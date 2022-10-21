JERRY DAVICH: Public speaking, not Halloween haunts, is still most people's biggest fear

Don Conrad asked himself a looming question while facing his 60th birthday. "How can I give back?"

It prompted another question. “What is my gift to give to others?”

He came to a humbling conclusion.

“I found out I have no gift,” Conrad told me, laughing. “The only thing I’m good at is talking. I can talk to a brick wall.”

This realization led him to join Toastmasters Club #4742 in Merrillville — The Great Communicators of Northwest Indiana — one of a handful of clubs in our region. Toastmasters is a worldwide organization dedicated to improving members’ public speaking skills, leadership traits and confidence in social situations.

“Public speaking is the biggest fear for most people,” Conrad said. “Toastmasters can help curb this fear.”

The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged membership numbers of most organizations that regularly meet at public meetings, including Toastmasters.

“Many clubs have shut down totally. Others still are hanging on but only have online Zoom meetings. But my members and I believe that the ability to speak in public is a skill we all need, and it’s worth fighting for,” said Conrad, who’s president of the Merrillville club.

He is convinced that Toastmasters clubs can bounce back to their previous level of social status and higher membership.

“It will take much effort to get butts in the seats,” he said. “Unfortunately, Zoom has made many clubs lazy. This may work for many cases, but I strongly argue that to improve at public speaking, one must stand in front of the public.”

I’ve stood in front of the public to speak more than 100 times in my writing career — for PowerPoint presentations, book signings, school visits, writing workshops, keynote speeches — yet I still get nervous beforehand. Every time. Without fail.

The moments just before I take the stage or get behind a podium are the worst. I feel anxiety. I feel intimidated. I feel like running back to my car. I glance toward the audience. I wonder if they’ll listen. I fear that they’ll get bored.

I felt all of these emotions Wednesday when I spoke to dozens of students and faculty at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. It didn’t matter that I felt confident about my subject matter or that they were receptive to my ramblings. Fear is fear.

After a few minutes, my nerves settle down. I’ve learned that self-deprecating humor, spoken sincerely, forges a natural bond with other people. Funny is funny.

I also weave in a personal story or two. It connects speakers to listeners, tapping into our DNA from eons ago while sharing stories around a campfire. PowerPoint presentations are fine. Personal stories are better.

Too many of us have outsmarted ourselves when we get a chance to speak publicly. We wrongly think we’re the cleverest person in the room, or we share the wrong kind of information.

I once spoke at a fundraiser for VNA Hospice. I had the perfect story to share with the audience about my experience with a hospice patient who allowed me to chronicle the final months of her life. It was sad. It was beautiful. It was perfect for that event.

When I got to the stage, I got intimidated by the moment. I blurted out some meaningless platitudes about hospice care and I totally forgot my story about that hospice client. It has haunted me ever since.

That’s what public speaking can do to many of us. It shoves our fear down our throat, leaving little room for coherent words and sentences. This is why groups like Toastmasters are so needed.

“You are not required to bring anything to a meeting,” the Toastmasters website tells guests.

Nothing is needed but the initial courage to join a meeting.

“Do not be afraid. Remember, public speaking has never directly caused death,” Conrad joked. “People survive it in numbers every single day. We talk among our friends with no issues. This is just a bigger forum.”

His club meets twice a month, on the first and third Tuesdays, at ReThink Church, 2920 W. 73rd Place in Merrillville. (For more information, contact Conrad, 219-688-4772 or conradco83@gmail.com. Or call 317-727-3413 and visit 4742.toastmastersclubs.org.)

On Nov. 10, the Merrillville club is taking its membership drive on the road to host a presentation for a real estate investment group of 40 guests.

“Instead of just sitting in a classroom trying to learn it, we’re actually employing it. It's a team effort," Conrad said, offering two quick tips.

First, people do not know what you are going to say, so if you make a mistake, chances are that they will not know you misspoke or lost your place. Second, know your topic, express confidence and believe in what you say.

“You need to stop doing Zoom meetings in your underwear and get out into the public,” Conrad said.

If it helps calm your nerves, you can instead imagine your audience wearing only underwear.

"Whatever works for you," Conrad joked.