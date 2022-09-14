JERRY DAVICH: Silver linings of living with the darkness of memory loss: 'Rosemarie savors each moment as if it were new'

Rosemarie Stith has been slipping away for 13 “beautiful” years, her husband says.

“Just as a child delights in each new moment, Rosemarie savors each moment as if it were new,” Richard Stith told me.

His wife is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Her world is now about living in the moment.

“Just as a child slowly learns gratitude, Rosemarie thanks me again for each new way I am able to help her,” her husband said.

Stith contacted me after reading my Sept. 4 column on this topic for The Times’ week-long series, What’s Killing Northwest Indiana. Every 65 seconds, someone develops Alzheimer’s disease. At current rates, experts predict the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s will quadruple to as many as 16 million by 2050.

Alzheimer’s is often called a family disease because of the chronic stress it creates, watching a loved one slowly decline into forgetful despair. This is especially true for older couples dealing with forms of dementia that dramatically alter their marriage.

However, not all of these challenging situations are painted with the broad brushstrokes of sadness and darkness. Several caregivers are finding silver linings they didn’t expect as their loved one loses their memories but finds new appreciation for life’s daily joys.

Here’s one example: just as Stith’s granddaughter runs to him and his wife exclaiming, “I saw a butterfly!” Rosemarie does it too with the exuberance of a young child. Each new day she announces exciting new discoveries to her husband of more than 50 years, pointing out a robin or a squirrel though she no longer remembers what they are called.

“People need to realize there can be positive aspects of dementia, just as they are starting to realize there are positive aspects of having a Down syndrome child,” Stith said. “Otherwise, there is a danger of fear leading to dehumanization.”

Libby Hills recalls similar silver linings with her late mother, Betty Halley, who suffered from dementia before her death in 2019. She was 92.

“As her dementia progressed, we lost her — gradually, painfully, over five years — but she never lost her positivity,” said Hills, of Valparaiso.

During the last months of her mother’s life, her family couldn’t always follow the stories she was trying to tell. Yet her uplifting spirit always seemed to shine through the haze of memory loss.

“Sometimes, I had absolutely no idea what she was talking about. But I almost always knew how to respond because she would usually end the story with, ‘So that turned out well,’” Hills recalled. “Mom always saw the bright side of things until the very end. Her unwavering positivity is the legacy she has left for me. It makes me smile every day.”

Halley was widowed in her early 40s with three teenagers to raise in the Miller section of Gary. She entered the male-dominated mortgage banking world, becoming the first woman to serve as president of the Indiana State Mortgage Bankers Association. She was nearly 70 when she retired from the field.

“With only a high school diploma, and during a time when women weren’t considered for management positions, my mom was awarded a position as one of the vice presidents in her company,” her daughter said. “My brother, sister and I are so very proud of the life she lived.”

Dementia may have stolen her memories. It didn’t rob her of her upbeat essence.

“She made quite a splash in her life, and it continued up till her death,” Hills said.

She shared with me several photos of her mother, each one reflecting her positive nature, even when her thoughts were swirling around like fallen leaves under an old tree.

“No matter what, there was always that smile,” Hills said.

A Portage couple, who are in their 80s, have been together since they were high school sweethearts. She now has dementia problems, often asking her husband the same questions again and again.

“Every two minutes, all day long,” he told me with a heavy sigh.

She watches the same TV shows over and over, as if it’s for the first time, every time.

“All day long, all night long,” her husband said.

When I brought up the fact that I was raised in Gary, his wife perked up in their kitchen.

“Gary was a great place to grow up,” she said cheerfully. “But time goes so fast.”

I wondered what else she remembered. I asked when they left Gary for Portage.

“Oh, 100 years ago,” she replied with an innocent laugh.

She turned to her husband for a more specific time frame.

“1969,” he replied.

On the day I visited their home, the wife had an upcoming hair stylist appointment.

“She’s been asking me every five minutes what time it is,” the husband said. “I tell her and she asks again, then again.”

He has learned to be in her moment, not in the moment. It’s the difference between being kind and being right, respectively.

“I live with it,” he said.

Richard and Rosemarie Stith also live with it, though in a different way.

The Valparaiso couple were unwittingly preparing for this graced time together since their marriage ceremony.

As they gave thanks for their gifts that day, the couple told guests, "For our ignorance, which lets us wonder, we give thanks. For our forgetfulness, which lets us begin anew, we give thanks. For our weakness, which lets us depend on others.”