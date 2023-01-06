JERRY DAVICH: Second in a series on hidden homeless - 'Valparaiso has nowhere for these souls to go'

The middle-age woman returns to the same familiar locations night after night to get some sleep. She deftly disappears into the landscape outside a government building, a public school, an auto parts store and a tucked-away hotel.

She’s part of the hidden homeless population in the Region. These people — our neighbors — can be found in every community when you start looking for them. For the past month I’ve spotted this woman at multiple spots in Valparaiso, a charming and growing city that is struggling to address its homelessness problem.

“Valparaiso has nowhere for these souls to go,” said Lance Nolting of Christ Lutheran Church.

The church he attends is one of a handful of places of worship in the city that, on a rotating basis, opens its doors overnight to homeless neighbors in the winter.

“Local churches have tried to step in and do the Christian thing,” Nolting said.

The “Christian thing” seems to fall on deaf ears with other people in positions of power and influence who can formally address this chronic social problem. I’m not sure whether they don’t know what to do or simply don’t care.

The chronic issue of homelessness is itself homeless. Not enough of us are willing to welcome it into our minds or hearts. Contrary to popular assumptions, homelessness is not strictly an urban problem, or a mental health problem, or a poverty problem. It’s an awareness problem, as I wrote in my first column in this series. (Read it at NWI.com.)

“Homelessness is a structural, systemic problem, not an individual problem,” said Donald Spears, a professor of human services at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. “Many people greatly underestimate the seriousness of the homelessness problem, allowing the underlying conditions to be ignored.”

Major cities, such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, are attempting to “clear out” their homeless populations from visible areas. City workers are frequently sent to remove tents and other temporary shelters, forcing people to relocate to less visible locations.

“This only hides the problem,” said Spears, who has spoken extensively to his students about the broader sociological aspects of homelessness.

Many homeless situations do not conveniently fit the stereotype of a drug addict or mentally ill man who lives under an overpass.

While this is certainly one category of homelessness, there are increasing numbers of women with children and entire families who find themselves unhoused for various reasons. This includes medical bills, unemployment, domestic violence, lack of affordable housing, and an increasing number of rental units becoming condominiums, priced well beyond their ability to afford.

“Homeless” doesn't always mean living unsheltered from the elements.

“We occasionally receive calls from employers who discover that one of their employees has been living out of their car for months,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for the Salvation Army in Lake County.

“There are growing numbers of homeless people who will stay one or two nights at a relative's house, the next four nights in a friend's apartment, one week with a coworker, and so on. These are also the hidden homeless.”

Most of us have house keys dangling on our keychains. Too many others in the Region have no keys to unlock their homelessness. They fit into the permanent housing infrastructure like a rusted key for the wrong lock.

“It's a winding path that takes grace and patience, but we are truly working to help resolve and prevent homelessness in our community,” said Lisa Franko, director of development at Housing Opportunities Inc. in Valparaiso.

The nonprofit resolves and prevents homelessness in Porter and LaPorte counties by coaching clients on a road to self-sufficiency. Its resource center is open seven days a week for people to shower, do a load of laundry, access its food pantry.

“During this time, they also have access to a staff member who can help start navigating them in directions for seeking help and next steps of shelter,” Franko said.

In fiscal 2021-22, about 1,200 people were served by its programs, including 228 individuals reached directly on the streets and 283 children who ended up housed, according to the group’s Community Impact Report.

Mary D’Aloisio is one of many Valparaiso residents who advocate for her homeless neighbors and who joins in the annual “point in time” count, which takes place this month. She got involved after meeting an elderly man named Gary who was homeless and mentally ill.

“He was kind of dancing in traffic by Valpo University,” she told me. “I tried to get him help.”

After a week, she realized that there are no appropriate shelters in her city.

“It all just kind of snowballed from there,” she said. “I started seeing shelter-less people everywhere. My husband and I aren’t the kind who can easily look away.”

The couple spotted an older woman named Peggy Sue who camped behind an auto parts store. And then another homeless person. And another. D’Aloisio and her husband have done what they can for these people. It’s not their job. It’s their compassion.

“It’s been emergency stop-gap measures and a runaround from the city,” she said. “It’s been devastating to keep talking about this issue in a beautiful community like Valpo, with people denying there’s a problem. It’s just gross to see the human-suffering consequences.”

In my next column in this series, I will investigate what city and region officials are doing — and not doing — to address these consequences. If they’re looking away, I want to know why.