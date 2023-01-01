JERRY DAVICH: Readers' feelings cross gamut of emotions: 'There are days I still curse you out'

The weathered envelope arrived on my office desk held together with Scotch tape and stubbornness. I opened it gently to prevent it from ripping any further.

“Dear Mr. Davich, when you first returned to The Times, I promised myself to never read your columns again after you insulted President Trump,” the writer stated in neat cursive.

“Somehow you made me break that promise. There are days I still curse you out. There are other days you have me in tears. I guess that’s your job, so I guess I’ll keep reading. Sincerely, Margaret G., Crown Point, Indiana.”

After nearly 30 years in the newspaper business, this kind of feedback remains one of my favorite aspects of the job. Especially from anyone who takes the time to write me a letter or send me a card, pay for postage and drop it into a mailbox. In our digital and disposable world, I value such gestures more than ever.

On my work desk are a couple dozen pieces of mail, purposely left there to remind me how fortunate I am to have loyal readers. Or angry readers. Or appreciative readers. Or people who simply want to vent their feelings. I read them all. I value them all.

“Jerry, your column affected me in a way I didn’t think possible. I was moved to tears,” David C. of Portage said in a handwritten letter.

He was writing in reference to my column on a young boy with a disease characterized as “childhood Alzheimer’s“ who has an expected life span that’s in his teens.

“I am a 78-year-old man, father, and current hospital resident. Sometimes I feel old, or sorry for myself. But putting things in perspective reminds me life has not been too bad to my family and to me,” he wrote.

Flora Ima K. of Hammond mailed highlighted newspaper clippings and unexpected praise for my 4-year-old grandson. “How did you ever get such a handsome grandson? I enjoyed pictures of the full moon with you both,” she wrote.

Other readers feel compelled to share their opinions on more divisive issues, just as I do in this column space.

“Jerry, I am pro-life but I still felt compelled to reach out to you after your latest column on abortion,” Marcia L. wrote in perfect penmanship.

Other readers sent me get-well-soon cards for my loved one who was diagnosed with cancer. (My next installment in this series will be published soon. Thanks for asking.)

“Jerry, I just want your family to know that you’re in my prayers,” one card-sender wrote.

How sweet, huh?

I also save every email sent to me in a “Reader Feedback” folder, now totaling in the thousands; some date back nearly 20 years when I wrote stories for this newspaper. I try to respond to every one, eventually. Thanks for your patience.

Last week, a reader spotted me at a grocery store and thanked me for replying to her email sent years ago. “I didn’t think you even read them, let alone replied to them,” she said.

That same day, at the same store, a reader named John introduced himself in the dairy section. We spoke for a few minutes about crooked politics in our Region, prompted by his reading of my book on this topic. At my gym, a reader named Chris thanked me for writing columns from the heart.

I asked him: “Is it too much from the heart?”

“No, I feel them. It’s a good thing,” he replied, tapping his heart.

While pedaling to nowhere at the gym, I realized the unique relationship I have with Times readers. I share my thoughts with you in my columns. Many of you share your thoughts with me in all sorts of ways — face-to-face conversations, emails, voicemails, letters, cards, social media. (Feel free to connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.)

“Jerry, I read this column this morning, as I usually read most of your columns since your return,” Bill L. wrote on Facebook. “Though we are similar in age and grew up within 50 miles of one another, we wouldn’t agree on much politically, but this column had me in tears this morning.”

He was referring to my Christmas column and my father’s death 35 years ago that day.

“I too lost my dad 39 Christmases ago at my age of 18, his of 54. This column was like the skeleton key to my soul (yes it was pricked). I was crying reading it and am tearing up now just writing this comment. Thanks for writing something meaningful to me.”

His response to that column was just as meaningful to me. This is the beauty of the newspaper business and our evolving relationship together, whether it’s at the grocery, a gas station or a public gym, or in private exchanges through emails.

Today is the perfect opportunity to thank all of you for reading my work and sharing your feedback. I don’t take it for granted, and I look forward to another year of exchanges with you, in whichever way is most comfortable for you.

Happy New Year.