JERRY DAVICH: Pandemic of loneliness infects our health and social connections

“All the lonely people, where do they all come from ...”

The old woman feels like a prisoner of her own loneliness, haunted by regrets and confined by circumstances beyond her grasp.

“I used to enjoy being alone,” she told me. “But now I get lonely. I hate it.”

The pandemic of loneliness in our world jumps out at me like an unexpected knock on the door in the middle of the night. I see it everywhere. You will too once you start looking for it.

“Early in the morning with familiar-faced breakfast diners, late at night with same-stool barflies, throughout the day at public libraries, or even in the workplace with employees who stick around longer than required on a regular basis,” I wrote nearly 20 years ago in a column.

I see lonely people, many of them with dead eyes.

Loneliness doesn’t get the publicity or awareness like other social scourges, such as alcoholism or drug addiction or gambling. Yet whenever I mention this topic in public, I notice people silently nodding their heads in agreement. They see it too. Or they’re living it.

“The blanket will not tell you good night,” a widower once told me.

I’ve never forgotten that line.

The most haunting aspect about loneliness is when it creeps back into his home late at night, when he’s climbing into bed, alone.

“I always have cold feet and my wife would allow me to warm them on her before I fell asleep,” he said. “I tried buying a heated blanket. It’s not the same.”

Loneliness doesn’t haunt only older people. It’s an equal opportunity epidemic.

Up to 80% of people under 18 and 40% of adults over 65 report feeling lonely at least sometimes in their life, with levels of loneliness gradually diminishing through the middle adult years and then reemerging in old age, according to several research studies.

New research suggests that 15-30% of our nation’s population is chronically lonely. The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened this dark plague of social disconnectedness. Social media and the internet can be deceiving, allowing users to feel connected yet without any personal interactions day after day.

For some people, their only face-to-face exchanges with other humans are through doctor appointments, grocery store visits, or in-home caregivers. These rare or brief exchanges can feel as fleeting as a stranger’s smile.

“I feel closer to Ellen than to anyone in my own family,” a 56-year-old Merrillville man told me last year, referring to TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

In an upcoming column I will share ideas and suggestions to help curb loneliness, everything from learning a new skill and volunteering at local schools to delivering meals and welcoming immigrants to your community. If you have suggestions to share with readers, feel free to contact me. (Email works best, at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com)

“All the lonely people, where do they all belong...”

Writing 101 Workshop update

A few dozen readers and social media followers have shown interest in my Writing 101 Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 6, a free event at Lake County Public Library's main branch on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

It’s also now listed on the library’s calendar of events. Guests can register there in person or online at lcplin.org/event/6924245. I'm also looking into the possibility of somehow sharing my workshop online or via Facebook Live, but this is not yet confirmed.

The 60- to 90-minute seminar is designed for anyone who wants to transform their swirling thoughts and feelings into written words with better skill and more authenticity. It's for new or aspiring writers, veteran wordsmiths, or guests who want to learn more about the art and craft of writing.

My previous public workshops also have been attended by working professionals who feel they need to write more crisply for their job, and business owners who want to reach a wider audience.

A few readers asked me to also bring signed copies of my books, “Connections: EveryONE Happens for a Reason,” “Lost Gary, Indiana,” and “Crooked Politics in Northwest Indiana.” (I've also written a book on the history of Andrean High School in Merrillville, but it has yet to be published by the school.)

My PowerPoint seminar will be informal and unconventional, with questions from guests strongly encouraged. I always prefer a public dialogue more than a personal monologue. Look for more updates in a future column and in my social media posts. Feel free to connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

If anything, I hope to demystify the art and craft of writing, something that has taken me nearly 30 years to learn. As Dorothy Parker was once quoted as saying, “I hate writing, I love having written.”