JERRY DAVICH: Riding shotgun with a NWI cop — 'This is my daily office'

Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum pulled up to a stoplight on U.S. 30 and casually entered a license-plate number into his dashboard-mounted laptop computer.

Before the light turned green, Tatum had already ran the plates on the vehicle in front of him. It took literally a few seconds.

“It came back clear and valid,” Tatum said.

Automated license-plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses, and police squad cars.

“Today’s technology allows us to do more than we used to,” Tatum said while typing into his laptop. “This is my daily office.”

The front “Wander Indiana” license plate of his police car states, “TODFTHR.”

“I’m a diehard fan of the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things,’” Tatum explained.

Tatum, who was a Gary cop for 10 years before coming to Hobart a year ago, has witnessed a lot of stranger things in his career. One of the strangest things happened just two minutes later.

“We have a report of a stolen U-Haul van parked in the Walmart lot,” a female dispatcher said over the radio. “The vehicle is occupied.”

Tatum usually starts his patrolling near Sam’s Club on U.S. 30 and then heads down the busy corridor, making himself visible to business owners, customers, and motorists. After that call, he picked up his pace and cruised into that busy lot.

“I am on scene,” Tatum responded, pulling up to the U-Haul van.

This scene involved a cargo van that was indeed stolen, as well as an out-of-state suspect, a confiscated gun, a thick wad of cash and six scared cats later transported to the Humane Society of Hobart. (Read about it in my previous column in this series at NWI.com.)

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Tatum told me two hours later as we left that scene.

Tatum, 34, has had to learn how to listen since becoming a cop. He used to have the bravado attitude that because he’s a cop, he knows more than most people.

“Once I learned how to just be quiet and listen to people, I realized this is a big part of my job — listening — from a simple traffic stop to a heated domestic violence situation,” he said. “You treat people with respect, regardless of the situation, they will usually treat you with respect.”

Tatum mentioned one particular outspoken critic of police in our Region who is well known for confronting cops while video recording them doing their job. The guy then posts these videos on social media, prompting a wide range of reactions from viewers. Tatum, though, doesn’t let the guy rattle him, even when he confronted Tatum when he was a school resource officer in Gary.

“He’d curse at us and yell at us, but I didn’t want to get in an argument with this guy. I just got in my car and pulled off. It’s not that he doesn’t like me as a person. It’s that he doesn’t respect what I do for a living.”

'Yeah, I can make a career out of this'

After we left the police station, I asked Tatum why he continues to be a cop, considering the hostile social climate against law enforcement these past few years.

“Because I know at some point on my daily shift that someone is going to call us for help and, if I can, I’ll help them,” Tatum replied. “I work with some of the best officers in this profession. Our job always comes down to protecting and serving. We can’t forget this.”

Tatum drove past apartment complexes on the south side of the city on his way to what he calls the “business district” along U.S. 30. Police presence plays a crucial role to protect public safety, he said.

“It can deter, not stop, criminal activity, studies have showed,” he said. “It all boils down to just putting officers on the streets and let us be visible.”

Tatum’s presence in public was visible from the first minute in his police car. Motorists definitely noticed him, instinctively slowing down or driving away from him. His mere presence affected pretty much every traffic situation, though I’m not sure if he noticed.

“Oh, I’m cognizant of it to a degree,” he said. “I can tell every time someone switches lanes when I’m behind them.”

Tatum, who lives on the west side of Gary, has a fiancé and two children, ages 3 and 10. His young son loves toy police cars just like his father once did as a boy.

“He still thinks I’m cool. I’m not as cool to my daughter anymore,” Tatum joked. “It wore off.”

As a kid, Tatum had aspirations of being a professional wrestler or basketball player, though he admired police officers with their crisp uniforms, shiny badge and cool weaponry. His father and uncle were cops too.

After graduating from the police academy and landing a job in Gary, he told himself, “Yeah, I can make a career out of this.”

His grandparents came to our Region from Tennessee looking for steady work in the steel mills. His grandmother worked for 33 years at U.S. Steel. His father left police work for a career in the mills as well.

“My dad did not want me to work in the mills all my life,” Tatum said. “My job is the best job in the world. I go from social worker to peer mediator to police officer to therapist. I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

“If it wasn’t for getting praise from citizens, I’d probably be driving a semi-truck today,” Tatum said as we headed back to the station.

He has responded to crime scenes involving a dead child neglected by parents. He’s had to put aside his personal feelings for his professional duty.

“Too many cops get tied up in their feelings about what people say about them or think about them. I see it all the time,” Tatum said as the glow from his laptop illuminated the inside of his car. “This job can get to you if you don’t have a thick skin.”

“No matter what you do for a living, not everybody is gonna like you. If you want everybody to like you in public safety, go be a fireman. Everybody loves firemen.”