JERRY DAVICH: Region cops are in the crosshairs of public scrutiny. And they know it.

Police officers are a misunderstood microcosm of our society, according to Region cops.

“We cry, we bleed, and we feel all the same emotions as everyone else even though, at times, those emotions must be hidden to get a job done,” East Hazel Crest Police Chief Roy Janich told me.

“While we are called at times to do extraordinary things — such as save a life or take a life — we are just human beings like everyone else, no better no worse,” said Janich, who’s been in law enforcement since 1984. “Some cops are heroes. Some cops are really good, some are average, some are bad, and some are just plain criminals.”

I met with Janich near his Schererville home to talk about the role of law enforcement in today’s America. His profession is often misconstrued by the same general public it’s been sworn to serve and protect. Anti-police rhetoric, decreased funding, and unintended consequences from societal problems have put cops in the crosshairs of public scrutiny. And they know it.

“Morale is really bad in policing today,” said Janich, who served for 31 years at Homewood Police Department. “The media has harmed us greatly by sensationalizing the bad and not mentioning much of the good that happens daily.”

Here’s one example. Last month I attended a wedding reception and was seated at a table with Griffith police officer Jeff Gang, who’s been a cop for more than 25 years. We had never met before and it’s not uncommon for cops to be skittish about chatting with media personnel for obvious reasons. But Gang was affable and very funny.

He also mentioned his new role as the department's school resource officer, not an easy duty dealing with kids of all ages at different schools on a daily basis. Especially, I’m guessing, for a veteran cop who’s seen everything. Gang mentioned that the younger kids still view cops with a reverence most of us had as wide-eyed kids. His interactions are different with young kids. For instance, on a school bus of elementary students, Gang has been known to ask them for “pinkie swears” to behave properly.

I thought this was the coolest thing, and a sweet visual, so I jotted it down. It's just one of countless examples how cops serve our communities under the radar of public recognition, and typically without any fanfare or appreciation.

“A police officer is literally and willingly putting their life in defense of others who are likely strangers to them,” Portage police Lt. Troy Williams told me. “Not every police action or encounter rises to that level, but many incidents begin without officers fully knowing all the details or potential outcomes.”

For this column, I asked several police officers the same question: What should citizens know about cops that we likely may not know?

“People should know that, in general, we want the same things as they do,” one veteran cop from Lake County told me. “We want people to live in peace, to not be a victim of violence, and to feel secure in their possessions. We want them to know that we are here to help them, whether it be a flat tire, an abusive spouse, a home invader, or a predator who has no respect for life.”

The officer acknowledged that similar to any other profession, there are cops who should not be serving the public in any capacity. “Or who bring discredit to our blue family,” he said. “These account for a very low percentage of us; however they are the ones you hear about."

“Every day, I see my brothers and sisters go above and beyond to stand beside and help perfect strangers, upholding our oath, and following our hearts," he said. "Every day, you ask yourself, is this day that someone may try to harm me or someone else? Am I ready, am I prepared?”

Police must check off a long list of public safety precautions each day to ensure they arrive home safely after their shifts end, every officer agreed.

“Too many times, people have seen me as a man in uniform without giving me a chance to show them who I am, and to earn their trust,” one officer said. “Give each individual officer the opportunity to earn your respect and trust. And don’t assume they are all the same or must be like all the less desirable ones you hear about in the news from time to time.”

“Upholding the law is not always popular and, at times it’s messy. But the vast majority of officers are doing their best to serve with dignity and respect, all while holding onto an ever-growing bag of witnessed and experienced tragedies," one officer said.

Williams, the former police chief of Porter County’s largest city, put it this way: “Police officers are just like the public, with the same ups and downs that everyone else has — marriage, divorce, kids, illness, death, bills — but cops are expected to be perfect every time they work. Most of the time they do, sometimes they don’t.”

Janich’s son, Nick Janich, has witnessed all these aspects of being a cop and all the scrutiny that comes with it. Still, since childhood he wanted to be a law enforcement officer. Last fall, he began serving and protecting the Joliet community. His father is trying to stay optimistic about his son’s future as a cop in a troubled, trigger-happy, and divisive country.

“I believe that the general public supports us and realizes that society can’t exist without laws and people to enforce them,” Roy Janich said.