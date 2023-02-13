Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“No outlet to Indiana.”

This sign immediately caught my attention as I drove south on State Line Road between Hammond and Calumet City. It’s an otherwise ordinary-looking street separating Indiana and Illinois, two states that at times feel like two different countries.

For years I heard about a “border wall” between a small section of those two cities. I shrugged it off, figuring it was more symbolic than anything else. Turns out it is more real than I imagined. And a bit confounding for first-time visitors such as me.

The executive editor of The Times asked if I knew anything about this unusual concrete structure that partly divides two cities. I knew very little, so we drove to check it out. Our first clue was a road sign stating, “Local traffic only, no outlet to Indiana.”

No outlet? Seriously? Yep, no outlet.

We drove south along State Line Road, a one-way thoroughfare running parallel to a long concrete curb designed for flood control purposes. Later that day, I found out it has a controversial history.

“This wall is not for water-control; this wall is for people-control,” Kevin Dean, of Calumet City, told The Times in 2017.

A project completed that year raised the height of the wall, prompting memories of a concrete curb that was first put in place in that area in 2005. It was designed to stop traffic from using local east-west side streets to cross between Indiana and Illinois, and also to cut down on burglaries, officials said at the time.

The newer project, however, was designed to stop water, not traffic, crime, and people. It didn’t matter. The optics looked bad, like erecting a fence between two neighbors who never had a fence. It’s jarring at first, then becomes commonplace.

“I don't like walls," Sharon Nicola, of Calumet City, told The Times in a previous story. "I don't care where they are.”

Walls are a common fixture when it comes to Indiana and Illinois residents, though most of them are invisible. Hoosiers and Illinoisans have historically clashed with each other for pretty much any reason at all. Our politics. Our geography. Our beaches (or lack thereof). Our racial demographics. And the “Chicagoization” of Northwest Indiana, in regard to the crimes seeping into Indiana from the major metro city to our west.

It’s more affordable to live in our Region than in Cook County, so it lures people of all kinds, including criminals, police say.

“Violence and guns are second nature,” a Region cop told me.

In certain neighborhoods along the state line, longtime residents feel outnumbered and intimidated by outsiders who bring a more dangerous attitude, and more guns, though often purchased in Indiana. It’s a lethal combination, the cop said.

“Those longtime residents are scared to come out at night,” a cop said.

Not all walls can be seen while driving along State Line Road. If you didn’t know Indiana was to the immediate east and Illinois to the west, both sides look similar to me. Only the unusual traffic signs identified my location when I visited those neighborhoods.

I thought back to my youth in Gary, a city with countless invisible walls dividing residents since its existence. Back then, we called Illinois residents “FIPs” — for (expletive) Illinois People. Every weekend from early summer to early fall, a steady stream of vehicles with Illinois plates drove into Indiana to clog up our Lake Michigan beaches.

They still do, but I no longer call them FIPs. Some of them use the same term for Hoosiers — (expletive) Indiana People. It’s only fair, I guess.

Many of them have similar contempt for Region residents. Northwest Indiana has historically been described as a backward-thinking, isolationist wasteland of steel mills, urban thugs, backward bumpkins, and corrupt officials. Check, check, check, and check.

Illinoisans have prided themselves on keeping their distance from most things Indiana with the exceptions of public beaches, casino boats, liquor stores, and gas stations. Our Region has served more as a no-need-to-stop bypass route to southwest Michigan, the East Coast, and anywhere but the Hoosier state.

Our smokestack skyline has been called the armpit of Indiana by other Hoosiers across the state, including those who live in southern parts of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Walls, walls, walls. They’re everywhere, even when you can’t see them.

An odd coincidence happened as I wrote today’s column. While listening to a random playlist on Spotify, the song “Wall,” by the Greyhounds played in the background. What are the odds, huh? I stopped for a minute to look up its lyrics.

“Let's break down the walls that they put between us. All the walls that we build ourselves. No one can tell you which side you're on. You've gotta decide for yourself where the lines are drawn. Let's tear down the walls inside of our minds.”

It would be easier to tear down that concrete wall along State Line Road, which has helped many homeowners get out of a designated flood plain. It makes them feel safer in more ways than one, if you know what I mean.

Neighbors there have gotten used to the structure, similar to how people everywhere get used to the structure of territorial tribalism. We claim we don’t like walls or barriers between us, yet we keep erecting them.

The only difference is that the one along State Line Road is easier to identify.