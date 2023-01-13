JERRY DAVICH: Our latest hero was released from the hospital. But not from our hearts. Or our hopes.

Our latest pop-culture hero was released from the hospital.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned home Wednesday, more than a week after going into cardiac arrest at a game in Cincinnati. Almost immediately, he was embraced by NFL fans and millions of people around the world. And rightly so.

During that unforgettable game with the Bengals, several new heroes emerged right before our eyes. First, the trainers who administered CPR to Hamlin, apparently bringing him back to life on live television. Then the players who revealed such touching human qualities as the ordeal played out. They cried. They hugged. They prayed.

Our gridiron gladiators transformed into a different type of hero as we watched their every action and every reaction. Their on-field behavior transformed how we reacted to the situation. We cried. We hugged. We prayed.

Not everyone, of course. But most of us felt … something that night, and the following hours when we learned more about Hamlin's condition. He became our latest hero without doing anything typically described as heroic. Instead, Hamlin clung to life when it appeared that he might die. How heroic was that?

Hamlin is an otherwise-ordinary NFL player involved in an extraordinary situation that captivated us in a way we didn’t think possible on a football field. It was life or death, not win or lose. The difference between lightning strikes and lightning bugs.

We, as a society, have a tendency to overuse "hero" in everyday life. He’s a hero. She’s a hero. Heroes, and heroines, can be found everywhere. Musical heroes. Literary heroes. Celebrity heroes. Military heroes. We love our heroes, deserving or not.

In response to my previous column on Hamlin and the inherent violence of NFL games, I heard from a few readers who don’t consider Hamlin a hero. (Read that column at NWI.com.)

“Jerry, I think we have lost our way,” Dave B. wrote in an email. “The #1 news story was of an athlete suffering a heart attack. Most people have either been isolated from life and its harsh dealing or they have their head in the sand.”

Dave worked for 35 years at the former Bethlehem Steel mill, where deaths in the workplace were not routine but not uncommon. “These people built and operated a factory that the U.S. depended on, not like an entertainer,” he wrote. “Maybe you could focus on the important stuff.”

I see his point, but it was NFL fans, TV viewers and a significant number of Americans who determined that the Hamlin health scare was “important stuff” in their minds. They felt compassion for his unique experience. They embraced his recovery. They cheered for his hospital release.

The weeklong ordeal captured the zeitgeist of a moment that made people feel good about themselves and good about the human condition. It created multiple heroes who demonstrated the highest virtues of our species: empathy, compassion, generosity, faith, hope.

My dictionary defines hero as a mythological or legendary figure often of divine descent endowed with great strength or ability. But also a person admired for achievements and noble qualities.

If you recall, the firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, while trying to rescue strangers were immediately labeled as the epitome of true heroes, in every sense of the word. But not every hero must die to get recognized.

I’ve witnessed this when attending the Honor Flight Chicago program at Midway International Airport. I watched hundreds of people converge to welcome home local World War II veterans who took part in the daylong excursion to Washington.

They wore red, white and blue hats and shirts. They held handmade “Welcome Home!” “Thank You!” and “We Love Our True American Heroes” posters. I got goosebumps watching it in action for those elderly heroes.

“Heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.”

These words were on a poster inside the home of a younger military veteran I considered to be a genuine hero. He was a critical-care nurse for the Indiana Air National Guard, sent on multiple deployments into combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. He helped care for wounded soldiers during air flights to medical hospitals.

After he retired, he experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, ambushed by depression, anxiety, panic and agitation. I watched his life crumble around him. “He’s one of this region’s quiet heroes — no bravado, just bravery, no diatribes, just duty,” I wrote in a column nearly 20 years ago.

I never forgot his bravery, his sacrifice and, yes, his heroism.

Heroes don’t have to be flawless, like a Greek god. They simply have to give us hope. Hope for each other. Hope for our species. Hope for our future.

Hamlin’s ordeal did this for us, if only for a fleeting time. It made heroes of people who felt they didn’t do anything heroic — my favorite kind.

Our latest hero has been released from the hospital. But not from our hearts. Or our hopes.