JERRY DAVICH: Remember when we didn’t take photos of everything we saw?

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Remember when we didn’t take photos of everything we saw?

Once upon a time, life just happened around us and we didn’t feel compelled to whip out our nonexistent smartphones to capture every moment, every smile, every encounter, every meal. We simply went about our lives and, every once in a while, posed for something because someone bought a new camera and aimed it at us.

For many of us, those good ol' days are now as common as a drive-thru Fotomat booth. Especially for me. I seem to take photos and videos of everything in my orbit. I can’t help myself.

Strangers in public places. Odd scenarios. Funny situations. Juxtaposed visuals. Close-up shots of things that don’t matter. You name it, it’s probably in my iPhone photo gallery or in my digital cloud.

My right thumb gets sore from scrolling through my phone's photos and videos, currently totaling more than 6,000 and 2,000 respectively. I tell myself that I may need some of these photos for an upcoming column. It’s a feeble rationalization under the masquerade of “photojournalism.”

Last week, I stopped my car in the middle of a street to take a quick photo of one of those massive inflatable rats used by striking union workers outside a business. Why? Because I may someday write about this issue, I tell myself. Plus, I find those towering inflatable rats amusing.

Obviously, I find too many things amusing, resulting in thousands of photos on my phone, including these: an alcoholic drink on top of a urinal at a bar; a lonely swing swaying in the wind on an abandoned playground; a woman’s hand tattoo spelling MAKE LOVE; rusted railroad tracks leading to nowhere; three guys busking with bluegrass music on a street corner; and an old man dining alone at the White Castle in Whiting as thousands of out-of-towners swarm through the jam-packed Pierogi Fest.

Certain things just catch my eye. I have no idea why. My patient wife is used to pushing the pause button on our plans so I can “just take a quick photo,” as I’ve told her hundreds of times. I'm addicted, I tell ya.

I’ve never considered myself a “photographer” yet I’ve taken thousands of photos since I purchased my first smartphone in 2011. Since then, I've routinely interrupted my day to capture images I rarely use for columns. (View some of them on my Facebook page, @JerDavich.)

I never considered doing this before having the ability to shoot 100 images in a single day and then instantly delete 95 of them. The beauty of taking photos in the Digital Age is that everything is so easy to erase.

Click. Frown. Delete. Repeat.

That is, if we remember to delete all those unwanted photos before taking hundreds of more photos. Deleting unneeded or unappealing photos has become my late-night task before I drift asleep. Somehow in my life I've become a photo editor.

Back in the olden days I once scraped together enough money to buy a pricey Polaroid camera, taking costly photos that actually meant something. I literally couldn’t afford any mistakes. It was too expensive to waste photos on most of the stupid things I now shoot willy-nilly.

Not too long ago I owned a small, beat-up flip phone. It rattled like a baby’s toy. But it made calls, sent texts, and fit into my pocket like an empty wallet. Fred Flintstone’s camera likely took better photos, so I didn’t take many of them. I used that phone mostly as a, well, phone.

These days, I whip out my two iPhones (one personal, one company) like a drunken cowboy reaching for both of his six-shooters. I shoot everything in sight, including way too many photos of my meals at restaurants. Either I'm infatuated with food or with photos of food. Probably, both. I've taken more photos of pizzas than Pizza Hut.

Worse yet, this ritual is becoming my pre-meal prayer: “Dear Lord, thank you for this opportunity to take yet another stupid photo in case my social media friends have never seen a hamburger. Amen.”