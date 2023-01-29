JERRY DAVICH: Riding shotgun with a NWI cop and his K-9 partner: 'His aggression is in his blood'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Porter County police officer Tyler Ball swiftly unbuckled his seat belt and jumped out of his police vehicle with one hand resting on the holster of his firearm.

His K-9 partner, who he named Osok for the acronym “One Shot, One Kill,” barked and growled in the back seat as Ball approached a car during a routine traffic stop. The motorist cruised through a stop sign in a school zone as children exited the building.

Ball, a former U.S. Marine Corps sniper specialist, immediately set his sights on the vehicle and hit the accelerator to speed up. Osok, who’s 2, immediately began making noise and jumping around, knowing he could be called into action.

“He loves action,” Ball said after returning to his vehicle, a dark and unmarked Ford Explorer.

Ball and Osok are expertly trained and naturally wired for their jobs to serve and protect, sniffing out criminal indicators and aggressively acting on their instincts. They are in tune with each other’s behaviors after being trained at the same time using German language commands and universal body language.

Ball illustrated their professional connection by allowing Osok out of the vehicle to conduct more training. The dog, a Dutch Shepherd from Belarus, eagerly bounded from the backseat and ran toward Ball, who held a bite-suit tug cloth.

Osok clamped down on the chew toy and didn’t let go. Ball swung the dog around in the air. He didn’t release his bite until Ball’s verbal command. (View more photos, and a video, at nwi.com.)

“His aggression is in his blood,” Ball explained.

The same can be said for Ball, who enlisted in the Marines one week after graduating from Kouts High School in 2013. He served two deployments in the Middle East, the first as an infantryman and the second as a member of a scout sniper platoon. It was his childhood dream.

After serving Uncle Sam for four years, he returned to this Region to serve the public as a Porter County sheriff’s officer with a K-9 partner, another dream job from his youth.

“Are you alright back there, buddy?” Ball asked Osok, who whimpered for action.

“Police dogs reflect their handlers,” he said. “You need to train it well to perform well.”

Ball needed Osok’s keen sense of smell to track down a suspect on foot in a residential area. The man tried thwarting the officers’ pursuit by calling 911 and posing as a woman whose home was being burglarized a couple streets away. The ploy worked, but Osok still found a dropped dollar bill with the man’s scent on it.

“We arrested him the next morning,” Ball said.

Another case involved a female motorist who began swallowing illegal narcotics when she got pulled over. Osok sniffed out the residue anyway, circling around the spot, then sitting down and facing Ball.

“As if he’s saying, ‘I found the dope. What’s next, boss?’” Ball joked.

On the day I rode shotgun in Ball’s vehicle, he pulled over a few motorists for different violations. Each time, Osok whimpered as Ball exited his vehicle. Ball approached each motorist with one hand on his holstered weapon and a clip of initial questions to gauge the motorist's condition or character or situation.

“I’ve never met them before, so I don’t know who they are, where they’re going, or their intentions,” Ball told me as he ran a driver’s license through his laptop computer. “Some of my questions don’t pertain to the traffic stop, but I just want to get to know the person a little better. Or figure out if they’re lying about something.”

On his patrols, Ball has a keen sense for identifying criminal indicators by motorists. He spots small details about their vehicle or behavior that most civilians would miss. He also instinctively notices when motorists suspiciously attempt to evade him, turning into gas stations or ducking behind other cars.

Ball covers a lot of ground during his eight-hour shifts, driving through the northwest part of Porter County, labeled as 1A. He issued one male motorist a verbal warning for a traffic violation. The driver replied with a sneer, “Well, I learned my lesson if it makes you happy.”

In South Haven, Ball noticed a car without a visible license plate driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. In Portage, he ran the plates of a vehicle, alerting him to another infraction. Each time Ball returns to his vehicle, he pushes a button on his police vest to deactivate its recording device.

“Stopped recording,” an automated female voice states.

The vehicle also has a recording device that automatically turns on when its emergency lights are activated. Today’s law enforcement officers have a RoboCop array of high-tech devices at their disposal. And yet, the county police department is again hiring more officers in addition to the handful of rookie officers already on the force.

Ball knew he wanted to be a cop since he was a young boy. In middle school, he did his own ride-along in a police vehicle with an officer who he now works with.

“I never thought this part of my dream would ever happen,” Ball said.

His father, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball, is a veteran police officer who didn’t have to do much to influence his son’s decision to become a cop.

“I remember hearing all his police stories at the dinner table,” Ball said. “And now I’m telling those stories to my own family.”

Ball, 28, is married with a young daughter and a son expected in April.

“I enjoyed being stationed in California, living near the ocean. But this is my home here,” he said as Osok whimpered in the back seat. “And he’s my new partner.”