JERRY DAVICH: Riding shotgun with a Hobart cop: 'You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day'

A stolen U-Haul van. An out-of-state suspect. A confiscated gun, a thick wad of cash, six snarly cats, and a trashed rental vehicle used as a mobile home since August.

“You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum told me in the busy Walmart parking lot in Hobart.

Two hours earlier, Tatum was patrolling his typical route along the U.S. 30 business corridor. I rode shotgun in Tatum’s vehicle, shadowing him during his noon to 8 p.m. shift.

Within seconds of pulling into the Walmart lot, Tatum received a call from dispatch about an allegedly stolen van parked there. A female U-Haul employee, who just happened to be shopping at that store, spotted the van and checked its identification number in her company’s online system.

“I know it don’t look right. Of course it comes up stolen,” she told me. “So then I have to call the police. And now it’s a whole thing that wouldn’t have happened if I just stayed home tonight.”

Sure enough, it turned out the van, with Arizona plates, was rented in August out of Illinois and never returned to U-Haul.

“If he wants to give me the keys, I’d be happy to take the van right now,” the U-Haul employee told Tatum. “Otherwise my boss told me to press charges.”

While walking toward the van, Tatum told me it’s not uncommon for criminals to use stolen rental vehicles to commit crimes. It’s less common for someone to be living in one for weeks or months.

“Next thing you know, we’re chasing U-Haul trucks now,” Tatum said.

He approached the man behind the wheel of the van, asking for his driver’s license. The man claimed innocence of any wrongdoing.

“I’m living in here and I have nowhere else to stay. All my stuff is here,” he said.

Two more Hobart cops pulled up to the scene as backup.

“I didn’t come here to run your plates,” Tatum told the man. “I was called here. It’s unfortunate I have to put you and your cats out of this van. But I have to do my job. So how would you like me to help you stay out of handcuffs?”

Whatever the man said, it didn’t work. He was in handcuffs a few minutes later. Another cop transported him to the police station where he would plead his case to the detective on call. Meanwhile, animal control and a tow truck company were called to retrieve the cats and the van.

After the suspect was taken from the scene, Tatum began searching the van for weapons. Another Hobart officer, Kyle Belec, joined him. The van was littered with scattered clothes, a makeshift mattress and pillow, laundry baskets, an Xbox game, piles of trash, cat food, and cat feces.

“I can’t breathe in here,” Belec said while counting the cats. “Alright, so that’s 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 cats back here, and one up front.”

Tatum wanted nothing to do with the cats.

“I’m terrified of cats,” he said.

Still, he’s been a cop for 11 years, 10 of those years working in Gary.

“But I don’t trust cats,” he told me.

A few minutes later, Tatum pointed to a small box inside the back of the van.

“What’s that right there?” he asked Belec.

“I think something’s going on,” Belec replied.

With the cats casually watching, Belec and Tatum found a thick wad of hundred dollar bills and a clip for a gun.

“I asked if he had firearms in the van,” Tatum said, shaking his head. “He said no.”

The man lied. Belec also found a firearm behind the driver’s seat.

“This whole thing is messed up,” Belec said to no one in particular as nosy customers stopped to watch the commotion.

Tatum placed the gun, its clip, and the money into an evidence bag, then put it into the trunk of his police car. At that point, it wasn’t yet determined if the case was auto theft or unauthorized control of a vehicle.

“We will have to sort it out tonight,” Tatum said while waiting for animal control.

A Walmart parking lot attendant wandered over.

“Can I have one of the cats?” he asked Tatum.

“No, these cats are still that guy’s property,” Tatum replied.

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the Walmart worker said.

The man who was driving the van, originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, told police he stopped at the Walmart in Hobart simply to get a sandwich. He left in a squad car. Tatum initially planned on releasing the van to the U-Haul employee, but that was before the gun and money were found.

“I’m sorry ma’am,” Tatum told the U-Haul worker. “We are just doing some stuff here we normally don’t do.”

For the next 30 minutes, Tatum and the tow truck driver helped the animal control worker corral the six cats and remove them from the van. They didn’t want to be evicted from their mobile home. It took a little finesse and a little force.

“She’s the cat whisperer,” Tatum said. “I could never do her job. Never.”

In an upcoming column, I’ll continue my series on riding shotgun with Tatum, who explains why he continues to be a cop despite its tarnished public image.