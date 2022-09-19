JERRY DAVICH: Queen Elizabeth's funeral reveals a universal truth for royalty and commoners alike

Sometimes it takes the funeral of a loved one for estranged family members to bury a hatchet or reconnect after too long apart.

There’s nothing like a death in the family to remind us of our priorities, regardless if it’s the Queen of England and her royal family or commoners like the rest of us. This universal reality caught my attention last week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid the regal spectacle of her funeral proceedings, her grandsons — William, the Prince of Wales, and his brother Harry, the Duke of Sussex — appeared in public together after months of highly publicized tension between them.

Two years ago, Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped down as senior members of the royal family, causing a historic rift within the family monarchy. The brothers are obviously on different paths in life, with predictable tensions that come with it. Yet there they were dutifully escorting their grandmother’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for all the world to see. And to admire.

I understand that it’s all part of their expected royal duties amid the magnified optics of the somber situation. Yet I instantly recalled funerals I’ve attended with guests who have no such high-profile responsibilities. They simply showed up to pay their respects and ended up sharing the same air space with other mourners who they hadn’t spoken with for years, or possibly decades.

Have you ever been in this awkward scenario? I have.

At these memorials, the decedent is flanked not only by fresh flowers and old photos, but also by terse smiles and tense moments. Let’s face it, the only reason some family members ever get together is for a dead body in a casket or cremains in an urn. Or possibly to show respect for surviving loved ones.

I’ve attended dozens of funerals for my job. It’s not difficult to pick up on the quiet hostility between two sides of a family. Some of them sit on opposite sides of the funeral home, avoiding each other with calculated timing. But they’re there.

On Monday, at the final service for Queen Elizabeth, her grandsons Harry and William will be there, putting aside their differences to put up a united front during the period of national mourning. Last week, the brothers joined in a “walk-around” to meet mourners outside Windsor.

I was more interested in the broader dynamic of funerals than the actual death of Britain's longest-serving monarch. I’ve never been a fan of England’s royal family and its revolving door of privileged dramas. When I heard news that the queen died, at 96, I shrugged. I didn’t get emotional. I didn’t mourn her death. I didn’t really think twice about it.

My wife, on the other hand, was upset about it the entire day and throughout the past week. She actually cried. More than once. I found this incredibly touching and incredibly... unlike my own feelings. That day, as we drove to Illinois for a concert, I insisted that we record a quick video to capture her raw emotions before they subsided. I asked her simply, “What happened today?”

“The queen died,” she replied, immediately getting emotional once again. (Watch the video on my Facebook page, @JerDavich.)

Tens of millions of other people around the world felt similar sadness, captured by what seemed like nonstop news cycles of every facet of the queen’s funeral proceedings. Hundreds of thousands of mourners waited in long lines to personally pay their respects and get a glimpse of their late queen.

Media outlets dramatically explained every detail for readers and viewers, teaching history lessons we never learned in school.

A horse-drawn gun carriage. A solemn salute by cannons. And a lead-lined coffin adorned with a wreath of white roses, with the queen’s own crown resting atop a purple velvet pillow. It was carried into Westminster Hall by eight pallbearers who placed it on a raised platform called a catafalque. Who knew?

It was all so majestic. So impressive. So unnecessary.

Truth be told, I was more fascinated than sorrowful. Just as I was for countless other funerals that left me more curious about the survivors than grief-ridden for the dearly departed.

After Monday’s final internment for the fabled queen, I wonder if William and Harry return to their separate paths in life, like most of us do. Until, that is, they reunite once again for the funeral of their father, the new king.