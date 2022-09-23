JERRY DAVICH: Police chief denies rumors of road closures at orchard on fall weekends

The corn maze is nothing compared to the traffic maze.

It’s that time of year when County Line Orchard creates weekend headaches for local residents and motorists who dare to navigate past the popular tourist attraction in Hobart.

It’s also when I start hearing from readers with complaints about road congestion there, its noticeable police presence and rumors of street closures.

“I saw they closed the road, open only to County Line Orchard customers,” one of my social media readers commented. “Is this even legal? If you go that way anyway, what happens? Are police there giving tickets because I’m driving on a public road?”

No, says Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski.

“It’s not only open to County Line Orchard customers, it is open to anybody,” he said.

Motorists who choose to use County Line Road to get past the orchard are directed to use one side or the other of the road through the parking lots, strictly for pedestrian safety, he noted.

“It probably takes an extra 30 seconds to a minute,” Ciszewski told me. “All of this is really no different than any other large venue that has an influx of people at once and a large amount of pedestrian traffic.”

He is aware of social media allegations claiming the road is closed to public traffic, with further claims that the orchard receives special treatment from his department.

“We receive a few complaints every year around this time of year, but we used to get a lot more complaints from local homeowners before we implemented this plan a couple of years ago,” Ciszewski said.

Essentially, that section of County Line Road is converted into one-way traffic, heading southbound.

“Before we did that, not only was it a hazard for pedestrians crossing that road, but traffic was backed up to Rt. 6 and to State Road 51. And some local residents just north of the orchard could not leave their homes,” the chief said.

“The way we’re running it now, it keeps traffic constantly moving and mostly out of the nearby subdivisions. It’s been the best option, considering the cards we’ve been dealt," he said.

As for the additional police presence at that site on autumn weekends, County Line Orchard hires nearly a dozen off-duty officers, mostly from the city of Hobart but also from other police departments, he said.

“It’s not for security purposes. It’s for traffic control, to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible, traffic-wise,” Ciszewski said, noting that one officer was struck by a vehicle a few years ago.

“If we left it the way it was, traffic would be backed up every which way and it would be even more miserable on the weekends,” he said. “We’re just trying to do what’s in the best interest for public safety.”

I’ve visited the orchard many times during its peak season. I rarely go there in my car. I have no patience for the traffic hassles. Instead, I ride my bicycle after parking my car at a nearby bike trail lot or pedaling there from Portage or other adjacent communities.

Not only am I able to pedal past all the waiting motorists. It keeps me from buying too many doughnuts or other treats I simply don’t need. Although I’ve biked down State Street in Chicago several times balancing a large pizza from Lou Malnati’s, I haven’t tried balancing a dozen doughnuts, a gallon of cider and a pumpkin from County Line Orchard.

I simply enjoy strolling through the orchard and its many attractions, gobbling down a sweet treat and watching young families enjoying themselves or whining about something. Ah, good times, good memories.

The orchard’s website, which bills its location as “about an hour from the Loop,” states: “Please don't park along County Line Road and be respectful to our neighboring houses.”

I’ve talked to nearby homeowners. None of them are thrilled about navigating around out-of-town motorists, many with Illinois plates, on these busy weekends. But they’ve learned to adjust their routes and their routines as the orchard rakes in piles of money from pumpkin-crazed customers.

“Thank God it’s only for a couple of months each year,” one resident told me.

“Lots of people are upset,” a passing motorist told me after getting stuck in traffic last weekend.

I'd get upset too. And then I'd never get stuck there again.

For these autumnal weekends, if you’re attempting to use County Line Road near that U-pick orchard, I suggest you stop complaining and simply pick an alternate route. How ‘bout them apples?