JERRY DAVICH: Part 2: Gary native takes aim at world's largest consulting firm in new book

Walt Bogdanich shrugged at formal education while attending Lew Wallace High School in Gary.

“All I cared about back then was baseball, swimming and sports,” he recalled.

After graduating in 1968, Bogdanich applied late to the University of Wisconsin, which rejected his admission. His big brother, George, who attended that college, helped him sidestep the official admission process. George compiled a few newspaper clippings of Walt’s baseball accomplishments and shared them with the university’s legendary 81-year-old baseball coach. And it worked.

“That’s how I got in,” Bogdanich said.

His college baseball career barely made it to the batter’s box so he dragged a bunt single to the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Cardinal, where he began writing stories with his brother. While there, Bogdanich learned about a public protest taking place in Cleveland, demonstrating against the Vietnam War.

He couldn’t afford to travel there. Once again it was his brother who had an idea: ask the student newspaper to pay his way if he covers the protest. He did. And it worked. Somewhere between Wisconsin and Ohio, he stole second base on his way to a future career of hitting homers as an investigative reporter.

“That’s how my journalism career got started,” Bogdanich said with a chuckle.

After leaving college, he returned to Gary to work at U.S. Steel, following in the sullied boot steps of thousands of other young men who grew up in the Steel City.

“The equipment was always breaking down, so it gave me time to read books that I should have read in college,” he joked. “I also got to meet a lot of interesting people.”

In the summer of 1973, with newspaper ink still running through his veins, Bogdanich launched his own weekly paper in the Glen Park section of the city.

“It was pretty terrible, but it was something I wanted to do,” he said.

Bogdanich rounded the journalism bases in our Region by joining the Hammond Compass newspaper, where he honed his skills as a reporter. In 1975, he left Northwest Indiana to earn a master’s degree at Ohio State University through a fellowship. Trouble is, he needed an undergraduate degree and didn’t yet have one.

“That’s how out of it I was,” he joked.

Bogdanich embodied Charlie Hustle to earn one. It took him seven years to formally graduate from college, but his life experiences along the way provided less pomp and more circumstance for his future career. He would go on to inform and enlighten scores of newspaper readers and TV viewers on multiple media platforms.

“It all worked out,” he told me during his train commute into New York City from his Long Island home, which he shares with his wife, Stephanie.

They both work for The New York Times, and they’re both Pulitzer awardees with indelible fingerprints on thousands of stories. A handful of those stories led to Bogdanich’s new book, “When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm” (co-authored by Michael Forsythe for Doubleday, $32.50.)

McKinsey & Company, founded in 1926, sells expert advice for lucrative amounts of money. The firm operates in 65 countries and serves the majority of the world’s 100 largest corporations, as well as dozens of governments around the globe, earning more than $10 billion in annual revenue. (For background info, read my previous column at nwi.com.)

Once again it was Bogdanich’s brother, George, a Valparaiso resident, who went to bat for Walt, contacting me about his new book.

“It was a steep mountain to climb because McKinsey’s entire business model is based on secrecy. It was extraordinarily uncommon, which is why no one had really written about it,” Walt Bogdanich said. “I knew going in it would be hard.”

The six-year project shined a flood light into the darkness of the company’s influence throughout the world, from Big Tobacco to Big Pharma, with essentially no oversight, regulation, or accountability.

“McKinsey helped make addiction into a profit center,” Bogdanich told me. “People don’t know this.”

It’s brilliant, I told him. Diabolically brilliant.

“The people who work for McKinsey felt they could do their job and not be exposed or embarrassed,” he said. “They were very mysterious about what they did for this company.”

And then Bogdanich and Forsythe came to town, investigating the company’s practices, exposing its mistakes, and interviewing more than 100 of its current and former employees.

McKinsey employs more than 30,000 workers, hiring the absolute best and brightest from the top schools of the world with the highest pedigree of education. This has historically been the firm’s calling card to potential customers, promising to fix other companies’ problems with a rare expertise — for a steep cost, both financially and morally.

One book review states, “The authors expose the firm’s unsavory work with fossil fuel companies, cigarette-makers, opioid distributors, regulatory agencies and autocratic regimes ... to unearth conflicts of interest, corruption, hypocrisy and strategic blunders that read like a prosecutor’s indictment.”

McKinsey's high-priced advice often crossed the line of ethical business practices to focus on the bottom line at the cost of people’s jobs, shortcut safety measures, and the shield of nondisclosure agreements to ensure the culture of secrecy. The firm frequently advises competitors in the same industries, but denies that this presents any conflict of interest, the book points out.

In one telling example, McKinsey advised a Chinese engineering company allied with the communist government which constructed artificial islands, now used as staging grounds for the Chinese Navy — while at the same time taking tens of millions of dollars from the Pentagon, whose chief aim is to counter Chinese aggression.

“McKinsey advised Big Tobacco firms for decades, helping to sell more cigarettes when they knew all along it was the most lethal consumer product in American history,” Bogdanich said.

Historically, greed is a successful selling point for any company. McKinsey’s practices for decades have often made our world “more unequal, more corrupt, and more dangerous,” the book suggests.

“Since we’ve been disclosing information about this company, I imagine more of its workers are embarrassed,” Bogdanich said.

Or possibly not.