JERRY DAVICH: Readers share their nominations for biggest lie of 2022: 'Oh, where to start'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Ohhh, where to start,” Bill Finik wrote to me.

His reply echoed the responses of dozens of readers to my simple yet complicated question in a previous column: “What’s the biggest lie of 2022?”

Finik rattled off a few credible entries, from “the southern border is secure” to “there is no Twitter blacklist.”

“I could go on, but there are so many examples,” he said.

Other readers shared example after example of obvious lies, or what they believed to be lies.

“The Election was Rigged (the lie began in 2020, continues 2021, 2022),” Jane B. told me.

Other readers disagreed.

“Who could possibly come up with such an enlightening, well thought and provocative idea as ‘the big lie’?” asked Richard K. “I only wish the idea had been mine. A stroke of genius.”

A few readers insisted that President Joe Biden said the biggest lie of 2022.

“Our present President… is nothing but a bare faced liar,” John R., 81, of Kouts, said. “When right on an open (mic) he said I never talked business with my son about his business dealings!”

Michael B., of Michigan City, suggested the biggest lie of 2022 was one of the biggest con jobs of all time. It came from 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who allegedly lied for years about the financial success of FTX, a crypto exchange that collapsed in November. He now faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, but not before he suckered a lot of people.

“Slick advertising almost sucked me in,” Michael B. wrote. “The star-studded paid shills played upon our worst instincts, using trust and greed to confirm the ‘greater fool’ theory of investing.”

My previous column asked for the biggest lies of this year in advance of PolitiFact’s annual awarding of its “Lie of the Year” to the most significant falsehood or exaggeration that worked to undermine an accurate narrative.

Last week, the nonprofit organization revealed its “winner” for 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lies about Ukraine in an attempt to justify his country’s military invasion.

“The war that Putin launched that day was built on a foundation of lies,” PolitiFact wrote. “Government lies have abetted the invasion every day since.”

“More than political rhetoric, spin or occasional lying, this playbook uses coordinated networks — hundreds of websites, state-run media, social media channels, fake fact-checking and oppressive censorship laws — to disseminate ruthless falsehoods.”

Ruthless falsehoods are not spread only in foreign countries. Our nation is founded on some falsehoods and, depending on your perspective, new falsehoods are as common as conspiracy theories.

“We live in an age where it almost seems deceit is a virtue. Some folks make a living in spreading lies and falsehoods,” Richard K. wrote in a lengthy email.

He cited abortion, and “a cabal, if you will, of people and agencies who have lied to the American people that abortion is about women’s health. This cabal has infected the minds of Americans for the last 50 years.”

“My theory is attacking Republicans over abortion is a fantastic election ploy. Convince women Republicans want to control their bodies and Republicans want women to die, and presto chango 60-70% of unmarried, child bearing aged women vote democrat,” he wrote.

“I have listened to many big lies espoused by the left. That Republicans are racists... Republicans are owned by the NRA... Republicans don’t care about babies after their birth, Republicans only care about the rich and big corporations,” he said.

Most readers who contacted me cited lies based on partisan politics.

“Conservatives tell each other lies to rationalize their biases,” Sharon Smith, of Gary, told me over the phone. “This should be the biggest lie of 2022. But it could be the biggest lie of most every year.”

I had long conversations with many readers. However, one woman summed up what she believed to be the biggest lie in just three words: “COVID is over.”

A new Christmas tradition?

My column on Christmas tree traditions prompted several readers to share theirs with me. None were as poignant as this one.

“When I met my wonderful partner in 1994, we purchased a 6-foot pre-lit tree. At the same time, my parents gave us an ornament saying ‘first Christmas together.’ My girlfriend and I looked at each other wondering how long we would last,” Andrew Stoner told me.

“Each year we would buy an ornament with the current year and our names engraved on it. We would pull out the ornaments each year and place them on the tree together — one kiss per ornament (sometimes one drink too) and say something special to each other.”

“Our inside joke was that by the time we are retired, the tree would finally be full of ornaments,” he said. “We kept the tradition going until 2019, when my dear partner suddenly passed away. We never did get the tree full, but we did share one common belief in life. She would always tell me, ‘enjoy every moment.’”

“Not one argument and 24 years of total happiness between us. May God rest her soul in peace,” he said. “I encourage all new couples to begin the same tradition and enjoy every moment.”