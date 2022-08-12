JERRY DAVICH: Readers converge to ask insightful questions about life, death, and writing

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A police chief, church pastor, restaurateur and romance novelist walk into a library. No joke.

This isn’t a farcical story found in the fiction section. It actually happened at Lake County Public Library, where dozens of Times readers converged Saturday to ask questions that turned out to be far better than the responses they heard. I know this because I was the person handing out answers like free copies of misprinted books.

The first thing I told guests at my Writing 101 workshop was to ask questions about anything on their mind. Fortunately they did, about narrative storytelling, non-fiction writing, personal memoirs, and the vagaries of the newspaper industry. They reminded me about the importance of writing with a voice using perspective and experience.

More than one participant asked the same perceptive question: “How do you draw the line between being an unbiased journalist and an opinionated columnist?”

It depends on the column, I replied. Some stories show barely any signs of my fingerprints, written without my biases, opinions or prejudices. For example, my three-part series on a baby girl who died from a brain tumor. It was pure storytelling.

Other columns are smudged with the messy fingerprints of my perspective, such as the ones about former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and the partisan politics that has poisoned our nation. Those columns were pure conjecture.

“This is the first time in Jerry Davich's long career that I have ever sensed any bias in his articles,” one reader recently commented on social media.

Not true, I pointed out Saturday.

Many of my columns are biased, to some degree, depending on a reader’s values or sensibilities. The detection of any bias in my work is typically pointed out by readers who happen to disagree with my opinion on a certain subject. On the other hand, when readers happen to agree with my bias or opinion, it’s often interpreted as fact or truth. This is human nature, not media manipulation, I said.

“When is your preferred time of day to write?” one woman asked. “I like to write early in the morning.”

I’m the opposite. I tend to write late at night, often past midnight (as I’m doing with this column). This is when my personal world has slowed down, and when most of my interactions with readers and sources wind down.

I explained that it’s like sitting around a cozy campfire hours after it was a raging flame pit. It’s the perfect time for storytelling, as it has been for eons when campfires provided warmth, safety, and human connection. The difference is that we now share our stories from the warm glow of an electronic device. It’s still about making connections in a world that can seem dark and frightful.

Many of the workshop guests shared their own insights, not only about writing but about life. When I mentioned that I often write in my head while doing mindless chores, such as mowing the lawn, Stuart Walesh reminded the audience that my subconscious mind was working on my next column while I was mindlessly mowing grass.

“That’s how our mind works,” he said.

Walesh, an author, teacher and consultant from Valparaiso, could have co-hosted the workshop along with other impressive participants, I joked. I don’t recall having such a well-informed and insightful audience at one of my public presentations.

For every event, I bring the same weathered prop, a tiny sailboat dubbed the S.S. Metaphor, thanks to the late Gil Hancock, of DeMotte, who had built dozens of them before his death a few years back. (Read my story about Gil’s popular sailboats on my Facebook page, @JerDavich.)

For writers, sharing our work with the world can feel like casting off tiny, fragile sailboats into the treacherous waters of public scrutiny. The swirling undertow of the internet can quickly drown novice writers who simply want to share their stories, whether it’s fiction, nonfiction or simply our opinions.

I encouraged them to write about topics that may reveal their fears, regrets, or vulnerabilities. Or to share their thoughts about the death of a loved one. This suggestion led to another excellent question.

“I notice that you seem to write a lot about death and dying. May I ask why?” an older woman asked.

“I believe that death gives life its meaning,” I replied.

If we were all immortal, our lives wouldn’t hold the same significance. Death may seem like a whispered rumor until we realize the inevitable understanding that it also applies to us. This is one of the benefits of aging — appreciation for every day of life.

The subject of death, I told guests, dwarfs most other empty topics that wrongly consume too much of our fleeting time while we’re alive. If on my death bed I’m thinking about, say, politics, I’ve wasted too many days during my life.

Not coincidentally, my Sunday column will share the story of a widower who used his faith regarding mathematical statistics to deal with his wife’s death. He was one of many readers who reached out to me after reading last Sunday’s column on God.

“What I experienced proved to this logical, numbers guy there has to be more to life than this life,” he told me.