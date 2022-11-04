JERRY DAVICH: Public health experts warn of 'triple-demic' as flu season returns with existing RSV, COVID cases

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A “triple-demic" is how public health experts are describing what we may be facing as flu season returns to converge with COVID-19 variants and the reemergence of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a largely unfamiliar acronym that is beginning to infect our vocabulary.

“RSV has existed for a long time. However, it is making a resurgence this year,” Dr. Alan Kumar, chief medical officer of Community Healthcare System, said. “As we head into the flu season, we have an added complication with the RSV.”

Current cases of RSV are higher than usual as the public health community investigates the causes.

“The hypothesis is that this is due to a lack of RSV in young children over the last few years, leading to a rise in susceptible patients,” said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, medical director of Franciscan Health’s infectious diseases division in our Region.

“Everything is up for grabs this flu season because of RSV, COVID and influenza,” said Dr. Carl Toren, chief medical officer at HealthLinc Community Health Center.

“In the past month, we are seeing a very high number of RSV cases, though I don’t think anybody really knows exactly why at this point. It’s a little off-season,” he said. “Anyone can get RSV, but it’s worse in children.”

In Newton County, Lake Village Elementary School is closed through the end of the week because of a high number of RSV cases, with 10 confirmed cases so far. Dozens of other students at the school have reported similar symptoms.

“RSV can be difficult to distinguish from influenza,” Toren said, noting that a future vaccine is in the pipeline.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, characterized by a unique wheezing in children.

Healthlinc’s patient data show a rise in RSV percent-positive cases over the past year, from 13.91% in 2021 to 24.47% in 2022. Public health experts suggest this pattern could be the proverbial canary in the coal mine for respiratory illnesses during the upcoming flu season, which typically runs from December through April.

“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement.

Last month, her department confirmed the first flu-related death of this season. Each year, hundreds of Hoosiers become sick from influenza, and some cases prove fatal. In the 2021-22 flu season, 82 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza.

According to state health department figures, the youngest in our population — children under 4 — are suffering most from influenza-like illnesses this year. There has been a drop in “influenza vacation,” especially in children and young adults over the last two years. The decrease in both vaccinations, as well as in natural immunity, has led to an overall decrease in immunity for influenza, as well as other respiratory viruses, Kaufman West said.

Flu numbers were down the past two years collectively due to social distancing practices, mask-wearing in public places, and other familiar precautions we learned during the pandemic. But now that those preventative practices have become relaxed, or discarded, public health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu immediately before influenza activity picks up.

“The main circulating influenza strain right now is H3N2, which is one of the strains included in the quadrivalent vaccine this year,” Kaufman West said. “Time will tell if the match is good enough to provide protection, but getting the strain right is a big first step.”

Toren noted, “Sometimes they nail it, sometimes they don’t.”

Flu vaccine effectiveness is typically determined in retrospective analysis. However, cross-reactivity of the vaccine is still effective even if the correct strain of the virus isn’t correctly pinpointed by the CDC.

This year’s flu vaccine appears to be a good match for the most common sub-type circulating in Australia, Box said. It can also be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains.

“We need to make a big call for all people to get their flu vaccine, but especially parents,” Kaufman West said. “We need more children vaccinated now, to provide some protection as the flu wave is likely to only get larger over the next few months.”

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body. “So even if you get the flu, with the vaccine you wouldn’t get the worst version of it,” Toren said.

It’s a similar methodology to the COVID-19 vaccine, although that vaccine has been politicized, which has lessened its effectiveness.

“The COVID virus remains in our communities and shows no signs of disappearing,” Kumar said. “Luckily, the current strain of the virus is much less severe for most patients, and symptoms are usually similar to those of the typical flu.”

Unfortunately, too many people confuse COVID vaccine politics with flu vaccine effectiveness, which can be contagious in our polarized society. This makes public health campaigns for flu shots a tough sell to certain demographics of people.

“People are so tired of hearing about COVID,” Toren said.

Yet, similarly to COVID, if critics of the flu vaccine don’t get a shot for themselves, maybe they will get one to protect their elderly grandparents, young children, or vulnerable loved ones.

“I face this challenge every day with my patients,” Toren said.