time through his weekday morning shows. For many years, I didn’t need to look at a clock. I simply needed to listen to WXRT. If Lin was still on the air, it wasn’t yet 10 a.m.

I could set my clock to his verbal patter and joyful enthusiasm. His voice was as steady as a song that’s been played hundreds of times on the radio. It entertains us in the moment while catapulting us back in time to earlier moments when that same song played.

Lin, as with our most beloved radio personalities, gave us the same gift each time we listened to him. He was an endless turntable of positive vibes. It didn’t matter my mood or attitude or whereabouts. Lin knew just what to say.

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Lin Brehmer gave XRT listeners the same gift each time we listened to him. He was an endless turntable of positive vibes. It didn’t matter our mood or attitude or whereabouts. Lin knew just how to navigate through it all.

As I’ve written before, radio DJs, especially at XRT, have a magical relationship with listeners. They know we’re out here, somewhere. We know they’re in there, somewhere. We meet somewhere in between, possibly while we’re at work, or washing dishes, or escaping from our hectic lives.

They keep us company when we’re bored, or lonely, or driving errands. They fill the gaps in between songs with witty banter, nuanced insights and funny stories about their personal lives. In Lin’s case, he publicly shared echoes of his battle with prostate cancer and the treatments that may have extended his life, but noticeably affected his voice.

In recent weeks, he sounded frail and raspy. I could tell Lin struggled to do what he loved to do. Still, his failing body didn’t deter his infallible spirit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

After taking a leave of absence to undergo chemotherapy treatments, Lin returned to the airwaves last year with only his voice diminished. Not his joy for living. Not his enthusiasm for the mundane. Not his appreciation for the job.

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Lin Brehmer poses with Cathy Brown, owner of Valpo Velvet Shoppe in Valparaiso. "I cherished his friendship and our visits. I shall miss his knowledge and beautiful stories," she said.

“Just the most wholesome guy ever,” recalled Cathy Brown, owner of Valpo Velvet Shoppe in Valparaiso.

“He has visited me twice at Valpo Velvet and we have remained friends. He just came in this past November for lunch and ice cream. He brought his wife, Sara, and he took time out to talk to each one of my kids and my customers,” she said.

“We kept in touch. I cherished his friendship and our visits,” Brown added. “I shall miss his knowledge and beautiful stories.”

Lin and Brown became friends when The Decemberists performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago. They shared a love for that band, as well as for The Who and My Morning Jacket.

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Several iconic sports and entertainment landmarks in Chicago paid tribute to Lin Brehmer after his death Sunday.

For most of his listeners, Lin fit into their lives like a morning jacket. He was soft, warm, dependable. We would wake up, reach into the XRT closet and pull out the most comfortable voice imaginable. He would entertain us, educate us and remind us about the irrefutable joy of our own existence.

Lin often described “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones as the greatest song ever written. He gave us shelter every time during his show, first in the mornings and then in the mid-days.

On Monday, XRT hosted a daylong tribute and celebration for Lin. It was beautiful. Song after song. Memory after memory. It not only embraced Lin. It embodied him.

“Lin had a lust for life,” his longtime colleague Terri Hemmert told listeners. “We'll hold each other up through this heartbreaking time. Lin would want that.”

Our best friend in the whole world has died. Take nothing for granted.

Several iconic sports and entertainment landmarks in Chicago paid tribute to Lin Brehmer after his death Sunday.

Lin loved the Chicago metro region. He loved the Cubs. And he loved people.

I remember calling in to his show to request a song or ask a question about a band. It was like calling my older brother. It was that casual. I was that annoying. He never seemed to mind.

“Thanks for calling in,” Lin would tell me in the early days before social media.

Over the course of his career, Lin said tens of thousands of words on-air. He waxed eloquent about lofty topics. He quoted great literature. He cited obscure details. Brown summed up listeners’ relationship with him in just five words.

“He was a beautiful friend,” she told me.

When she told me this, I realized that Lin was my only friend who I never met in person. It doesn’t matter. It never mattered. I can still hear his voice in my head. And he’s laughing.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com. Find him on Facebook @JerDavich. Opinions are those of the writer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers open new path to laser messaging without fiber optics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts