JERRY DAVICH: Part 2: 'Family Secrets' from a former Chicago mobster who ratted on his father

Frank Calabrese Jr. unknowingly adjusted the crucifix dangling around his neck after confessing to crimes he committed as a younger man for the Chicago mob.

“I did a lot of bad stuff over 20 years,” he said. “I’ll never tell you I was a victim.”

Calabrese believes in good and evil, salvation and redemption, forgiveness and an afterlife.

“I also believe in karma,” he said, forgetting for a moment his whereabouts.

We sat at a private table inside Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville, which hosted a public presentation about his remarkable life. Presented by "Case Files Chicago" and his longtime friend, Lisette Guillen, Calabrese shared insights about his notorious relationship with his murderous father, Frank Calabrese Sr., a “made” man and kingpin in the Chicago Outfit.

“I might’ve got some raw deals from my dad, but just because I didn’t like his ways doesn’t mean I didn’t stop loving him,” Calabrese said with a noticeable accent from Chicago’s south side.

The last time Calabrese saw his father was in court, at the end of the FBI investigation dubbed “Operation Family Secrets,” triggered by Calabrese’s 1998 letter to the bureau revealing his interest in flipping on his father to keep his dad in prison for life. As Calabrese Jr. wrote, “I feel I have to help you keep this sick man locked up forever.” And he did. (For the backstory, read my previous column at nwi.com.)

“In that courtroom, I looked at him and tears were coming out of my eyes,” Calabrese said. “I told myself, oh my God, I better get a good look because I know it’s the last time I’m ever going to see him alive. It was sad.”

At that point, Calabrese hadn’t seen his father for six years, not until that trial in 2007, two years after a 45-page indictment against five mobsters — all found guilty. Two of the trial’s 100-plus witnesses were Calabrese Jr. and his uncle, Nick Calabrese, who also turned against his own brother, Calabrese Sr.

“My uncle is the first guy in the history of the Chicago mob — as a made man — to cooperate like that with the FBI,” Calabrese Jr. said.

Calabrese wore a wire for the FBI to rat on his dad, prompting him to feel like both a savior and an executioner inside that courtroom. He wanted to embrace his father. It was too late for such a loving gesture.

“It’s the hardest thing I ever had to do,” Calabrese recalled. “I was overcome with emotion even though my dad put a hit on my head.”

His father was sent to “the worst of the worst” federal penitentiary, located in North Carolina, incarcerated in solitary confinement with his evil deeds and growing paranoia. He allegedly read the Bible, his attorney once told a judge, especially the early books with a vengeful God, what Calabrese Sr. referred to as “the First Testament.”

“Whatever it is — at least he read it,” his attorney told the court.

In 2012, Calabrese Sr. died in prison on his favorite date of the year, Christmas Day, from natural causes — a remarkable karmic gift for a man who killed, injured and intimidated so many victims. He was 75.

“My dad had no soul,” Calabrese said. “But I think he got one when he died. I really do. I feel he’s above us and he’s sorry for what he did to our family. He finally realizes what he did to us.”

His father, though, never verbalized such remorse. Calabrese always figured his dad would go straight to hell, where he would torment his son throughout eternity.

“From hell, he would somehow try to still get me,” Calabrese said. “But from heaven, I honestly think he’s up above watching down on me, making sure I do the right thing.”

Calabrese has been doing a lot of right things since being released from prison after serving nearly three years for racketeering with his father’s mob, The Outfit. Still, a part of him misses the unparalleled adrenaline rush of hustling on the streets.

“I always miss the hustle. I’m still hustling, but I’m doing it legally,” Calabrese said before updating guests about his 2012 book, “Operation Family Secrets: How a Mobster's Son and the FBI Brought Down Chicago's Murderous Crime Family.”

His book is being turned into a Hollywood movie with the production company operated by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. An announcement will be made in the coming months, he said.

Calabrese, 62, never dreamed of any of this when he first got locked up at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, then sent to a prison in Milan, Michigan.

“I’d never thought I’d live to 30,” he said. “Now I’ve doubled it.”

He also has doubled down in life, transforming his mobster upbringing into a career of organized success. It all started in prison, where he lost his fears, his wife, his cocaine addiction and his physical health.

“My foot was dragging and doctors didn’t know why,” he explained after hobbling to a table inside the cigar bar. (Watch videos in his own words at nwi.com and on my Facebook page.)

He was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, living with it for 22 years.

“I try to focus on the positive,” said Calabrese, who has two kids in their thirties. “They’re my higher power and moral compass.”

Calabrese, who lives in the Chicago suburbs, no longer fears that the mob will kill him for ratting out his father. It’s more plausible that a teenage punk who just binged on mob movies may try to make a name for himself.

“By coming up behind me and shooting me in the back of the head,” Calabrese said, waving his tattooed arms around like his father wielded weapons.

Calabrese has his dad’s infamous temper, but it’s totally under control, he said: “I never liked violence, even as a kid. Nice is who I am.”

His reformed life has gone from bullet holes in alleys to bullet points for public presentations. He’s working with the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, with plans to offer private tours, public shows, and a possible podcast.

“It keeps me out of trouble,” Calabrese said with a sly smile.

